2022 NFL starting quarterback Passer Rating leaders
QB reports as of Sunday's Week 2 NFL action (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports) We're two Monday games away from the end of Week 2 in the NFL, with the opening act and the follow-up to the 2022 season providing plenty of solid quarterback play across the league. Which starting QBs have the highest passer rating so far? Here are the top 10, listed in descending order... (Note: We're excluding non-QBs and mop-up duty statistics in the this ranking.)10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Stats: 13-of-21, 154 yards passing, 1 TD/0 INTs. Passer Rating: 100.19. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (USA TODAY Network) Stats: 41-of-71,...
NBC Sports
Edelman chides Tom Brady, Bucs for signing Cole Beasley over him
Julian Edelman seems (mostly) at peace in Year 2 of his NFL retirement. But he still wants to feel wanted. And with the Buccaneers lacking depth at wide receiver following Mike Evans' suspension, Edelman thought he might at least get a phone call from former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady about reuniting in Tampa Bay.
Tua Tagovailoa's breakout game puts NFL on notice about him and Dolphins' potent offense | Opinion
After two seasons of criticism about his arm strength and ability to lead a franchise, Tua Tagovailoa had a breakthrough game vs. the Ravens.
Tom Brady, Buccaneers snatch ex-Josh Allen weapon Cole Beasley
Tom Brady has a new toy. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ravaged by injuries and absences, have made a veteran addition at wide receiver in Cole Beasley. The former Buffalo Bills wideout was last catching passes for Josh Allen. The switch to Tom Brady may be a shift in style, but Cole Beasley could prove just as potent in a Buccaneers uniform on the receiving end of a legendary QB’s tosses.
Former Bills WR Cole Beasley finds home with Buccaneers
Cole Beasley is officially back in the NFL. On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed the veteran receiver to their practice squad. According to Bucs Wire, Beasley is unlikely to spend much time on the PS. He’ll be brought up to the active roster in due time, potentially as soon as their upcoming contest against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.
Yardbarker
Buccaneers WR Cole Beasley: 'I've been wanting to play with (Tom) Brady for a long time'
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wide receivers room is starting to resemble a hospital ward given the number of players who are currently nursing injuries. Add on Wednesday's news that Pro Bowl wideout Mike Evans' one-game suspension has been upheld, and the team could be severely shorthanded when it takes on the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.
Tide in the NFL: Tracking Alabama players in Week 2 action
Alabama was again well-represented during another week of professional football, as several former Crimson Tide players were contributors for teams across the National Football League. Eight ex-UA players scored touchdowns in Week 2 in quarterbacks Mac Jones (Patriots), Jalen Hurts (Eagles) and Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins), wide receivers Amari Cooper (Browns)...
Cole Beasley slid in Tom Brady’s DMs before getting Buccaneers deal
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding more depth at the wide receiver spot with veteran Cole Beasley. Tom Brady’s crew adds another veteran amid a dire need for pass-catchers. This isn’t merely another playing opportunity for the 33-year-old Beasley. Joining the Bucs is something he has been wanting for a while.
WR Laquon Treadwell one of four practice players of the week for Patriots
Former Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Laquon Treadwell is making himself at home with the New England Patriots. Per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the former first-round draft pick was practicing in a black jersey on Wednesday, which indicates he’s one of the team’s practice players of the week. Treadwell was...
