Twitter reacts to Patriots stunning the Steelers in 17-14 road victory

By Jordy McElroy
 4 days ago
The New England Patriots flipped the narrative regarding their team by going into enemy territory and eking out a 17-14 road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

It was a much-needed victory for the team considering how bad they looked in the opener against the Miami Dolphins last week. If anything, the win over the Steelers gives the Patriots renewed life as they head back home to Foxborough to prepare for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.

The defense made life difficult for Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky from start to finish. They were able to consistently get pressure and even force a turnover in the game.

More importantly, they took away Pittsburgh’s legs by remaining stout up front and keeping talented second-year running back Najee Harris in check. This is what people are saying on Twitter after the game.

Patriots get their first win of the season

