U.K.

Guest At Queen's Funeral Doesn't Hold Back About Charlotte And George's Behavior

Many were surprised at the roles Prince George, and Princess Charlotte would play at the queen's funeral. Prince George of Wales is only nine, and his sister Princess Charlotte of Wales is seven. When news broke that the two young royals would walk behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin before the funeral, some wondered if they were too young to be involved in such a high-profile event.
Sarah Ferguson's Appearance At The Queen's Funeral Is Getting Attention Amid Recent Absences

Sarah Ferguson's absence from the queen's mourning events hasn't gone unnoticed, despite the fact that, per The Guardian, she and disgraced former husband Prince Andrew will look after the beloved monarch's corgis following her death. Fergie's absence was especially noteworthy because she and the late Queen Elizabeth II were reportedly close. As a royal insider told The Telegraph, "The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and, even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."
Elle

What The Queen Will Be Buried In, And How Her Coffin Will Be Dressed

As we near Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, having already witnessed the momentous and reverent procession through Edinburgh and also through the streets of London to where she currently rests in Westminster, questions have begun to emerge around what clothes and jewellery the late Queen will be dressed in for her burial.
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Beatrice And Eugenie's Behavior At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Confused

All eyes were on the royal family as they arrived at Westminster for the funeral (per CNBC). King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles were front and center, followed by other senior members of the British royal family, such as William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie aren't often at the forefront of media coverage surrounding the royal family, but they caught the public's attention with their strange behavior at their grandmother's funeral amid all the stunning star power.
William And Catherine Have Something To Say Following The Queen's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II was especially close with her grandchildren, the Daily Mail reports. There have been many instances caught on-camera over the years that showed off the love she had for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, were no exceptions to that bond. According to Us Weekly, Queen Elizabeth had great trust in the royal couple and shared a special bond with Catherine.
King Charles Wasn't Allowed To Join The Royals In One Part Of The Queen's Funeral

The royal family gathered together to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II during her public funeral on September 19, with her nearest and dearest (including her young great-granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, who paid a special understated tribute) attending a touching ceremony at Westminster Abbey as her body was taken around London as the public paid tribute to the late monarch. Of course, the queen's son and the new head of the monarchy, King Charles II, was there, but there was one aspect of the event he was prevented from taking part in.
Kate Middleton's Look At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

While the world is mourning Queen Elizabeth today during her state funeral proceedings, of course, we couldn't help but sneak a look at the most headline-making members of the royal family. There in attendance, somberly following the long-serving monarch's coffin into Westminster Abbey were the Prince and Princess of Wales, him in military dress and her adorned in black, along with their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also among the high-profile mourners, as was of course, King Charles III and queen consort Camilla.
Head Groom Shares Tragic Reality About The Queen's Beloved Horse, Emma

Queen Elizabeth II had her first horse riding lesson at 3 years old and got her first pony at the age of 4, according to Town & Country. It was a Shetland pony named Peggy, and that was the start of a lifelong love of horses. Her father King George VI was passionate about horse racing, and upon his death, she inherited her father's thoroughbred and racing horses and stables — The Royal Studs at Sandringham, per Forbes. Queen Elizabeth continued the tradition, and she became an expert on horse breeding and racing. She attended every Royal Windsor Horse Show since its founding in 1943, including in 2022 despite having mobility problems, via People. Princess Charlotte paid a tribute to her great-grandmother's love of horses by wearing a small horseshoe shaped brooch to the funeral; it had been a gift from Queen Elizabeth.
brides.com

Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Engagement Ring: Get the Look

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. There are many engagement rings that will go down in history as one of "the greats"—those that are forever memorialized online and in our memories. And when it comes to the royals, as we've seen time and time again, no celebrity engagement ring can infiltrate their distinction of "most iconic". Specifically, the engagement ring that Prince Philip once gave to Queen Elizabeth II is etched into history as a wedding staple.
U.K.
Scotland
Prince Edward's Emotional Outburst At The Queen's Funeral Will Move You To Tears

The world continues to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, but perhaps no one more than her own family. "I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen – my beloved Mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding, and example," King Charles III began in his very first address to the nation and commonwealth as monarch. "Alongside the personal grief that all my family are feeling, we also share with so many of you in the United Kingdom, in all the countries where The Queen was Head of State, in the Commonwealth, and across the world, a deep sense of gratitude for the more than seventy years in which my Mother, as Queen, served the people of so many nations," he recalled.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Her final journey ends in a haunting silence: As the Queen's coffin descends into the Royal Vault in Windsor Castle, her piper's haunting lament will gradually fade – leaving the 800-strong congregation in contemplative quiet

In the seconds after the Queen's coffin gently descends into the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, her piper will play a haunting lament. With military precision, Pipe Major Paul Burns, from the Royal Regiment of Scotland, will then slowly walk away from the gothic Chapel. As...
U.K.
Is The Public Allowed To Visit The Royal Vault?

After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, Her Majesty has now been laid to rest at Windsor. Her arrival at Windsor followed a 10-day mourning period, including a period of lying in state, where the public could visit the queen's coffin. Hundreds of thousands of people reportedly visited, including famous faces like David Beckham and President Joe Biden, according to People. Fans and admirers from around the world also had the opportunity to witness the late monarch's state funeral. The funeral took place on September 19 in London but was televised all over the world, drawing in a record-breaking 4 billion viewers (via Express).
U.K.
Here's What Will Happen When King Charles III Dies

It's difficult to think about now, but at some point in the future, King Charles III will pass and his son, Prince William, will be named king of England. In his first official statement as king, Charles said in part, "As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation." In other words, he plans to be king until he dies, like his mother did before him (via Hello! magazine).
U.K.
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/

