Iowa State

KCCI.com

Iowa enters agreement with Taiwan to purchase grain

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa has agreed to send more than $2.6 million of Iowa corn, soybeans, and other grains to Taiwan. A signing ceremony was held on Tuesday afternoon for the 2022 Taiwan Agricultural Trade Goodwill Mission. It strengthens the bond the state already has with the 12th largest buyer of Iowa products.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Uncommon September heat forces several Iowa schools to dismiss early

MURRAY, Iowa — Tuesday's scorching hot weather forced several Iowa school districts to make adjustments. A number of districts in rural Iowa had early dismissal. Murray school, like many rural schools across Iowa, doesn't have air conditioning. "Some of the classrooms on the upper floors get really hot throughout...
MURRAY, IA
KCCI.com

Record breaking heat in the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Record breaking heat today – new record for today’s date in DSM. The heat will come to a halt tomorrow. Much cooler with more clouds and rain chances! Most of the showers should be focused in Southern Iowa, but anyone could pick up some rain at any point in time. It’s drier on Thursday but with more clouds. We’ll stay in the 60s for Thursday and Friday. More widespread showers on Friday with highs near 60 – a cool one! And Then we’ll warm up some for the weekend. Enjoy!
IOWA STATE
Des Moines, IA
KCCI.com

Emerald ash borer confirmed in another Iowa county

MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa Agriculture officials report there now are only six counties without a confirmed case of the destructing emerald ash borer. Mitchell County is the latest county where the insect was been discovered. Emerald ash borer was first discovered in Iowa in 2010. Its larvae can...
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

A blast of summer is on the way in the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. It’s been sunny and beautiful today with highs in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. No breaking heat today, but it’s looking likely that we will set a new high temperature for tomorrow’s date in DSM. We jump up to the mid 90s tomorrow and then cool off just in time for the start of Fall. Rain chances are in the 8 day for Wednesday and Friday, but they’re pretty isolated on Wednesday. Most of the focus will be in Southern Iowa. Another round of showers rolls in by Friday with highs in the low 60s. We’ll warm up to the 70s by the weekend.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Assault allegations raised against US Senate candidate Mike Franken

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Field Report, a conservative political website, is reporting that a former campaign staffer for Mike Franken, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, said he assaulted her earlier this year. Kimberley Strope-Boggus worked on Franken's campaign until she says she was fired at the end...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

‘This is not game over’: How will assault allegations against Franken change US senate race?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mike Franken deniesallegations that he assaulted a former campaign staffer in March. The assault allegations are detailed in an April police report that alleges Franken grabbed a former campaign staffer and kissed her on the mouth without consent. No charges were filed and Des Moines police closed the case as "unfounded" five months ago.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Jawbone found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric human

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A jawbone that was found in the Iowa Riverlast month has been identified as a Native American relic from the prehistoric ages. Conservation staff found the jawbone while doing a survey in August. The discovery launched a Marshall County Sheriff's Office investigation. The jawbone was...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Video shows Sherri Papini confronted with evidence of her faking kidnapping

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Newly released video shows the interrogation leading to the arrest and eventual sentencing of Sherri Papini, the Northern California woman who faked her kidnapping. The videos, released by the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, show the interrogation between investigators and Papini, where she was confronted with evidence...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
KCCI.com

Iowa teen charged in connection to girl shot at party in Webster County

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa teenager has been charged in connection to a shooting at a party that injured a girl over the weekend. According to the Webster Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old River McNealy is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a class C felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person - felon, a class D felony; and possession of a firearm by an ineligible person, a serious misdemeanor.
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA

