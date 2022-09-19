ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ClutchPoints

Justin Jefferson’s immediate reaction to Vikings’ brutal loss to Darius Slay, Eagles

Justin Jefferson couldn’t help but get frustrated after the Minnesota Vikings lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, with their offense getting completely stymied by the defense led by Darius Slay. Speaking to the media after the defeat, Jefferson admitted that they wasted plenty of opportunities to score, referencing the two interceptions that Slay got […] The post Justin Jefferson’s immediate reaction to Vikings’ brutal loss to Darius Slay, Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Mitchell Trubisky bluntly highlights what needs to stop amid Steelers’ offensive woes

The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to build on their Week 1 come-from-behind win over the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, as they returned home for Week 2 only to lose to the New England Patriots in a low-scoring affair, 17-14. Mitchell Trubisky was not happy with the way the Steelers’ offense flowed against the Patriots, and he made that clear with some honest takes on what should change soon for Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana Football
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana Sports
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow drops 2-word response when asked about Bengals offensive line

The Cincinnati Bengals have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL through the first two weeks of the season, and lot of that is due to their lack of production on offense. While they have all the skill to succeed, the offensive line has been abysmal early on in the year. Burrow has […] The post Joe Burrow drops 2-word response when asked about Bengals offensive line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL starting quarterback Passer Rating leaders

QB reports as of Sunday's Week 2 NFL action (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports) We're two Monday games away from the end of Week 2 in the NFL, with the opening act and the follow-up to the 2022 season providing plenty of solid quarterback play across the league. Which starting QBs have the highest passer rating so far? Here are the top 10, listed in descending order... (Note: We're excluding non-QBs and mop-up duty statistics in the this ranking.)10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Stats: 13-of-21, 154 yards passing, 1 TD/0 INTs. Passer Rating: 100.19. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (USA TODAY Network) Stats: 41-of-71,...
NFL
Matt Ryan
ClutchPoints

Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans

The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Michael Pittman gets important Week 3 injury update from Colts’ Frank Reich

The Indianapolis Colts were without star wide receiver Michael Pittman during Sunday’s loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the team is hopeful of having him back in Week 3. Pittman was sidelined while dealing with a quad injury, and his absence was felt by the entire Colts’ offense. Still looking to get into the win column for the first time this season, head coach Frank Reich dropped an encouraging update on Pittman ahead of Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs, via Zak Keefer.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo gushing over Cooper Rush during Bengals game will fire up Cowboys fans amid Dak Prescott’s injury

Tony Romo used to be the man for the Dallas Cowboys, but now that he’s no longer playing the role of a star quarterback for America’s Team, he still tries to check on his old team. While he knows that the Cowboys are not at their best without Dak Prescott, Romo clearly believes that backup Cooper Rush is capable of carrying the load while Prescott takes his time to heal from a finger injury. The Cowboys certainly shared that trust in Rush, who led Dallas to a 20-17 home win Sunday over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
ClutchPoints

David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD

The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
GREEN BAY, WI
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
ClutchPoints

Mike Tomlin’s plea to Mitch Trubisky after poor performance vs. Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers were humbled on Sunday after a Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, losing to Mac Jones and the New England Patriots by a score of 17-14. It was by no means an offensive clinic from either team, but in particular, Mitch Trubisky struggled to produce. On Monday, head coach Mike Tomlin […] The post Mike Tomlin’s plea to Mitch Trubisky after poor performance vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kyler Murray drops stirring 4-word reaction to Cardinals’ miraculous comeback vs. Raiders

Kyler Murray couldn’t be more hyped up after helping the Arizona Cardinals come from behind to beat the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 2 showdown on Sunday. The Raiders were ahead by 20 points at halftime, and they appeared to be on their way to an easy win after entering the fourth quarter with […] The post Kyler Murray drops stirring 4-word reaction to Cardinals’ miraculous comeback vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
FOX Sports

Colts contemplate fixes after another dismal loss to Jags

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich briefly shed his usually measured words following Sunday's latest loss. He called the team's performance pathetic. He even said it twice. The most loyal Colts fans couldn't quibble with Reich's assessment following yet another inexplicably abysmal showing in Jacksonville, where the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
