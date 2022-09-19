Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Cox Mill High School Evacuating Again
CONCORD, N.C. – Cox Mill High School is being evacuated again today. This comes after evacuating twice on Tuesday due to reports of a bomb threat. A message to parents says in part, “We are again evacuating our building out of an abundance of caution due to a bomb threat.”
WBTV
Advisory Board changes course, agrees to flag placement
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The controversy over whether or not a permanent flag should be placed in Salisbury’s newest park is apparently over after the advisory board for Bell Tower Green Park agreed to accept a recommendation from the City Council to permanently place a flag in the park.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell Work for Recovery draws participants to Troutman ESC Park
The fifth annual Iredell County Walk for Recovery was held Saturday at Troutman’s ESC Park. The event was held to spread the word about recovery, prevention, treatment and education assistance related to substance use and mental illness issues during National Recovery Month.
corneliustoday.com
Gas eruption rocks Alexander Farm area
[Updated] Sept. 20. By Dave Yochum. A gas explosion at Alexander Farms has brought traffic to a halt on Westmoreland and West Catawba where the $110 million mixed-use project is under construction. It’s unknown if there are any injuries, but witnesses said there was an enormous explosion around 2:10 pm....
WBTV
Mooresville High shifts to remote learning Wednesday after several schools receive threats
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some students won’t be going back to the classroom Wednesday after nearly half a dozen schools in Cabarrus and Iredell counties were threatened on Tuesday. Students and teachers at Mooresville High School are learning remotely Wednesday following the threat. Investigators said they’re zeroing in on...
lakenormanpublications.com
Mooresville development rejected despite offering $12,000 for evicted residents
MOORESVILLE – “I’m sorry,” said Mooresville Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Qualls. “It’s terrible, it’s almost toxic,” said Commissioner Eddie Dingler. “Sounds like it’s a carrot waved in front of a person’s face,” Commissioner Thurman Houston said. Without knowing the topic,...
iredellfreenews.com
Photo Gallery: East Iredell Elementary welcomes grandparents and special guests
East Iredell Elementary School recently welcomed about 300 guests for Grandparents/Special Person Day. Principal Jennifer Ribbeck said it was wonderful seeing all of the visitors inside of the school, creating special memories for the students. Guests had the opportunity to read a book and complete activities with their host student...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Harmony Camp Meeting looks to feed bodies and souls
The Harmony Hill Camp Meeting has met in the second week of October for 176 years now, and 2022 is no different as organizers prepare for the multiple-day event. And while the Camp Meeting is set for October, this Thursday there will be a kickoff event at the same location at the corner of N.C. 901 and U.S. 21 in Harmony. The drive-thru event will have a free chicken dinner available to anyone starting at noon on Thursday.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Scotts High School class of 1962 holds 60th reunion
The Class of 1962 of Scotts High School recently celebrated its 60th class reunion at Box Car Grille in Statesville. The members meet for a supper meal and the reunion. Deceased members of the class who were remembered were Sandy Lane Baird, Carol Little Brown, Elaine Morrison Campbell, Ellis Campbell, Doris Jean Deal, Jerry L. Donaldson, Carolyn Dyson Gilreath, Glenda Elizabeth Goforth, Linda Sharpe Goodin, Kenneth Harpe, Peggy Moore Hill, James Keller, Paul Martin, Carolyn Loretta Cook Mason, Johnny Massey, Susie Templeton McColl, William “Bill” Morrison, William “Bill” Pennell, Carolyn Diane Dixon Roten, Patricia Gail Hefner Smith, Dr. Kenneth Franklin Steele, Ella Deanne Moore Stroud and Glenda Pope Wiseman.
Golf carts becoming common around Charlotte neighborhoods
"If you got a good cart that you just bought, this neighbor wants a better cart," said David Thrasher, General Manager at Paradise Golf Carts. "Nine out of 10 times, you're trying to keep up with the Jones."
Stanly News & Press
Buzzed Viking removes murals at Locust location after not including them as part of rezoning application
Buzzed Viking Brewing Company, which is opening its new brewery in Locust in the coming weeks, recently removed its spray-painted murals after learning the art was in violation of a city ordinance. The decision to remove the murals, which included a large raven and a vicious-looking Viking with a battle-axe,...
‘It’s an honor’: Butler High School teacher receives special surprise
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Butler High School teacher received an unexpected gift Tuesday that she’ll be able to use towards her classroom and students. The nonprofit Charlotte Sports Foundation has dubbed this “Extra Yard For Teachers Week” and they honored Sheree Heisler for going the extra yard in the classroom.
Union County host first Pride festival at Monroe park
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — This weekend, Union County celebrated its first Pride festival at Monroe Belk Tonawanda Park. Organizers said they started working on this event in March and hope it would bring together the LGBTQ community and its allies. The event had 50 vendors, drag performers, and food...
‘Not on my watch’: Retired NYPD officer saves woman that drove into Lake Norman
A woman was saved by a citizen who drove into Lake Norman Wednesday afternoon, according to Mooresville Fire.
Crews slowly transport turbine in Lincoln County along major roads
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Drivers beware! Crews in Lincoln County are moving a turbine to a new location very slowly Tuesday. The crews started their journey at 8 a.m. from Duke Energy’s Lincoln Combustion Turbine Station, but it’s a slow process. Typically this would be about a 20-minute drive, but crews can only go about 3 mph, can’t go over any bridges, and have to move low-hanging power lines along the way.
WBTV
‘It’s a scary situation’: Indian Land neighbors want change on road where crashes are common
INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - People living in a neighborhood in the Indian Land area say they have had enough. People living off Regent Parkway say there have been more than 20 crashes in that 845 feet stretch of road in almost a decade. They say those are just the ones that are documented. They have been asking the county for help for years but the county says it could not help until recently.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Fire rips through family-owned North Carolina furniture plant
A massive fire broke out at the Morgan Chair factory in Stanfield, N.C., and officials said they faced a largely uphill fight. The West Stanly Fire Department told WCNC News in Charlotte that a call about a fire came in around 3:40 p.m. with crews arriving minutes later. A spokesman estimated that about 20% of the factory was already burned when they started working to fight the fire. The fire department reported that they also faced low water-pressure issues.
fox46.com
$10,000 reward offered in July murder of Salisbury man: Sheriff
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a July murder case. Deputies said David Lane was killed on July 20, 2022, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. along Poole Road in Salisbury.
M/I Homes seeks approvals for large residential development in Gastonia
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An active homebuilder in the Charlotte region appears to be targeting a site in Gaston County for a large development. At its meeting Tuesday night, the Gastonia City Council was scheduled to hold public hearings for the annexation and zoning of a 267.4-acre site off Stagecoach Road. City documents show the site is being eyed by M/I Homes for a single-family residential project with 381 home lots.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte man shatters vertebrae while working on home project
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doing home improvement yourself can save money, but it also comes with risk. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports there were more than 24,000 home improvement injuries that sent patients to the hospital in 2020. A Charlotte contractor says he severely injured his back when...
