Mooresville, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Cox Mill High School Evacuating Again

CONCORD, N.C. – Cox Mill High School is being evacuated again today. This comes after evacuating twice on Tuesday due to reports of a bomb threat. A message to parents says in part, “We are again evacuating our building out of an abundance of caution due to a bomb threat.”
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Advisory Board changes course, agrees to flag placement

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The controversy over whether or not a permanent flag should be placed in Salisbury’s newest park is apparently over after the advisory board for Bell Tower Green Park agreed to accept a recommendation from the City Council to permanently place a flag in the park.
SALISBURY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell Work for Recovery draws participants to Troutman ESC Park

The fifth annual Iredell County Walk for Recovery was held Saturday at Troutman’s ESC Park. The event was held to spread the word about recovery, prevention, treatment and education assistance related to substance use and mental illness issues during National Recovery Month.
TROUTMAN, NC
corneliustoday.com

Gas eruption rocks Alexander Farm area

[Updated] Sept. 20. By Dave Yochum. A gas explosion at Alexander Farms has brought traffic to a halt on Westmoreland and West Catawba where the $110 million mixed-use project is under construction. It’s unknown if there are any injuries, but witnesses said there was an enormous explosion around 2:10 pm....
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Photo Gallery: East Iredell Elementary welcomes grandparents and special guests

East Iredell Elementary School recently welcomed about 300 guests for Grandparents/Special Person Day. Principal Jennifer Ribbeck said it was wonderful seeing all of the visitors inside of the school, creating special memories for the students. Guests had the opportunity to read a book and complete activities with their host student...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Harmony Camp Meeting looks to feed bodies and souls

The Harmony Hill Camp Meeting has met in the second week of October for 176 years now, and 2022 is no different as organizers prepare for the multiple-day event. And while the Camp Meeting is set for October, this Thursday there will be a kickoff event at the same location at the corner of N.C. 901 and U.S. 21 in Harmony. The drive-thru event will have a free chicken dinner available to anyone starting at noon on Thursday.
HARMONY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Scotts High School class of 1962 holds 60th reunion

The Class of 1962 of Scotts High School recently celebrated its 60th class reunion at Box Car Grille in Statesville. The members meet for a supper meal and the reunion. Deceased members of the class who were remembered were Sandy Lane Baird, Carol Little Brown, Elaine Morrison Campbell, Ellis Campbell, Doris Jean Deal, Jerry L. Donaldson, Carolyn Dyson Gilreath, Glenda Elizabeth Goforth, Linda Sharpe Goodin, Kenneth Harpe, Peggy Moore Hill, James Keller, Paul Martin, Carolyn Loretta Cook Mason, Johnny Massey, Susie Templeton McColl, William “Bill” Morrison, William “Bill” Pennell, Carolyn Diane Dixon Roten, Patricia Gail Hefner Smith, Dr. Kenneth Franklin Steele, Ella Deanne Moore Stroud and Glenda Pope Wiseman.
STATESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Crews slowly transport turbine in Lincoln County along major roads

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Drivers beware! Crews in Lincoln County are moving a turbine to a new location very slowly Tuesday. The crews started their journey at 8 a.m. from Duke Energy’s Lincoln Combustion Turbine Station, but it’s a slow process. Typically this would be about a 20-minute drive, but crews can only go about 3 mph, can’t go over any bridges, and have to move low-hanging power lines along the way.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

‘It’s a scary situation’: Indian Land neighbors want change on road where crashes are common

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - People living in a neighborhood in the Indian Land area say they have had enough. People living off Regent Parkway say there have been more than 20 crashes in that 845 feet stretch of road in almost a decade. They say those are just the ones that are documented. They have been asking the county for help for years but the county says it could not help until recently.
INDIAN LAND, SC
NewsBreak
Education
woodworkingnetwork.com

Fire rips through family-owned North Carolina furniture plant

A massive fire broke out at the Morgan Chair factory in Stanfield, N.C., and officials said they faced a largely uphill fight. The West Stanly Fire Department told WCNC News in Charlotte that a call about a fire came in around 3:40 p.m. with crews arriving minutes later. A spokesman estimated that about 20% of the factory was already burned when they started working to fight the fire. The fire department reported that they also faced low water-pressure issues.
STANFIELD, NC
fox46.com

$10,000 reward offered in July murder of Salisbury man: Sheriff

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a July murder case. Deputies said David Lane was killed on July 20, 2022, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. along Poole Road in Salisbury.
SALISBURY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

M/I Homes seeks approvals for large residential development in Gastonia

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An active homebuilder in the Charlotte region appears to be targeting a site in Gaston County for a large development. At its meeting Tuesday night, the Gastonia City Council was scheduled to hold public hearings for the annexation and zoning of a 267.4-acre site off Stagecoach Road. City documents show the site is being eyed by M/I Homes for a single-family residential project with 381 home lots.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte man shatters vertebrae while working on home project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doing home improvement yourself can save money, but it also comes with risk. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports there were more than 24,000 home improvement injuries that sent patients to the hospital in 2020. A Charlotte contractor says he severely injured his back when...
CHARLOTTE, NC

