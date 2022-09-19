Sun Prairie East hosts girls swimming invitational

The Sun Prairie East and West girls swimming programs became very familiar with one another this weekend. The Cardinals and Wolves all used to be teammates last season, but they were pitted against each other in back-to-back days.

First, West made the trip to East for a head-to-head conference dual on Friday, Sept. 16. The following day, the Wolves were back once again for an invitational hosted by East on Saturday, Sept. 17.

West was far from the only team in attendance for Saturday as Jefferson-Cambridge, Madison East, Madison Memorial, Middleton, Monona Grove, and Stevens Point also made the trip.

Monona Grove was the invitational champion with a team score of 582. They were far ahead of Stevens Point in second place with 376. Middleton finished third with 340.

Sun Prairie West got the better of its cross-town rival this time around with a team score of 255 to take fourth place. Sun Prairie East was two spots lower in sixth with a team score of 214.

West’s hot day in the pool got off to a hot start in the first event of the day, the 200 medley relay. The Wolves put together the four-person team of sophomore Lila Gunnink, senior Ellie Reeder, sophomore Lydia Zenobi, and freshman Sophie Diers. They swam their way to a time of 1:56.31 to take 4th place. East’s squad of freshman Rory Sullivan, senior Logan Cunningham, junior Megan Koop, and sophomore Emma Hando swam a 2:07.88 to take 12th of the 14 teams.

West also had a pair of top-10 finishes in the second event of the day, the 200 yard freestyle. Sophomore Hattie Hessling grabbed eighth place with a time of 2:13.07 and junior Cece Bub was right behind her in ninth with a time of 2:13.52. Koop put up East’s best performance with a time of 2:18.28 to take 13th.

While the 200 freestyle was good for the Wolves, the 200 individual medley was great. Senior Brielle Laube led the charge, netting one of the West’s highest finishes of the day with a second place finish at a time of 2:20.40. Reeder grabbed a top-five finish as well, taking fifth with a time of 2:24.19. The Cardinals were led in the race by junior Maeve Sullivan, who took 10th with a time of 2:31.08.

The Wolves kept up their habit of top-three finishes in the the 50 freestyle. Diers, who was the anchor of the 200 medley relay, led the way. She blazed her way to a time of 26.05 seconds to take third. East Freshman Rory Sullivan had the Cardinals’ best time with a 30.01 to take 23rd.

Brielle Laube was right back in the pool for West in the fifth event of the day, the 100 butterfly, and continued to produce. She grabbed yet another 2nd place finish with a time of 1:00.90, just barely behind Monona Grove junior Tessa Gordon’s time of 59.68. Zenobi also took 6th with a time of 1:03.58 and Gunnink was eighth with a time of 1:04.97. East had a pair of top-10 finishers, also. Freshman Samantha Camp took ninth with a time of 1:05.57 and sophomore Layla Schneider took 10th with a 1:06.66.

East had one of its best performances of the day in the 100 freestyle. Maeve Sullivan grabbed third with her time of 56.38. The Cardinals dominated this race as Camp took sixth with a time of 57.08 and Loomis took 11th with a time of 59.32. West’s best finish came from Bub, who raced a time of 1:01.10 to take 16th.

Neither the Cardinals nor Wolves were particularly outstanding in the 500 freestly, but the same can’t be said for the 200 freestyle relay. East kept its hot streak going.

The Cardinals’ squad of Camp, Loomis, Maeve Sullivan, and Schneider swam a time of 1:45.23 to take third overall. West put a team of Diers, Reeder, Hessling, and Brielle Laube out there for the same event and wasn’t far behind. The Wolves took fifth with a time of 1:45.41.

Both East and West had top-10 finishers in the 100 backstroke. The Wolves actually had a pair as Hessling took eighth with a time of 1:05.79 and Gunnink was right behind her with a time of 1:06.23 to take ninth. East junior Mikaiya Stampf took 10th with her time of 1:06.34.

In the final individual event of the day, West got a big point bump from Reeder. The senior swam a time of 1:13.27 in the 100 breaststroke to earn fifth place. East got its best result in the event from Cunningham who swam a 1:19.01 for 13th place.

East bounced right back with a strong finish in the final event of the day, the 400 freestyle relay. Loomis, Camp, Schneider, and Maeve Sullivan swam a time of 3:51.09 to take third. West was no slouch, though. The Wolves’ pairing of Hessling, Gunnink, Zenobi, and Brielle Laube swam a 3:52.36 to take fourth.

Next up, East’s home streak comes to an end. The Cardinals will head to La Follette on Friday, Sept. 23. East then has a full week off before its next meet, an invitational at Middleton on Saturday, Oct. 1.

As for West, the Wolves have a full week off before they’re back in action. They’ll head to Janesville Parker for a head-to-head conference meet on Friday, Sept. 30. The very next day, West will start the month of October by joining East at the Middleton meet on Saturday, Oct. 1.

--

Sun Prairie East invitational final team standings

1. Monona Grove, 582.5

2. Stevens Point, 376

3. Middleton, 340.5

4. Sun Prairie West, 255

5. Madison Memorial, 242.5

6. Sun Prairie East, 214

7. Jefferson-Cambridge, 152.5

8. Madison East, 7