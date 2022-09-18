ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

BeReal reportedly considers paid features in lieu of advertisements

But BeReal is only two years old, operating off of its $30 million Series A round, led by Andreessen Horowitz and Accel. Unlike the social apps with billions of users that are trying to copy it, BeReal has not yet figured out how to monetize yet. According to a report from the Financial Times, the app is looking toward paid features or subscriptions for income, as opposed to inundating users with ads (see: Instagram).
INTERNET
Benzinga

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Revolution Will Be Bigger Than Gunpowder Revolution

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki explained what he means by saying that Bitcoin BTC/USD revolution will be bigger than the “gunpowder revolution.”. What Happened: In his Sept. 13 interview with Kitco News, Kiyosaki was asked to elaborate on the statements from his book “The Capital Manifesto” where he said that the Bitcoin revolution will be bigger than the gunpowder revolution that brought down monarchs and aristocrats in the mid-1400s.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Parker
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
bitcoinmagazine.com

Nasdaq To Launch Institutional Bitcoin, Crypto Custody Services: Report

The Nasdaq is seeking to offer custody services to institutions dipping their toes into cryptocurrency. The exchange has been a service provider in the market for some time, but the new move marks a fresh foray into the sector. The Nasdaq’s new service would bring the company into direct competition...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Shopify Stock Got Rocked Today

Two analysts weighed in with fresh notes on Tuesday, and investors were digesting these the following day. One take was bullish and the other bearish. Guess which one the market took to heart. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monetization#Linus Business#Linus Company Meta#The Financial Times#Tiktok
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 160% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will talk about UiPath...
STOCKS
u.today

Bitcoin Becomes More Relevant as “Real Inflation” Hits 16%, not 7%: “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Palantir Stock Was a Winner on Wednesday

The business tech platform operator expands its existing partnership with a major Asian conglomerate. This will nearly double the revenue it is bringing in from this company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Nio and XPeng Shares Dropped but ChargePoint Rose Today

EV charging infrastructure is expanding in both Europe and the United States. Nio just shipped the first power-swap station from its new base in Hungary. XPeng has officially launched its latest model, the G9 SUV, and has high hopes for it. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
Motley Fool

Why Alibaba, Amazon, and Meta Platforms Stocks Tumbled on Wednesday

Investors fully expected today's rate hike, but not the baggage that came along with it. A prolonged downturn will no doubt weigh on consumer spending and digital advertising. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Lucid Stock Powered Higher Today

News from Ford yesterday confirmed Lucid didn't necessarily have a company-specific problem. Lucid ended its second quarter with $4.6 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

This Under-the-Radar Chip Stock Is Up 30% in the Last 12 Months. Is It a Buy?

Wolfspeed is a company in transformation after divesting its lighting business last year. Its aim now is to serve high-growth areas like EVs, renewable energy, and mobile networking. While the business is growing fast, the stock is priced at a premium right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Veteran Trader Warns Cardano Mimicking Bitcoin Pattern That Preceded BTC’s 50% Crash

The widely followed veteran trader, Peter Brandt, is warning that Cardano (ADA) is exhibiting a bearish continuation pattern. Brandt tells his 675,600 Twitter followers that Cardano appears to be printing a descending triangle pattern, suggesting the possibility of a fresh leg down for ADA. The legendary trader, however, says his...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Raise a glass to Satoshi’s Place: the challenge of running Bitcoin businesses

A Bitcoin (BTC) hub in Greater Manchester opened on Sept. 16, where everything–absolutely everything is Bitcoin themed or oriented. Cointelegraph took a trip to the bar and workshop space, called Satoshi’s Place to interview the founder and raise a glass to the latest Bitcoin speakeasy. Named after the...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy