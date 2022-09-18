Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
BeReal reportedly considers paid features in lieu of advertisements
But BeReal is only two years old, operating off of its $30 million Series A round, led by Andreessen Horowitz and Accel. Unlike the social apps with billions of users that are trying to copy it, BeReal has not yet figured out how to monetize yet. According to a report from the Financial Times, the app is looking toward paid features or subscriptions for income, as opposed to inundating users with ads (see: Instagram).
After Predicting Bitcoin At $100,000 Crypto Analyst Anthony Pompliano Now Says 'Price Predictions Are A Fool's Game'
Bitcoin BTC/USD bull and the co-founder of the investment firm Morgan Creek Digital, Anthony Pompliano, has recently received backlash from the crypto community for removing Bitcoin from his Twitter bio amid current price woes. He has also removed the laser eyes from his Twitter profile picture, symbolizing bullishness on Bitcoin.
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Revolution Will Be Bigger Than Gunpowder Revolution
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki explained what he means by saying that Bitcoin BTC/USD revolution will be bigger than the “gunpowder revolution.”. What Happened: In his Sept. 13 interview with Kitco News, Kiyosaki was asked to elaborate on the statements from his book “The Capital Manifesto” where he said that the Bitcoin revolution will be bigger than the gunpowder revolution that brought down monarchs and aristocrats in the mid-1400s.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed Bitcoin 2018 Low Calls Ethereum Bottom, Says ETH Primed for New Leg Up
The crypto analyst who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market low says that Ethereum (ETH) has likely bottomed out. The pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 211,300 Twitter followers that he accumulated ETH during its recent dip below the $1,300 level. “Bought some ETH. Low is in, in...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Nasdaq To Launch Institutional Bitcoin, Crypto Custody Services: Report
The Nasdaq is seeking to offer custody services to institutions dipping their toes into cryptocurrency. The exchange has been a service provider in the market for some time, but the new move marks a fresh foray into the sector. The Nasdaq’s new service would bring the company into direct competition...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin Has Bottomed Out and Is Ready To Rally – Here Are His Targets
The founder and CEO of crypto asset fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, is expressing bullish sentiment on Bitcoin (BTC). says in a Bloomberg interview that Bitcoin bottomed out in June and is on the cusp of a bull market as it has now surpassed the average period of a bear cycle.
Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey reveals his ‘biggest regret’ is letting the social media app become a company
The cofounder has cut a divisive figure for Twitter since his departure as CEO, notably in his support for Elon Musk.
Motley Fool
Why Shopify Stock Got Rocked Today
Two analysts weighed in with fresh notes on Tuesday, and investors were digesting these the following day. One take was bullish and the other bearish. Guess which one the market took to heart.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 160% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
In this video, I will talk about UiPath...
u.today
Bitcoin Becomes More Relevant as “Real Inflation” Hits 16%, not 7%: “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Motley Fool
Why Palantir Stock Was a Winner on Wednesday
The business tech platform operator expands its existing partnership with a major Asian conglomerate. This will nearly double the revenue it is bringing in from this company.
Motley Fool
Why Nio and XPeng Shares Dropped but ChargePoint Rose Today
EV charging infrastructure is expanding in both Europe and the United States. Nio just shipped the first power-swap station from its new base in Hungary. XPeng has officially launched its latest model, the G9 SUV, and has high hopes for it.
Motley Fool
Why Alibaba, Amazon, and Meta Platforms Stocks Tumbled on Wednesday
Investors fully expected today's rate hike, but not the baggage that came along with it. A prolonged downturn will no doubt weigh on consumer spending and digital advertising.
wegotthiscovered.com
Pokimane celebrates victory as Twitch chooses to ban unlicensed gambling from the platform
Twitch has announced that it will no longer be allowing creators to stream gambling content from a variety of unlicensed gambling websites on the platform, and many streamers are celebrating, including Pokimane. Taking to social media, the massively popular creator shared her thoughts on the ban after calling for it...
Motley Fool
Why Lucid Stock Powered Higher Today
News from Ford yesterday confirmed Lucid didn't necessarily have a company-specific problem. Lucid ended its second quarter with $4.6 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments.
Where Will Roblox Stock Be in 1 Year?
Investors still have high growth expectations for this metaverse stock.
Motley Fool
This Under-the-Radar Chip Stock Is Up 30% in the Last 12 Months. Is It a Buy?
Wolfspeed is a company in transformation after divesting its lighting business last year. Its aim now is to serve high-growth areas like EVs, renewable energy, and mobile networking. While the business is growing fast, the stock is priced at a premium right now.
Gambling Content on Twitch Will Soon Be Heavily Regulated — Where Can You Stream It Next?
Following the recent drama involving a plethora of Twitch streamers who create gambling content on the site (followed immediately by other creators being called out for sexual assault), it seems Twitch may be updating its policies. In case you missed it, Twitch partner and streamer ItsSliker admitted during a stream...
dailyhodl.com
Veteran Trader Warns Cardano Mimicking Bitcoin Pattern That Preceded BTC’s 50% Crash
The widely followed veteran trader, Peter Brandt, is warning that Cardano (ADA) is exhibiting a bearish continuation pattern. Brandt tells his 675,600 Twitter followers that Cardano appears to be printing a descending triangle pattern, suggesting the possibility of a fresh leg down for ADA. The legendary trader, however, says his...
CoinTelegraph
Raise a glass to Satoshi’s Place: the challenge of running Bitcoin businesses
A Bitcoin (BTC) hub in Greater Manchester opened on Sept. 16, where everything–absolutely everything is Bitcoin themed or oriented. Cointelegraph took a trip to the bar and workshop space, called Satoshi's Place to interview the founder and raise a glass to the latest Bitcoin speakeasy. Named after the...
