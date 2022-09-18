ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Benzinga

Blockchain Association Slams Biden Administration's Crypto Framework

The Blockchain Association on Friday slammed the "Comprehensive Framework" for regulation of cryptocurrencies published by the White House, stating that it was a “missed opportunity” to cement the United States' relationship with digital assets. In a statement, Kristin Smith, Executive Director of Blockchain Association stated that while intended...
POTUS
Kiplinger

The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?

Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
U.S. POLITICS
Motley Fool

The Fed Could Crush the Stock Market Tomorrow, But Don't Panic

The market is expecting another big rate hike from the Fed. August data showed that the Fed still has work to do to rein in inflation.
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
Motley Fool

Prediction: These Growth Stocks Will Be Worth $10 Billion by 2030

Zillow Group is bringing the real estate sector into the digital age, which could earn it a slice of a $300 billion opportunity. Duolingo is outperforming the broader tech sector this year as its business defies the economic slowdown. C3.ai is delivering artificial intelligence to 228 business customers, and its...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Claiming Social Security at 62 Really a Smart Move Right Now?

Claiming Social Security at 62 will result in monthly payments that are 30% smaller than you'd get if you waited until you turned 67. While taking those smaller payments sooner won't be the best move for everyone, it can be smart in some cases.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Why October Is a Critical Month for Retirees on Social Security

The Social Security Administration will be announcing the latest cost-of-living adjustment. Seniors could receive hundreds of dollars more per month in 2023.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Why Nio and XPeng Shares Dropped but ChargePoint Rose Today

EV charging infrastructure is expanding in both Europe and the United States. Nio just shipped the first power-swap station from its new base in Hungary. XPeng has officially launched its latest model, the G9 SUV, and has high hopes for it.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Biden's Crypto Regulatory Framework Is Good News, Says Binance CEO

The White House on Friday published the framework for cryptocurrencies, outlining how crypto regulations in the U.S. will be handled. Last year, President Joe Biden directed the government to study cryptocurrency to ensure responsible digital asset development. Sections of the framework include "Protecting Consumers, Investors, and Businesses," "Promoting Access to...
U.S. POLITICS
Motley Fool

Move Over, Cryptocurrencies: A Digital Euro Could Be Coming With Help From Amazon

The e-commerce giant will develop a user-interface prototype for a potential digital euro. Amazon's involvement in such a groundbreaking project adds yet another possible upside for its business.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Marriott Stock Was Down 5.6% Today

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points for the third straight time on Wednesday. The Fed lowered its median outlook for GDP growth in 2022.
STOCKS
CoinDesk

Digital Dollar Likely Won't Be Part of Retail Banking World, US Lawmaker Says

A U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC) may be one step closer to reality after the White House published several reports analyzing the technical and policy aspects of a digital dollar last week. Congressman James Himes (D-Conn.) has been an outspoken advocate for a U.S. central bank digital currency, going so far as to publish a white paper on the issue in June 2022.
RETAIL

