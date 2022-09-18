Read full article on original website
Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar
The Biden administration is moving one step closer to developing a central bank digital currency, known as the digital dollar, saying it would help reinforce the U.S. role as a leader in the world financial system. After President Joe Biden issued an executive order in March calling on a variety...
Blockchain Association Slams Biden Administration's Crypto Framework
The Blockchain Association on Friday slammed the "Comprehensive Framework" for regulation of cryptocurrencies published by the White House, stating that it was a “missed opportunity” to cement the United States' relationship with digital assets. In a statement, Kristin Smith, Executive Director of Blockchain Association stated that while intended...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?
Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
Motley Fool
The Fed Could Crush the Stock Market Tomorrow, But Don't Panic
The market is expecting another big rate hike from the Fed. August data showed that the Fed still has work to do to rein in inflation.
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain.
Motley Fool
Here's How the Fed's Rate Hikes Will Impact Your Retirement Plan -- for Better or Worse
401(k) and IRA account values will drop in the short term. Yields on bonds and dividend stocks will rise for income investors and retirees. Growth stocks are available at cheaper valuations for long-term investors.
Motley Fool
Prediction: These Growth Stocks Will Be Worth $10 Billion by 2030
Zillow Group is bringing the real estate sector into the digital age, which could earn it a slice of a $300 billion opportunity. Duolingo is outperforming the broader tech sector this year as its business defies the economic slowdown. C3.ai is delivering artificial intelligence to 228 business customers, and its...
Motley Fool
Is Claiming Social Security at 62 Really a Smart Move Right Now?
Claiming Social Security at 62 will result in monthly payments that are 30% smaller than you'd get if you waited until you turned 67. While taking those smaller payments sooner won't be the best move for everyone, it can be smart in some cases.
No one is using crypto to pay for things anymore, JPMorgan payments boss says
JPMorgan Chase’s global head of payment, Takis Georgakopoulos, says the demand for crypto has plummeted. JPMorgan Chase’s global head of payments, Takis Georgakopoulos, argues cryptocurrency has “a niche use case” and said the demand for cryptocurrencies as a payment method has seen a drastic decline in the past six months.
Motley Fool
Why October Is a Critical Month for Retirees on Social Security
The Social Security Administration will be announcing the latest cost-of-living adjustment. Seniors could receive hundreds of dollars more per month in 2023.
Motley Fool
Why Nio and XPeng Shares Dropped but ChargePoint Rose Today
EV charging infrastructure is expanding in both Europe and the United States. Nio just shipped the first power-swap station from its new base in Hungary. XPeng has officially launched its latest model, the G9 SUV, and has high hopes for it.
coingeek.com
Russia Finance Ministry: Local businesses to decide on digital asset use on international payments
Russia is moving towards digital assets at a frantic pace, and the latest development from the sanction-hit nation is a draft bill to oversee the use of digital assets for settlements. Reports suggest that the Ministry of Finance will permit local businesses to determine the best ways to incorporate virtual currencies in their operations.
What crisis? High-stakes crypto lending looks here to stay
LONDON/WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - On May 11, Scott Odell, an analyst at British crypto lender Blockchain.com, instant messaged Edward Zhao of Three Arrows Capital asking that the Singapore hedge fund repay at least part of a $270 million loan.
Biden's Crypto Regulatory Framework Is Good News, Says Binance CEO
The White House on Friday published the framework for cryptocurrencies, outlining how crypto regulations in the U.S. will be handled. Last year, President Joe Biden directed the government to study cryptocurrency to ensure responsible digital asset development. Sections of the framework include "Protecting Consumers, Investors, and Businesses," "Promoting Access to...
Motley Fool
Move Over, Cryptocurrencies: A Digital Euro Could Be Coming With Help From Amazon
The e-commerce giant will develop a user-interface prototype for a potential digital euro. Amazon's involvement in such a groundbreaking project adds yet another possible upside for its business.
CoinTelegraph
Majority of crypto exchange leadership should be comprised of citizens, say Indonesian regulators
Jerry Sambuaga, the deputy minister of Indonesia’s Ministry of Trade, has proposed a rule that would require the leadership at the country’s crypto exchanges to be more representative of its citizens. In a Tuesday parliamentary meeting that included Indonesian regulatory officials, a letter submitted by Sambuaga suggested several...
Motley Fool
Why Marriott Stock Was Down 5.6% Today
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points for the third straight time on Wednesday. The Fed lowered its median outlook for GDP growth in 2022.
CoinDesk
Digital Dollar Likely Won't Be Part of Retail Banking World, US Lawmaker Says
A U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC) may be one step closer to reality after the White House published several reports analyzing the technical and policy aspects of a digital dollar last week. Congressman James Himes (D-Conn.) has been an outspoken advocate for a U.S. central bank digital currency, going so far as to publish a white paper on the issue in June 2022.
