foxbaltimore.com
One dead and two injured from a multi-vehicle crash in Glen Burnie, police say
Glen Burnie, Md. (WBFF) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department says one person died and two others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash last night in Glen Burnie. Police said the crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. in the area of Route 100 westbound, between Oakwood Road and Quarterfield Road.
WTOP
1 dead, others hurt after multivehicle crash on I-270 in Montgomery County
One person is dead and two others injured after a multivehicle crash on Interstate 270 in Maryland early Sunday morning, police say. In a news release, Maryland State Police said troopers responded to reports of two crashes on the northbound side of I-270 near the Montrose Road exit in Rockville around 3:35 a.m. on Sunday.
Pedestrian hurt in Montgomery Co. crash, police say
GERMANTOWN, Md. — Police say a man was hit by a car in Germantown Monday night. He was hospitalized in critical condition following the crash. According to a preliminary investigation by Montgomery County Police, officers were called to the area of Great Seneca Highway and Deer Ridge Road just before 9 p.m. on Monday. Once on scene the officers found a man hit by a car. The man, who has not been identified by police, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene, according to police.
fox5dc.com
Child struck by vehicle in Odenton
ODENTON, Md. - Authorities say a child was transported to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle Tuesday in Anne Arundel County. The crash happened around 8 a.m. near Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard in the Odenton area. Officials say the child was transported as a...
Woman killed in Montgomery County crash involving multiple vehicles, police say
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles in Montgomery County, according to authorities.The crash happened around 3:35 a.m. on Sunday. That's when state troopers were sent to the northbound lane of Interstate 270, just south of Montrose Road to investigate a report of a collision, police said.Once there, they found two separate but related crashes, according to authorities.They later learned during a preliminary investigation that a 2015 Tesla Model S and a 2007 Toyota Sienna were traveling north on Interstate 270 when the Tesla struck the rear of the Toyota, police said.Both vehicles came...
wfmd.com
35-Year-Old Woman Killed In Montgomery County Crash
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- A multi-vehicle crash left one woman dead early Sunday morning. Maryland State Police responded to the accident on Interstate 270, south of Montrose Road around 3:35 a.m. According to Maryland State Police a 2015 Tesla Model S struck the rear of a 2007 Toyota Sienna while travelling...
Horrific Fatal Multiple Vehicle Crash Sends Jet Skis Airborne After Several Head-On Collisions
One person is dead and several are injured after several vehicles crashed head-on and multiple jet skis were thrown from a trailer in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Daniel Calvert, 46, was killed in the four vehicle crash that occurred around 11 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19 in the area of westbound Route 100 near Oakwood Road and Quarterfield Road, according to Anne Arundel County police.
fox5dc.com
74-year-old woman missing; last seen Tuesday leaving Silver Spring hospital
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities are searching for a missing woman from Montgomery County. Police say 74-year-old Earline Harris was last seen Tuesday, September 20 leaving Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring. Harris is approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was...
Pasadena man dies in five car pileup on Route 100
A Pasadena man has died following a five-car pileup Monday night. Police say it started when Kenya Johnson, 47, for some reason was driving east on the westbound side of Route 100.
WUSA
Woman dies after morning crash on I-270 in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 24-year-old has been taken into custody after a crash on Interstate-270 in Montgomery County left a woman dead. Maryland State Police are investigating the multi-vehicle crash, where a 2015 Tesla Model S ran into a 2007 Toyota Sienna just after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Fatal Hit-Run Driver Faces Additional Charges In Carroll County, Investigators Say
Police have identified the driver implicated in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Carroll County who could face additional charges. Westminster resident Timothy Lewis Carter, 34, has been arrested and faces charges for allegedly striking and killing a pedestrian near the intersection of Tevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road on Saturday, Sept. 17, authorities announced.
Police search for woman last seen leaving Silver Spring hospital
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 74-year-old woman is missing after leaving a Silver Spring hospital and police are asking for the public's help to find her. Earline Harris was last seen Tuesday, Sept. 20, leaving Holy Cross Hospital, police said. Harris is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white cardigan, yellow socks and Crocs shoes.
WTOP
Accidental AC fire causes $800K in damage at Md. apt. complex
An accidental fire, likely caused by a faulty air conditioning condenser, resulted in $800,000 in damage at North Creek Place Apartments in Rockville, Maryland, Tuesday afternoon, and displaced about two dozen people. Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said the firefighters knocked down the bulk of...
loudounnow.com
Cyclist Dies After Old Ox Road Crash
A 64-year-old Herndon man has died after being hit by a pickup Sept. 15. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Salvador O. Guevara was riding bicycle on Old Ox Road near Rock Hill Road just before 6 a.m. Thursday when he was struck by a Ford F150 pickup that turning left on a green light. Guevara was transported to a hospital, where he died.
Police: Victim in Hyattsville home break-in shooting identified
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Prince George’s County Police have identified a 23-year-old man as the victim of an early morning fatal home invasion in Hyattsville. Giovanni Hayles was killed early Tuesday morning, and a second man, who was found dead in the home, has not yet been identified by investigators, but is believed to be the home invader.
Bay Net
Stolen Motorcycles In Mechanicsville Under Investigation
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of two stolen motorcycles. On September 16, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m. suspects stole two motorcycles from a shed in the 38000 block of Harding Way in Mechanicsville. The stolen motorcycles, a...
mocoshow.com
Concern for 14-Year-Old Missing from Rockville
For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victim’s Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating, Allison Espinales, a missing 14-year-old from Rockville. Espinales was last seen on Monday, September 19, 2022 at approximately...
New Details Released After Barricade Situation In Essex: Police
A potentially dangerous scenario was resolved without incident after a suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside a building in Baltimore, police said. Officers from the Baltimore County Police Department responded to the unit block of Moline Circle at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, where there was a reported standoff in the Essex area, according to authorities.
WJLA
Police locate nonverbal child found wondering through Laurel
LAUREL, Md. (7News) — UPDATE: The child was found around 5:30 p.m., police said. The city of Laurel, Md., is asking for help identifying a child found wondering alone on Tuesday. Officers said the boy appears to be between 4-5 years old, and was found in the 900 block...
krcgtv.com
2 dead, including suspect, after shooting during home burglary in Maryland, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Two people were killed, including the suspect, in a shooting during a home burglary in Maryland early Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officers responded to a home in Hyattsville around 12:18 a.m. EDT for reports of a burglary in progress, according to the Hyattsville City Police Department.
