ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

Pedestrian hurt in Montgomery Co. crash, police say

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Police say a man was hit by a car in Germantown Monday night. He was hospitalized in critical condition following the crash. According to a preliminary investigation by Montgomery County Police, officers were called to the area of Great Seneca Highway and Deer Ridge Road just before 9 p.m. on Monday. Once on scene the officers found a man hit by a car. The man, who has not been identified by police, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene, according to police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Child struck by vehicle in Odenton

ODENTON, Md. - Authorities say a child was transported to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle Tuesday in Anne Arundel County. The crash happened around 8 a.m. near Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard in the Odenton area. Officials say the child was transported as a...
ODENTON, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
City
Rockville, MD
Rockville, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Cars
Rockville, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Rockville, MD
Cars
CBS Baltimore

Woman killed in Montgomery County crash involving multiple vehicles, police say

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles in Montgomery County, according to authorities.The crash happened around 3:35 a.m. on Sunday. That's when state troopers were sent to the northbound lane of Interstate 270, just south of Montrose Road to investigate a report of a collision, police said.Once there, they found two separate but related crashes, according to authorities.They later learned during a preliminary investigation that a 2015 Tesla Model S and a 2007 Toyota Sienna were traveling north on Interstate 270 when the Tesla struck the rear of the Toyota, police said.Both vehicles came...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

35-Year-Old Woman Killed In Montgomery County Crash

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- A multi-vehicle crash left one woman dead early Sunday morning. Maryland State Police responded to the accident on Interstate 270, south of Montrose Road around 3:35 a.m. According to Maryland State Police a 2015 Tesla Model S struck the rear of a 2007 Toyota Sienna while travelling...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Horrific Fatal Multiple Vehicle Crash Sends Jet Skis Airborne After Several Head-On Collisions

One person is dead and several are injured after several vehicles crashed head-on and multiple jet skis were thrown from a trailer in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Daniel Calvert, 46, was killed in the four vehicle crash that occurred around 11 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19 in the area of westbound Route 100 near Oakwood Road and Quarterfield Road, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland State Police#Traffic Accident#I 270#Toyota#Chevrolet#Inova Trauma Center#State
Daily Voice

Fatal Hit-Run Driver Faces Additional Charges In Carroll County, Investigators Say

Police have identified the driver implicated in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Carroll County who could face additional charges. Westminster resident Timothy Lewis Carter, 34, has been arrested and faces charges for allegedly striking and killing a pedestrian near the intersection of Tevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road on Saturday, Sept. 17, authorities announced.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Police search for woman last seen leaving Silver Spring hospital

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 74-year-old woman is missing after leaving a Silver Spring hospital and police are asking for the public's help to find her. Earline Harris was last seen Tuesday, Sept. 20, leaving Holy Cross Hospital, police said. Harris is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white cardigan, yellow socks and Crocs shoes.
SILVER SPRING, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
WTOP

Accidental AC fire causes $800K in damage at Md. apt. complex

An accidental fire, likely caused by a faulty air conditioning condenser, resulted in $800,000 in damage at North Creek Place Apartments in Rockville, Maryland, Tuesday afternoon, and displaced about two dozen people. Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said the firefighters knocked down the bulk of...
ROCKVILLE, MD
loudounnow.com

Cyclist Dies After Old Ox Road Crash

A 64-year-old Herndon man has died after being hit by a pickup Sept. 15. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Salvador O. Guevara was riding bicycle on Old Ox Road near Rock Hill Road just before 6 a.m. Thursday when he was struck by a Ford F150 pickup that turning left on a green light. Guevara was transported to a hospital, where he died.
HERNDON, VA
WUSA9

Police: Victim in Hyattsville home break-in shooting identified

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Prince George’s County Police have identified a 23-year-old man as the victim of an early morning fatal home invasion in Hyattsville. Giovanni Hayles was killed early Tuesday morning, and a second man, who was found dead in the home, has not yet been identified by investigators, but is believed to be the home invader.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Stolen Motorcycles In Mechanicsville Under Investigation

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of two stolen motorcycles. On September 16, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m. suspects stole two motorcycles from a shed in the 38000 block of Harding Way in Mechanicsville. The stolen motorcycles, a...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Concern for 14-Year-Old Missing from Rockville

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victim’s Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating, Allison Espinales, a missing 14-year-old from Rockville. Espinales was last seen on Monday, September 19, 2022 at approximately...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

New Details Released After Barricade Situation In Essex: Police

A potentially dangerous scenario was resolved without incident after a suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside a building in Baltimore, police said. Officers from the Baltimore County Police Department responded to the unit block of Moline Circle at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, where there was a reported standoff in the Essex area, according to authorities.
ESSEX, MD
WJLA

Police locate nonverbal child found wondering through Laurel

LAUREL, Md. (7News) — UPDATE: The child was found around 5:30 p.m., police said. The city of Laurel, Md., is asking for help identifying a child found wondering alone on Tuesday. Officers said the boy appears to be between 4-5 years old, and was found in the 900 block...
LAUREL, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy