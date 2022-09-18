Read full article on original website
Battalion Texas AM
Aggies look to start SEC play on positive note versus Razorbacks
Aggies. Arkansas. Arlington. The No. 23 Texas A&M football team opens SEC play at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, against the No. 10 Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. This season’s Southwest Classic marks the 79th meeting between the old Southwest Conference foes, a rivalry that the Hogs lead, 42-33-3.
Battalion Texas AM
Aggies' defense looks to corral the Hogs
A 17-9 victory in College Station against a No.13-ranked Miami team gave Texas A&M football its toughest test of the season, and yet, for the third week in a row, A&M’s defense is facing a tougher offense than its last opponent. On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Aggies will visit...
Battalion Texas AM
Commentary: Aggies' strength must lie in adaptive expertise
No. 24 Texas A&M took down the No. 13-ranked Miami Hurricanes in a 17-9 bout in College Station, but heading into the week, the expectations weren’t too high on how the Aggies would fair. Some people called the game “do or die,” “must win” or “the most important game of coach Jimbo Fisher’s A&M career.”
Battalion Texas AM
Men’s golf headed to SEC Match Play Championship
After winning the season opener, the Texas A&M men’s golf team will travel to Birmingham, Ala., on Sunday to compete in the SEC Match Play Championship. The Aggies will compete Sept. 25-27 in the SEC fall preview on the 7,228-yard, par-71 Old Overton Club course designed by professional golfer Jerry Pate and Tom Fazio. It is currently rated in the top-five private clubs in Alabama, according to OldOvertonClub.com.
Battalion Texas AM
Aggies gain late round ‘Mo’-mentum to seal win at home invitational
Texas A&M women’s golf won at home in a come-from-behind finish in the last round of the “Mo” Morial Invitational on Wednesday, Sept. 21. On the second day of play in the only home tournament of the season, No. 11 A&M trailed at 11-under par while No. 16 Texas led with 14-under par, according to golfstat.com. Graduate Hailee Cooper’s, 70-71-68 – 209, final round play helped the Aggies take over the lead to win. Cooper finished third overall in the individual event that was held at the par-72, 6,406-yard Traditions Club in Bryan on Sept. 20-21.
Battalion Texas AM
Men’s tennis readies to make a racket in Cambridge
The Texas A&M men’s tennis team will open its fall campaign Sept. 23-25 at the Harvard Chowderfest Invite in Cambridge, Mass. A&M will be competing in Chowderfest for the first time since 2016 where it took home the singles and doubles titles. The Aggies will be matched up with the host, Harvard, as well as Memphis and Arizona. The maroon and white are coming off a second round appearance in the 2021 season’s NCAA Tournament.
Battalion Texas AM
Queens of the court: Women’s tennis to return
The Texas A&M women’s tennis team will kickstart its 2022-23 season with an appearance in the North Carolina State Invitational from Sept. 22-25. The Aggies are coming off their most successful season after competing in the NCAA Tournament last spring. In the 2021 season, the maroon and white went...
Battalion Texas AM
A&M puts a ring on it
When I was first applying to schools, Texas A&M was not in the cards for me. Some hick little “yee-yee” town in Texas was not the school that appealed to a city girl from Austin. All my life it was expected that I would go to Brigham Young University, or BYU. It was the obvious choice for someone of my faith … ha ha, yea, that one.
Battalion Texas AM
Ring Day at Aggie Park
This Friday, Sept. 23, thousands of Aggies will receive their Aggie Ring at the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center and take part in accompanying festivities at the newly opened Aggie Park. Ring Day is one of A&M’s newest traditions with the first recognized Ring Day happening in 2000. Scot...
Battalion Texas AM
Future leaders of the Class of 2026
As new Aggies begin their journey at Texas A&M, they’re more than ready to jump into leadership roles and build skills for the future. For the freshmen Class of 2026 at A&M, there are numerous opportunities to get involved, such as Living Learning Communities, or LLCs. The Living Learning Leadership Community, or the L3C, is specifically focused on cultivating leadership skills and growing a community of future leaders, according to their website. The L3C is open to any major and members live together on the first floor of Krueger Hall, allowing them a chance to learn leadership in both a classroom and on campus in other organizations.
Battalion Texas AM
‘Clear focus on Excellence’
According to U.S. News 2022-2023 rankings, Texas A&M was ranked 13th in the Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs. Overall, A&M was ranked 67th in the nation and 26th for public universities. The A&M Engineering Program is well known for its academic excellence and has transformed over the years to have an...
Battalion Texas AM
Student Senate discusses fate of Northgate, Lyft Initiative Program, 12th Can
The 75th Session of the Texas A&M Student Senate met on Wednesday, Sept. 21, to primarily continue discussions about the Student Government Association Fiscal Year Budget for 2022-2023, and recently proposed changes to Northgate. Multiple new bills were heard but not yet voted on. Notably, Community Relations Chair Jessica Williams...
Battalion Texas AM
Rental laws under review
With tensions high surrounding housing security between students and some full-time College Station residents, the city has proposed a series of solutions. After the College Station City Council requested a presentation on rental inspections in June, Director of Community Services Debbie Eller put together a presentation on information about proactive rental inspections, or PRIs, and their challenges and benefits for the Thursday, Sept. 8 city council meeting.
