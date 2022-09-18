As new Aggies begin their journey at Texas A&M, they’re more than ready to jump into leadership roles and build skills for the future. For the freshmen Class of 2026 at A&M, there are numerous opportunities to get involved, such as Living Learning Communities, or LLCs. The Living Learning Leadership Community, or the L3C, is specifically focused on cultivating leadership skills and growing a community of future leaders, according to their website. The L3C is open to any major and members live together on the first floor of Krueger Hall, allowing them a chance to learn leadership in both a classroom and on campus in other organizations.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO