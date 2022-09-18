Read full article on original website
The Chevak Native Village and the City of Chevak declared a state of emergency during a joint meeting on Sept. 20. The emergency declaration comes after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok destroyed dozens of boats local residents use for fishing and hunting. Many people in the coastal Cup’ik community also report losing fishing nets, dry houses, fish racks, and other essential subsistence equipment. The fate of dozens of fishing and hunting camps used in summer and fall months is unknown.
