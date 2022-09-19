Read full article on original website
ComicBook
James Bond Producers Looking for Star Who Will Commit to Role for a Decade or More
James Bond's producers are searching for a new 007, and it's probably not going to be Idris Elba. In a new interview with Variety, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson laid out the process for what's next with the franchise. Both said that being Bond is a 10-12-year commitment. So, the actor would have to be younger this time around. Elba has been a popular fan cast for the role, but he's probably a little too old for such a long commitment. Check out what they said down below.
ComicBook
Chris Pratt Teases Big News for Terminal List Season 2
Fans of Prime Video's The Terminal List have been eager for an update on a potential second season of the thriller series starring Chris Pratt and now, the star has some promising news. In Wednesday's episode of Danger Close, the podcast hosted by Jack Carr, author of The Terminal List novel, Pratt said that fans have "nothing to worry about" when it comes to more episodes of the series.
ComicBook
Beverly Hills Cop Original Cast Members Reunite With Eddie Murphy for Netflix Sequel
Netflix announced that four original cast members from 1984's Beverly Hills Cop are returning for Eddie Murphy's Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot were all a part of the original Beverly Hills Cop, which starred Eddie Murphy as the Detroit cop Axel Foley. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently revealed when production on the fourth movie in the franchise would begin, and now Netflix confirms many fan-favorites will be reprising their roles. The logline for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is being kept under wraps.
ComicBook
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Drops Major Update About Upcoming Film
Work on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is about to start in earnest, with Jeff Loveness set to start writing the script to the next Avengers team-up sooner than expected. The Rick & Morty alumnus was tapped to pen the script earlier this month and now, a new report suggests he'll start scripting the blockbuster in two weeks.
ComicBook
Sarah Michelle Gellar Explains How Buffy the Vampire Slayer Prepared Her for Wolf Pack
In the late '90s and early 2000s, Sarah Michelle Gellar was the queen of teen content. Not only did she star in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but she appeared in films such as I Know What You Did Later Summer, Scream 2, Cruel Intentions, and more. Currently, you can catch the iconic actor in Do Revenge on Netflix, and she'll soon be starring in Wolf Pack, Paramount+'s Teen Wolf spinoff series. Gellar recently had a chat with The New York Times, and talked about how her seven-year run as Buffy helped prepare her for Wolf Pack.
ComicBook
She-Hulk's Josh Segarra Talks Fan Reaction to Pug's First Scene
What's helped She-Hulk: Attorney at Law really shine has been its ensemble cast, which has brought a number of new fan favorites into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Across the five episodes of the series released on Disney+ thus far, viewers have gotten to meet some memorable characters, including Augustus "Pug" Pugliese (Josh Segarra), a coworker and friend of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). A lot of She-Hulk viewers became endeared to Pug essentially from the second that he showed up onscreen, as his first scene in Episode 2 saw him offering Jen and Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga) a welcome basket of gifts, including "a map to the best bathroom for pooping." While speaking to ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast about his work on She-Hulk, Segarra addressed the reaction to the line — including the reaction from his own mother.
ComicBook
Adult Swim Classics Will be Removed From HBO Max Soon
HBO Max has been breaking many hearts this year following the Warner Bros merger with Discovery, as many animated series have been stricken from the streaming service, as well as from Cartoon Network in their entirety. While Adult Swim was considered safe thanks to its success, it seems that not every series from the popular programming block will remain on the streaming service. With creators behind the pulled series recently sharing their thoughts, it has yet to be seen how many other shows might be pulled from HBO and Adult Swim moving forward.
ComicBook
Original Hellraiser Star Doug Bradley Turned Down Cameo in New Reboot
Actor Doug Bradley debuted as the lead Cenobite in the original Hellraiser, going on to reprise his role seven more times in subsequent sequels, but director of the upcoming Hulu reboot David Bruckner confirmed that Bradley turned down a cameo in the film that was offered to him. It's currently unclear if Bradley was offered the chance to appear as a demonic figure in the new adaptation of Clive Barker's The Hellbound Heart or if he would have appeared as a more humanlike character, though it seems like Bradley is happy to allow an entirely new generation to put their own spin on that universe. The new Hellraiser lands on Hulu on October 7th.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Addresses Major Changes Ahead for Criston Cole
Through the first four and a half episodes of House of the Dragon, the noble knight known as Ser Criston Cole became a major favorite amongst the show's fans. The loyal member of the Kingsguard and sworn protector of Rhaenyra won over the hearts of viewers with his big heart and admirable behavior. Criston's story took a massive turn in the fifth episode, however, and fans are already feeling very differently about him. According to star Fabien Frankel, the journey for Cole is just getting started.
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus 2 Reveals Young Sanderson Sisters
Hocus Pocus 2 reunited the three stars of the original film, keeping the entire Sanderson trio intact: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy all reprised their roles for the sequel. In the film, though, audiences will also get a look at a younger version of the charactrs, played by Taylor Henderson, Juju Journey Brener, and Nina Kitchen. The new actors first debuted in the trailer for the film, released at D23 earlier this month, which also gave fans their first real sense for what the plot of the film is going to be, beyond just "we finally made another one!"
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Fan Teaser Imagines Man-Thing's Terrifying MCU Arrival
In but a matter of weeks, Marvel Studios is going to kick October off with Werewolf by Night, a black-and-white special presentation streaming on Disney+. As the teaser for the project shows, fans can expect a monster-filled outing, one that will serve as the debut of Man-Thing within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The longtime Marvel Horror icon is a favorite of many, and one dedicated fan has taken it upon themselves to craft a character poster featuring the Bog Beast.
ComicBook
Primal Creator Explains Season 2 Finale's Emotional Cameo
Primal recently ended the game changing second season of the series earlier this year, and the creator behind the series explained the surprisingly emotional connection to the cameo in the final moments of the Season 2 finale! The brutal Adult Swim original animated series broke onto the scenes with an incredible first season that fans fell in love with immediately. It had raised all sorts of questions about what fans could expect to see with the second, and the second season blew all of those questions out of the water by taking things in a pretty unexpected direction heading into the finale.
ComicBook
New Mark Wahlberg Movie Takes Over Netflix Top 10
Film star Mark Wahlberg has been in three movie so far in 2022, and all three of them have proven themselves to be huge hits on Netflix. Sony's Uncharted, which starred Wahlberg and Tom Holland, was a mainstay on the Netflix Top 10 for a number of weeks after the film was added to the streamer's roster. This week, both of Wahlberg's other 2022 films can be found on the Netflix Top 10, one of which is occupying the number one spot.
ComicBook
Avengers Fan Theory Gives Thor a Major Change After Secret Wars
Marvel Studios has been on a roll for over ten years since their launch with Iron Man (2008) and they're showing no signs of slowing down. The studio has been ramping up the number of productions they do a year with them releasing more than six projects via the theater and the Disney+ streaming service. Moon Knight, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ms. Marvel, Thor: Love and Thunder, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been or will be released this year with the latter wrapping up Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The studio will conclude the Multiverse Saga with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secrets Wars. One fan has an idea of where Marvel could go with Thor after the Multiverse Saga, and it has to do with a change in his mantle. According to this fan theory on Reddit, as Chris Hemsworth gets older, Thor will take over the mantle of Odin and give his Thor mantle to a much younger character.
ComicBook
Avengers Star Don Cheadle Teases His MCU Future
Marvel Studios is known for placing their actors into long term contract agreements and lately they've been a little bit more relaxed. Chris Hemsworth appeared for one more film after his contract was supposed to be over with Avengers: Endgame and Scarlett Johansson appeared in a Black Widow solo film after her contract was supposed to be kaput. Now, it appears that Don Cheadle is just taking his Marvel opportunities as it goes. Cheadle is set to appear alongside Samuel L. Jackson in Secret Invasion and has been officially confirmed to lead his own series with Armor Wars. The actor recently sat down with Yahoo! Entertainment's Kevin Polowy and he revealed that if he sees an opportunity with the studio, he takes it.
ComicBook
New Black Adam Trailer Includes Justice League and Harley Quinn
A new Black Adam trailer included the Justice League and Harley Quinn. A voice over from Viola Davis' Amanda Waller lays out the chessboard of the DC Universe. There are heroes like Wonder Woman and Superman alongside villains characterized by Harley. In a fun nod, most of these heroes are played by the actors that brought the roles to life in previous DC projects. However, the company made a point to not show Superman's face. (Add more fuel to that Henry Cavill fire without even trying?) Seeing everything try to converge in this new DC Universe under Warner Bros. Discovery is a journey. Besides Waller's presence, fans have no idea what or who else will pop up in Black Adam. Yes, the Justice Society of America will be in tow. But, a lot of viewers are hoping for the big showdown with The Man of Steel that has been teased by everyone involved for years now. Check out the new trailer down below.
ComicBook
Wicked Casts Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero
Wicked is one of the most popular musicals to ever hit Broadway, and it's finally being turned into a movie after years of speculation and rumors. Last year, it was officially announced that Ariana Grande would be taking on the role of Glinda and Cynthia Erivo would be playing Elphaba with In the Heights director Jon M. Chu set to direct. Earlier today, Variety reported that Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey was in talks to play Fiyero, the role originated by Norbert Leo Butz. Chu has since confirmed the casting rumor on Twitter.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Shares Sad New Look Into Jerry's Past
Rick and Morty has been exploring some surprising new sides of Jerry with the first few episodes of Season 6 so far, but the newest episode of the series digs even further with a pretty sad look into his past and early life with Beth. Jerry and Beth's relationship has been one of the core facets of the series throughout its run so far as their evolving dynamic has been challenged in many ways over the years. When at the end of the day, it ultimately comes down to Jerry's willing submissiveness to a more domineering partner to seemingly make him happy.
ComicBook
Hellraiser: Full Official Trailer Released by Hulu
Hulu has released the official trailer for Hellraiser, a revival of the beloved horror franchise. The film, which was developed relatively quietly and stars Jamie Clayton as a new take on Pinhead, will follow on the heels of the hugely popular Prey, which revived the long-flagging Predator franchise. They're also employing the recent trend of using the same title as the original, rather than adding a number or a subtitle, even if it isn't a straightforward reboot. Actor Doug Bradley helped bring the iconic villain "Pinhead" to life in eight Hellraiser films, but has so far lent his support to the choice to bring in a new actor, and a woman, to succeed him in the role for the new film.
ComicBook
Reacher Confirms Season 2 Start Date, New Cast Members
Work is about to begin on the second season of Reacher. One of the most popular shows on Amazon's Prime Video, the Lee Child adaptation has amassed quite a big following since debuting earlier this year. It was quickly renewed for a second season, which will adapt a totally different book in the Jack Reacher book series, and that means new characters are on their way. Alan Ritchson is returning as the titular Jack Reacher, but many of the faces around him will be brand new.
