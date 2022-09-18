Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Aaron Rodgers' teammates appear to reference Packers QB's ayahuasca use in TD celebration
Some of Aaron Rodgers' teammates might have been paying attention to his very loud offseason. Near the end of the first half of "Sunday Night Football" between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, the Packers quarterback found top returning receiver Allen Lazard for a four-yard touchdown pass. As Lazard...
Matt Eberflus invokes 24-hour rule on Bears after disastrous loss to Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is not denying his players time to reflect on their Week 2 loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, but he wants it done in 24 hours. The new Bears tactician invoked the 24-hour rule on the team following their embarrassing 27-10...
Aaron Rodgers, Packers closing in on NFL history that will infuriate Bears fans
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are on the verge of making history–one that would absolutely crush the Chicago Bears even more. As if breaking the hearts of Bears fans isn’t enough, Rodgers and co. are about to take one thing that the Chicago fan base can be proud about in their history. According to ESPN Stats and Info, the Packers are just one win away from tying the Bears’ record for the most wins in NFL history.
CBS Sports
Packers' Randall Cobb: Comes down with illness
Cobb didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness. It's unclear if Cobb's absence is related to COVID-19, but if so he'd be in danger of sitting out a key Week 3 road matchup with the Buccaneers. Meanwhile, all of Allen Lazard (ankle), Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Christian Watson (hamstring) were limited Wednesday, so the Packers' receiving corps is in danger of being compromised this weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aaron Rodgers enjoys throwing Bears under the bus after Sunday night romp
You have heard this many times before, but it bears reiterating that the only three things certain in life are death, taxes, and the Chicago Bears losing to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. If you have forgotten about it, the Packers made sure to remind everyone of that Sunday night, with Rodgers capping the night off by rubbing more salt into the wounds of Bears fans following Green Bay’s 27-10 win at Lambeau Field over their NFC North divisional rivals.
CBS Sports
Packers vs. Bears score, takeaways: Aaron Jones runs wild as Green Bay rolls past Bears at Lambeau Field
It wasn't a perfect game for the Packers, but Sunday night's prime-time matchup with the Bears was a marked improvement from Week 1 for Green Bay. Not only was Aaron Rodgers more productive spreading the ball to his makeshift receiving corps, but Matt LaFleur successfully unlocked his dynamic backfield duo, with Aaron Jones in particular breaking out as the centerpiece of the green and yellow attack. Despite a few fumbles, the Packers left Week 2 with a victory firmly in hand, rolling past Justin Fields and the Bears with a 27-10 decision that puts them back at .500 in the NFC North.
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Won't return Monday
Milano (stinger) was ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Titans. Milano appears to have sustained a stinger injury at some point Monday night, though the exact nature and severity of this injury are unclear. However, with Buffalo up big late in the fourth quarter, it's possible that the linebacker's absence could be more of a precautionary move heading into the team's next game against the Dolphins on Sunday.
David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD
The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Paces team in yardage Monday
Goedert brought in five of six targets for 82 yards in the Eagles' 24-7 win over the Vikings on Monday night. Goedert paced the Eagles in receiving yardage and shared runner-up status in catches during what was a second straight impressive effort to open the season. The athletic tight end now has eight receptions for 142 yards over the Eagles' first pair of contests, with the 17.8 yards per catch particularly standing out and perhaps a sign of a bigger downfield role this season. Goedert will look to continue stretching the field in a Week 3 road divisional matchup against the Commanders on Sunday.
Green Bay Packers schedule: Huge Week 3 game against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers
Green Bay Packers schedule: Week 3 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sept. 25 @ Buccameers 4:25 PM FOX
CBS Sports
Kyler Murray appears to get slapped in the face by a fan following Cardinals' shocking win over Raiders
One of the most shocking wins of Week 2 came in Las Vegas, where the Arizona Cardinals came back from a 20-0 halftime deficit to stun the Raiders in overtime 29-23. A big reason the Cardinals were able to make the comeback is because of Kyler Murray, who not only accounted for two touchdowns in the second half, but he also converted one of the wildest two-point conversions in NFL history (He ran an estimated 83 yards on a play that took 20 seconds and you can see it all by clicking here).
CBS Sports
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Set to miss time with ankle injury
Coach Kyle Shanahan relayed Monday that Davis-Price will miss a few weeks with a high-ankle sprain, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. With Elijah Mitchell (knee) on IR, Davis-Price stepped into an increased role in the 49ers backfield Week 2 behind Jeff Wilson, carrying the ball 14 times for 33 yards. Now that Davis-Price in line to miss some time, rookie Jordan Mason, who joined the team as an undrafted free agent in May, now should have an opportunity to carve out a complementary role in the coming weeks, while Marlon Mack is a candidate to be promoted from the team's practice squad.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Texans' Justin Britt: Moves to reserve list
The Texans placed Britt (personal) on their reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Britt is scheduled to be away from the team indefinitely for personal reasons after he also missed Sunday's contest against the Broncos. The 31-year-old center's placement on the Texans' reserve/non-football illness list gives him time to work through his individual situation, per Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com. In the meantime, Scott Quessenberry, who started at center and played 100 percent of the team's snaps in Week 2, is expected to continue handling starting duties while Britt remains absent.
CBS Sports
Packers' Randall Cobb: Snap count cut in half
Cobb was targeted three times and caught three passes for 37 yards in Sunday's victory over the Bears. Cobb caught a couple short passes just like he did in the Packers' season-opening loss to the Vikings, but he also had a 20-yard reception late in the second quarter, which led to a touchdown that gave the Packers a three-score halftime lead. While Cobb's output increased slightly, his snap count percentage was cut in half, from 60.7 to 30.3 percent -- perhaps due to the big halftime lead and the lack of a need to air it out. Cobb will be out there in pivotal situations, but with Allen Lazard back, it looks like the workload could be shared behind top wideouts Lazard and Sammy Watkins.
CBS Sports
Titans' Derrick Henry: Quiet night besides early TD
Henry rushed 13 times for 25 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 41-7 loss to the Bills. Henry rumbled in for a two-yard touchdown on fourth down to cap Tennessee's first drive but was bottled up for the rest of the night as the Titans were outplayed in every facet of the game. Through two games, Henry has averaged just 3.1 yards per carry, as opponents are stacking the box and Tennessee's passing game is failing to make them pay. Henry should find more running room in Week 3 against the Raiders, but the Titans' inability to replace A.J. Brown's production through the air has clearly bled into Henry's production on the ground.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Daniel Ekuale: Suspension lifted
Ekuale is available to play again after serving a two-game suspension to open the 2022 campaign, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. Ekuale has not counted against the Patriots' 53-man roster while serving a two-game suspension for an undisclosed violation, though this exemption will come to an end this coming Wednesday. As a result, New England will need to open up a roster spot in order to keep the 28-year-old on the team. Otherwise, the Patriots would likely pursue a practice squad contract with Ekuale, who recorded five tackles including two sacks while playing 96 defensive snaps over nine games last season.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Plays two offensive snaps
Hubbard failed to record a single carry in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Giants. Hubbard took over as the Panthers' primary kickoff returner in the contest with Andre Roberts (knee) on injured reserve. Though not involved in the offensive game plan, the 23-year-old totaled 75 yards on three kickoff returns. Barring an injury to Christian McCaffrey, it's likely Hubbard will struggle to see much of an opportunity in Carolina's backfield, especially since D'Onta Foreman has established himself as the team's No. 2 running back. The second-year back will likely to continue to focus on handling kickoff return duties for the foreseeable future.
CBS Sports
Giants' Leonard Williams: Deemed day-to-day
Williams is considered day-to-day after getting an MRI on his right knee Monday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Coach Brian Daboll said Williams' knee is "better than it could be" while adding that he hopes Williams is a fast healer. Williams will likely be listed on New York's injury report during the week, but he'll have an extra day to heal up before facing the Cowboys on MNF in Week 3.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Team-leading yardage total Monday
Thielen secured four of seven targets for 52 yards in the Vikings' 24-7 loss to the Eagles on Monday night. Thielen finished with a team-leading yardage total while checking in third in catches and targets, though most of it was in garbage time late in the fourth quarter. The veteran has put together a relatively modest start in head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense with a 7-89 line on 11 targets, leaving him in search of his first standout effort of the season in a Week 3 NFC North home clash versus the Lions on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Colts' Alec Pierce: On track to practice
Pierce (concussion) is slated to practice Wednesday, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports. The same applies to Michael Pittman (quad), with Bowen noting that Reich "seems optimistic on both having a good chance" to play Sunday against the Chiefs. After being blanked by Jacksonville in Week 2, the Colts offense can use all the help it can get this weekend and Pierce's anticipated participation in practice Wednesday offers hope that he's progressing through the NFL's concussion protocol.
Comments / 0