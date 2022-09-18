ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trump Fumes: DeSantis Stole My Plan for Shipping Migrants

By Asawin Suebsaeng and Adam Rawnsley
 3 days ago
In recent days, Donald Trump has privately voiced his anger over Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis sending planeloads of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. Trump’s displeasure, however, has nothing to do with moral revulsions at the governor using human beings as unsuspecting pawns for a political attack. Instead, Trump is telling allies and confidants he’s outraged that DeSantis seems to think he’s allowed to steal the ex-president’s mantle as both media star, and as undocumented-immigrant-basher-in-chief.

Since the Florida Republican — possibly under false pretenses — flew migrants from the Texas-Mexico border to Massachusetts, Trump has pointedly complained to some of his closest associates that DeSantis is attempting to take the national news cycle away from him, two sources with knowledge of the matter tell Rolling Stone .

Trump has fumed over all the praise DeSantis’ action has been receiving in influential conservative circles lately — such as on right-wing media like Fox News — and has privately accused DeSantis of doing this largely to generate a 2024 polling boost for himself among GOP voters. (Earlier this month, Trump and his political operation blasted out a brief statement claiming, “Mar-a-Lago raid gave Trump a 10-point boost over DeSantis with Republican primary voters, poll shows.”)

The twice-impeached former president, the sources say, has also vented that DeSantis’ latest stunt was yet another one of my idea [s]” that the governor allegedly stole from Trump .

Neither Trump nor DeSantis have officially declared a 2024 presidential run, though both have laid the groundwork for a national campaign. Trump remains the leader of the Republican Party and its most popular national figure. But DeSantis has a similar MAGA brand and in recent months has made gains in the polls — and among the conservative elite.

Conspicuously, in the days since the migrants arrived on Martha’s Vineyard, Trump has publicly commented on it only sparingly. He has also declined to profusely laud DeSantis in the ways that his fellow Republican icons have repeatedly done so. The former president is famous for quickly and verbosely responding to any number of headlines or controversies — political, legal, pop-cultural, and so on — thus making his general omissions regarding DeSantis and the stunt even more glaring.

And Trump’s apparent sense of right-flank vulnerability on immigration was evident on his social media platform, Truth Social . There, the former president spent his weekend intermittently teasing his alleged plans to run again in 2024 while hailing his own record of cruelty to asylum seekers.

In a manic posting spree, Trump shared a series of articles in quick succession teasing his 2024 plans (“Why Trump Will Run Again” and “Trump is Running”) while sharing pieces that credit himself following the Martha’s Vineyard stunt (“​​Libs dumped with illegal immigrants discover the merits of Trump’s ‘safe third country’ deals”) and a warning to DeSantis to back off (“Running against Trump is more of a risk for DeSantis than peaking too soon’).

A Trump spokesperson did not provide a comment on this story.

Unnamed officials went to a shelter in San Antonio and reportedly deceived roughly 50 Venezuelan and Colombian migrants into boarding a chartered flight to Martha’s Vineyard, possibly with misinformation about available jobs and housing. DeSantis directed the stunt, involving migrants who’d never set foot in Florida. Other Republican politicians have also been engaging in this tactic recently, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has been busing migrants to Democratic enclaves to the delight of the anti-immigration right.

Republican elected officials are eager to broadcast their anti-migrant cruelty to voters, but they no means have a monopoly on mistreatment. As vice president, Joe Biden was a relative immigration hardliner inside the Obama administration. On entry in the Oval Office, Biden vowed his administration would unwind Trump’s radical rewrite of the nation’s policies on migrants and asylum seekers. His administration has had some success, but progress has been uneven. For example, Biden has publicly stated his goal of ending a Trump-era order that used Covid as an excuse to force migrants to remain on the Mexican side of the southern border. But those efforts have been slow-going, and this week, Reuters reports the administration was pressing Mexico to accept more migrants from Central America and the Caribbean.

Amid questions on the legality and morality of what DeSantis did, the fracas doubles as a proxy fight between the two most prominent figures in modern American conservatism. It’s a political conflict likely to produce more cruel, ostentatious, and draconian policy proposals and actions, as leaders such as DeSantis and Trump compete to out-MAGA one another.

“With about 10 million job openings, these Venezuelan asylum seekers will soon have jobs and [be] supporting their families. Too bad they had to be the pawns in an old fashioned game of ‘Own the Libs,’” says Alex Nowrasteh, an immigration policy analyst working at the libertarian Cato Institute in Washington, DC. “It’s important to note that this stunt is just an escalation of 2016. Trump changed the politics radically, DeSantis is just trying the same old Trunpian playbook. There doesn’t appear to be a real political entrepreneur this cycle like there was in 2016.”

Nowrasteh adds, “I’ve been observing the escalating chaos on the border for the last 2 years. The situation is only made more chaotic by governors stepping [in] to fly migrants to parts of the country where they don’t want to go. Venezuelan migrants are integrating well. Their largest community is in Florida and many of the migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard will eventually end up there.”

Comments / 173

Frank Kennedy
3d ago

humpty is running scared. he doesn't like all the competition. they are making him look foolish. he won't have time to govern the country. he'll be to busy fighting all the claims against him.

David Gonzales
2d ago

Yes, Yes Cheeto he invented the square wheel too he invented satellites, he invented mustard, he wrote Elvis music,he made music with the Beetles and much more. He wrote the ten commandments.....on and on and on.......👀👀👀👀👀

Guest
3d ago

"Not fair! He stole my idea for a way to abuse and demean people. Now I have to think of a new way".

Rolling Stone

Mike Pence Says Stripping Women of Rights More Important Than Midterm Gains

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he believes implementing a national abortion ban and continuing the conservative fight to restrict bodily autonomy for women “is profoundly more important than any short-term politics.” The comments came in an interview with RealClearPolitics, during which Pence urged his fellow Republicans not to “shrink from the fight” after some GOP legislators distanced themselves from an effort by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to implement a national abortion ban. Some Republicans are wary that a push for a federal ban could galvenize pro-choice voters in the Novemeber midterms and cost them highly coveted legislative seats.  When...
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Estée Lauder Heir Convinced Trump to Wage a (Very Serious) Effort to Buy Greenland

In a presidency overflowing with bizarre side plots, one of the standouts is Donald Trump’s reported desire to purchase Greenland from Denmark. While the controversy produced a response from the Danish that Greenland was not actually for sale, and plenty of memes, it turns out Trump was dead serious in his attempt, and had the idea planted in his mind by the billionaire heir to the Estée Lauder cosmetics fortune, Ronald Lauder.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Trump Family Dunks on DeSantis: You’re ‘Stealing’ Our Bit!

Donald Trump has been complaining that Ron DeSantis is “stealing” from him. According to three people who’ve spoken to the former president about the Florida governor last year and in more recent months, Trump has repeatedly ridiculed DeSantis for ripping off the ex-president’s style. “There was this time, maybe a year ago, that I remember him making fun of [DeSantis] for doing similar hand gestures and motions,” one of these individuals tells Rolling Stone. “He called it ‘stealing’ from him and [to paraphrase] described it as a lame impression of Trump.”
FLORIDA STATE
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents

Amid a whirlwind of scandals and investigations, Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was recently searched by the FBI where over 300 classified documents were recovered. The former President has been coming up with excuse after excuse, struggling to find an effective strategy to protect himself legally and politically from the controversy surrounding him.
HuffPost

Mitch McConnell Seems Afraid To Defend Wife Elaine Chao After Trump Calls Her ‘Crazy’

Mitch McConnell is the latest Republican politician to let Donald Trump get away with insulting a family member. In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, the former president called the Senate minority leader a “broken down hack” for not fighting for Trump’s flailing Senate candidates and also called McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, “crazy.”
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Trump Tells His Lawyers: Get ‘My’ Top Secret Documents Back

In the weeks after the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid, former President Donald Trump repeatedly made a simple-sounding but extraordinary ask: he wanted his lawyers to get “my documents” back from federal law enforcement. Trump wasn’t merely referring to the alleged trove of attorney-client material that he insists was...
POTUS
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
Mother Jones

How Much Money Has Marjorie Taylor Greene Lost on Trump’s Social Media Company?

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Donald Trump’s big plan to take his struggling media start-up public is in serious jeopardy. And if TruthSocial’s luck doesn’t turn around quickly, it could take a big chunk out of the pocketbook of one of Trump’s closest political allies: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
POTUS
The Independent

Protester expelled from Trump’s Ohio rally after waving banner blaming him for factory closure

A man was walked out of Donald Trump’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday after unfurling a banner which blamed the former president for the closure of a major manufacturing center.Chucky Dennison was escorted out of the event just seconds after unfurling the banner, a makeshift picket sign written on a pillowcase for portability.Mr Dennison was seen on video being walked out by a security guard as Mr Trump continued to address the crowd - it wasn’t clear if the president or others beyond those in Mr Dennison’s vicinity had seen the banner.“Trump lost 3,000 Lordstown jobs – and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene abandoned by right-wing reporters when more important Republican arrives

A pair of reporters from the conservative Right Side Broadcasting Network covering former President Donald Trump's rally for Pennsylvania GOP candidates Dr Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano left Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene hanging mid sentence when they saw the gubernatorial candidate arrive at the event. Ms Greene was discussing campaign tactics and running through a litany of right-wing talking points with the reporters when Pennsylvania's GOP gubernatorial candidate Mr Mastriano arrived on scene. "Traditional GOP, traditional 'Republican Parties' usually want to keep the outsiders away, but we have got to keep people to keep coming, successful people —"...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
