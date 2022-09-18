South Kent, Conn. – Fordham golf completed its second and third rounds at Bull's Bridget Golf Club on Tuesday to wrap up play at the Hartford Hawks Invitational, moving up a spot and finishing 12th out of 16 schools. The Rams were led by senior P.J. O'Rourke's T32 finish and three-round score of 2-over 218. Central Florida's Luis Carrera ran away with the event and helped the Knights lead wire-to-wire.

