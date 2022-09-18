ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fordhamsports.com

Atlantic 10 Reveals 2022-23 Women's Basketball Schedule

Newport News, Va. – The Atlantic 10 revealed its 2022-23 conference schedule for all 15 members on Thursday afternoon, comprised of a 16-game slate with two home-and-home series for each school. No times have been announced yet, just dates and opponents. Click on the schedule link above for more info.
BRONX, NY
fordhamsports.com

George Papanikolaou Named MAWPC Player of the Week

Bridgeport, Pa. – (September 21, 2022) - The Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference (MAWPC) announced its weekly awards on Wednesday with Fordham's George Papanikolaou (Athens, Greece) selected as the league's Player of the Week. Papanikolaou helped #17 Fordham to a perfect 4-0 record at the Bison Invitational this past weekend....
BRONX, NY
fordhamsports.com

Golf Wraps Play at Hartford Hawks Invitational

South Kent, Conn. – Fordham golf completed its second and third rounds at Bull's Bridget Golf Club on Tuesday to wrap up play at the Hartford Hawks Invitational, moving up a spot and finishing 12th out of 16 schools. The Rams were led by senior P.J. O'Rourke's T32 finish and three-round score of 2-over 218. Central Florida's Luis Carrera ran away with the event and helped the Knights lead wire-to-wire.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy