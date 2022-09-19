ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Harmony, IN

New Harmony celebrates German culture with Kunstfest

By Jessica Jacoby
 3 days ago

NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WEHT) – New Harmony celebrated German culture September 17 and 18 with its annual Kunstfest German Heritage Festival.

The festival is named “kunst” because it is the German word for art which the event has plenty of for display and to sell. To celebrate German art and community the festival had 175 vendors alongside the streets. Some sold art, gifts and antiques and of course German food.

The classic German foods like bratwurst, kraut balls, German potato salad and fried bologna were all sold on the street for festival goers to enjoy. There was a wide array of musical performances ranging from German folk music and polka to bluegrass and dulcimer music.

Frog Follies street rods roll into town

There were also events including the 25-year-old traditional Biggest Liar Contest at the Murphy Auditorium. One of the most popular attractions was the historical craft demonstrations including blacksmithing, rope-making, pottery, weaving and spinning.

If you missed the festival there will be another one next year, more information can be found here .

99.5 WKDQ

Four Vintage War Planes Coming to Evansville Wartime Museum This Week

If you're a history buff, or simply want to learn more about Evansville's rich history and contributions to World War II, a trip to the Evansville Wartime Museum on the north side near Evansville Regional Airport is a must. Opened just over five years ago in May 2017, the museum features a number of displays, "artifacts" (for lack of a better term), and information on what the city and its residents provided to the war effort back in the 1940s. From time to time, the museum will bring in special guests in the form of planes that either played an integral part in America's military history or the country's history in general. That will be the case later this week when the museum welcomes four special planes.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Iconic World War II aircraft arriving in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Several iconic airplanes are expected to land in Evansville Wednesday. They include a B-29 Superfortress called “FIFI” and a B-24 Liberator named “Diamond LIL”. They will arrive around noon and be on display at the Evansville Wartime Museum ramp at the Evansville Regional Airport. The two bombers are to be accompanied […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

The Best and Most Delicious Way to Make a Chef Boyardee Pizza

It's National Pepperoni Pizza Day and yours truly is celebrating. I could eat pizza every single day and my go-to is Pepperoni! I love a variety of pizza places around the Tristate (special shout outs to Turoni's Forget-Me-Not Inn in Evansville and 54 Pizza Express and Y-Not Pizza & Wings here in Owensboro). I love all three. If I am in Evansville, there's a strong likelihood I'll be busting up in Turoni's. If I am at home in Owensboro and want to take out, I'm calling 54 or Y-Not.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Hardcore band that rocked a Sonic Drive-In coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Millions of hungry people flock to Sonic Drive-In every year for slushes, hamburgers and shakes. But how many people can say they saw a hardcore punk show at one? A couple of weekends ago, people moshed and threw down as hardcore bands melted faces at a Sonic restaurant in Hainesport, New […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Holy Name welcomes all to first Fall Fest in years

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School in Henderson held their Fall Festival for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The weekend’s fun included food, rides, auctions and even a haunted house. The festival was open to the public and hosted a $5,000 grand prize raffle. “It is a […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Banned books spotlighted by Evansville bookworms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville bookstore will be giving a spotlight to books that have been removed from libraries and schools during the upcoming “Banned Books Week’. Downtown Evansville says the week is an annual celebration of the freedom to read. “The event spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Daryl Hall to bring long-awaited solo tour to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With winter looming, live concerts will start to heat up the Tri-State before the year wraps up. Hall & Oates front man Daryl Hall will be bringing his live show to the Old National Events Plaza this December alongside fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Todd Rundgren. Organizers tell us […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
