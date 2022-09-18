ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton County, KY

Fox 19

Man killed in Boone County crash identified

HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - The driver killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hebron Monday has been identified, according to a spokesman for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Maj. Philip Ridgell says Travis Jacob Freas, 30, of Cincinnati, died as a result of the collision. The crash happened around 8:12...
HEBRON, KY
Kenton County, KY
Kentucky Accidents
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Kenton County, KY
WHIO Dayton

2 children dead, 2 remain in critical condition after Butler County apartment fire

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Two of the four children injured in a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Aster Park Drive for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, according to our news partners at WCPO. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the door and windows of the apartment.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner: 1-year-old dead in Switzerland County crash

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — A 1-year-old has died in a crash involving a pedestrian, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. Wednesday's coroner's report says 1-year-old Rosalynn Christener died in a crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday. Few details are known at this point and the crash is being investigated...
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Police: 1 injured after shooting in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are on scene of a shooting at the intersection of Glenway and Rutledge avenues, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. One victim was found with a non-life threatening injury and is in stable condition. Police...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Driver dies following Boone County crash, deputies say

HEBRON, KY (WXIX) -A driver died following a two-vehicle crash in Boone County Monday morning, according to Boone County deputies. Deputies say they were dispatched to North Bend Road, north of Gateway Blvd., around 8:15 a.m. Once first responders arrived at the scene, they saw someone dead inside one of...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Three lanes blocked on I-75 in Sharonville due to a crash

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A crash has blocked the three left lanes on I-75 southbound in Sharonville, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The incident was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation at 5:11 a.m near the I-275 interchange.
SHARONVILLE, OH
FOX59

Versailles man killed in Jennings County crash

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A Versailles man was killed Saturday in a crash in rural Jennings County. Indiana State Police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 40-year-old Butlerville woman was going east on County Road 650 East at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday when it went off the road. The driver then overcorrected […]
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries at Ashtree Drive and Kirby Avenue in Northside

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Ashtree Drive and Kirby Avenue in Northside. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Fatal shooting in Lincoln Heights

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Lincoln Heights overnight. Someone called 911 at about 9:19 pm Monday and reported seeing someone being shot in the street in the 900 block of Chamberlain Avenue. No one was taken to the hospital from...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crash on I-71/I-75 SB near Kyles Lane causing delays

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — 2:45 p.m. Delays are now expected to exceed 20 minutes as police and fire assess the situation. Police and emergency vehicles are on scene of the crash and have opened one lane, with the left most lane still blocked. Stop and go traffic is backed...
CINCINNATI, OH

