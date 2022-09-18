Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Erlanger. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Hamilton County coroner: 1-year-old dead following pedestrian crash
A 1-year-old girl was killed in a crash involving a pedestrian, according to a report from the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.
Fox 19
Man killed in Boone County crash identified
HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - The driver killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hebron Monday has been identified, according to a spokesman for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Maj. Philip Ridgell says Travis Jacob Freas, 30, of Cincinnati, died as a result of the collision. The crash happened around 8:12...
Police: 1 dead after Boone County crash
Investigators said Travis Jacob Freas was driving on North Bend Road just north of Gateway Boulevard in Hebron around 8:15 a.m. Monday when he collided with another vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 children dead, 2 remain in critical condition after Butler County apartment fire
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Two of the four children injured in a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Aster Park Drive for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, according to our news partners at WCPO. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the door and windows of the apartment.
WLWT 5
Coroner: 1-year-old dead in Switzerland County crash
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — A 1-year-old has died in a crash involving a pedestrian, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. Wednesday's coroner's report says 1-year-old Rosalynn Christener died in a crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday. Few details are known at this point and the crash is being investigated...
Person hit by car in Trotwood, taken to hospital; Suspect vehicle leaves scene
TROTWOOD — One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car at a Trotwood park Tuesday. Crews were called to reports of a person hit by a car at John Wolfe Park at 6:40 p.m., according to Montgomery County dispatch. In a 911 call obtained...
2 children dead, 2 in critical condition after West Chester apartment fire
Two of the four children injured during a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to a report from the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dismembered body found by Middletown police; 2 arrested in homicide investigation
MIDDLETOWN — Two people have been arrested in connection to a homicide in Middletown Tuesday. A man, identified as John Havens, 34, entered the Middletown Division of Police lobby asking to speak to an officer, a police spokesperson said in a media release, issued Wednesday morning. Havens gave officers...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of crash with injuries on Princeton Pike in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Police are responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Tuesday morning. According to reports, the two-vehicle accident occurred on Princeton Pike at Interstate 275 in Springdale around 11:00 a.m. The exit ramp at on I-275 WB at 747/Princeton Pike/Exit 42 is closed due to...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 injured after shooting in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are on scene of a shooting at the intersection of Glenway and Rutledge avenues, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. One victim was found with a non-life threatening injury and is in stable condition. Police...
Fox 19
Driver dies following Boone County crash, deputies say
HEBRON, KY (WXIX) -A driver died following a two-vehicle crash in Boone County Monday morning, according to Boone County deputies. Deputies say they were dispatched to North Bend Road, north of Gateway Blvd., around 8:15 a.m. Once first responders arrived at the scene, they saw someone dead inside one of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Turkeyfoot Road in Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Turkeyfoot Road in Edgewood. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Three lanes blocked on I-75 in Sharonville due to a crash
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A crash has blocked the three left lanes on I-75 southbound in Sharonville, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The incident was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation at 5:11 a.m near the I-275 interchange.
WLWT 5
Veteran Hamilton police officer in court after veering left of center and causing head-on crash
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton police sergeant was in court to face charges after he swerved left of center and crashed into an oncoming vehicle Friday night. Casey Johnson, 40, appeared in court by video from the Butler County jail. Johnson was on the Hamilton force since 2004. He...
Middletown PD: 2 arrested in homicide, dismemberment of man
When officers arrived at the home, they found a lot of blood and dismembered human remains on the first floor.
Versailles man killed in Jennings County crash
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A Versailles man was killed Saturday in a crash in rural Jennings County. Indiana State Police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 40-year-old Butlerville woman was going east on County Road 650 East at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday when it went off the road. The driver then overcorrected […]
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Ashtree Drive and Kirby Avenue in Northside
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Ashtree Drive and Kirby Avenue in Northside. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Fatal shooting in Lincoln Heights
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Lincoln Heights overnight. Someone called 911 at about 9:19 pm Monday and reported seeing someone being shot in the street in the 900 block of Chamberlain Avenue. No one was taken to the hospital from...
WLWT 5
Crash on I-71/I-75 SB near Kyles Lane causing delays
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — 2:45 p.m. Delays are now expected to exceed 20 minutes as police and fire assess the situation. Police and emergency vehicles are on scene of the crash and have opened one lane, with the left most lane still blocked. Stop and go traffic is backed...
Comments / 0