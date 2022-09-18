Read full article on original website
KETK / FOX51 News
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure on US 59 outside SL 287 in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A overhead sign has been struck on the southbound side of US 59 near Spence Street outside SL 287 in Lufkin, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The sign is going to be repaired by a crew, this means they’ll be closing a lane for an unknown amount of time. […]
Nottingham MD
Dunfield water main repairs set to begin this week
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The closure of Dunfield Road at Belair Road is still causing traffic headaches for many Nottingham residents, and the project has hit a brief delay. The closure was implemented due to a water main break earlier this month. Councilman David Marks on Wednesday reported that there was a...
