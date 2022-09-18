ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattooga County, GA

Troopers Respond to Three Area Auto Accidents (One Involving 18-Wheeler) on Tuesday

Alabama State Troopers worked three separate accidents – one of those involving an 18-wheeler – around the area on Tuesday, with no one being hurt. State Troopers and Cherokee County personnel responded to reports of a vehicle fire on County Road 6 around 4:00am; according to information from the Trooper Post at Decatur, the driver of a 2010 Chevy Silverado reported to authorities that the vehicle caught fire while traveling down the road. Firefighters responded immediately – and the blaze was extinguished quickly with no one receiving any injuries in the incident; the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
High Speed Chase in Northwest Georgia Ends in Fatal Crash

On Friday (September 16th), at approximately 2:00pm – Deputy Villagomez with the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office stopped a white Ford passenger car on Highway 27 in the area of Silver Hill road. The driver was stopped for speeding after being clocked traveling northbound at 83 mph in a...
Driver killed in morning crash in northern Hamilton County

GEORGETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sheriff’s Office has released some information about a fatal wreck this morning on the north end of the Hamilton County. A single vehicle crashed around 7:30 AM on Highway 60 near B & K Ranch Road in the Georgetown area. First responders found...
FCPD updates shooting that occurred in Shannon last week

A Calhoun man was denied bond and remains in Floyd County Jail on charges related to a shooting that occurred last week in rural Shannon near the county line. Rocky James Fair, 31, of Calhoun was arrested on a warrant that charges him with aggravated battery for shooting his stepfather, 55-year-old Raymond Gene Johnson, Jr.
Single-Vehicle Accident on County Road 19 Wednesday Morning

Emergency personnel responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on County Road 19 in the southernmost portion of Cherokee County on Wednesday. First responders arrived to find a vehicle in the ditch; fortunately, no one was hurt in the mishap. The wreck, which occurred at 9:10am, remains under investigation by state troopers.
Man struck, killed by vehicle in Cleveland Tuesday night

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A man walking across the street in Cleveland was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night, according to Cleveland Police. Spokeswoman Sgt. Evie West says the accident happened at about 8:30 on Keith Street near Hackberry Drive NW. The man was struck by a northbound...
Vehicle Fire Reported on County Road 6 Tuesday Morning

State Troopers and Cherokee County personnel responded to reports of a vehicle fire on County Road 6 during the early morning hours. According to information from the Alabama State Trooper Post at Decatur, the driver of a white Chevy Silverado reported that the vehicle caught fire while traveling down the road shortly after 4:00am. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident.
Henagar Man Arrested on Multiple Charges

A stretch of Alabama Highway 75 in DeKalb County was re-routed Monday, while law enforcement officials attempted to pull over a driver thought to possibly be suffering from homicidal and/or suicidal tendencies. Deputies received a call regarding the man in the Sylvania area and a heavy presence of law enforcement flooded the area to keep citizens out of harm’s way.
Wreck in Apison leads to woman's arrest Tuesday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An accident in Hamilton County led to the arrest of the driver Tuesday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The accident happened a little after 7:30 a.m. at the 8000 block of Apison Pike. No one was hurt. But police discovered the still-unidentified driver had several active...
33-year-old man killed in crash on I-20

CLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 33-year-old Georgia man was killed in a single car crash Sunday morning according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Cameron S. Suell of Smyrna Ga. was killed when his Chevy Impala ran off the road and struck a tree on I-20 near mile marker 195 outside of Heflin.
GBi investigating inmate death at Whitfield County Jail

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate died at the Whitfield County Jail, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). We confirmed that with the GBI after getting tips from the man's family members on Tuesday. The GBI would only confirm the death and that an investigation is underway....
Man launches investigation after his entire business is stolen

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga - A Bartow County man's entire business was stolen. Christopher Guice always dreamed of owning his own food truck. Last spring he opened Sweet P'z. "I got the best chicken this side of the Mississippi and the best burgers this side of Texas," said Guice. Guice goes...
September 20, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Afternoon bank robbery on Gunbarrel Road

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are looking for a bank robber who struck this afternoon in the Hamilton Place area. Police say a man held a clerk at gunpoint in the 1600 block of Gunbarrel Road before 3:30 PM. The robber got away before police arrived. No one was...
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, September 20th

Tyrone Randolph, age 56 of Leesburg – Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (two counts), Obstructing Justice Using False ID, Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance;. Mitchell Battles, age 46 of Centre – Violation of Protection Order;. and Michael...
