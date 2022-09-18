Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
Troopers Respond to Three Area Auto Accidents (One Involving 18-Wheeler) on Tuesday
Alabama State Troopers worked three separate accidents – one of those involving an 18-wheeler – around the area on Tuesday, with no one being hurt. State Troopers and Cherokee County personnel responded to reports of a vehicle fire on County Road 6 around 4:00am; according to information from the Trooper Post at Decatur, the driver of a 2010 Chevy Silverado reported to authorities that the vehicle caught fire while traveling down the road. Firefighters responded immediately – and the blaze was extinguished quickly with no one receiving any injuries in the incident; the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
weisradio.com
High Speed Chase in Northwest Georgia Ends in Fatal Crash
On Friday (September 16th), at approximately 2:00pm – Deputy Villagomez with the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office stopped a white Ford passenger car on Highway 27 in the area of Silver Hill road. The driver was stopped for speeding after being clocked traveling northbound at 83 mph in a...
WDEF
Driver killed in morning crash in northern Hamilton County
GEORGETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sheriff’s Office has released some information about a fatal wreck this morning on the north end of the Hamilton County. A single vehicle crashed around 7:30 AM on Highway 60 near B & K Ranch Road in the Georgetown area. First responders found...
wrganews.com
FCPD updates shooting that occurred in Shannon last week
A Calhoun man was denied bond and remains in Floyd County Jail on charges related to a shooting that occurred last week in rural Shannon near the county line. Rocky James Fair, 31, of Calhoun was arrested on a warrant that charges him with aggravated battery for shooting his stepfather, 55-year-old Raymond Gene Johnson, Jr.
weisradio.com
Single-Vehicle Accident on County Road 19 Wednesday Morning
Emergency personnel responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on County Road 19 in the southernmost portion of Cherokee County on Wednesday. First responders arrived to find a vehicle in the ditch; fortunately, no one was hurt in the mishap. The wreck, which occurred at 9:10am, remains under investigation by state troopers.
gradickcommunications.com
Equestrian Injured, Horse Euthanized, Following Collision With Vehicle
Georgia State Patrol investigators say a 62-year old Waco woman was “following to close,” when her Chevy Cruze struck two horses with riders, southbound on Old Highway 100 in Haralson County Saturday evening. The collision resulted in injury to one rider—and a horse, subsequently euthanized. The motor...
WTVC
Man struck, killed by vehicle in Cleveland Tuesday night
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A man walking across the street in Cleveland was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night, according to Cleveland Police. Spokeswoman Sgt. Evie West says the accident happened at about 8:30 on Keith Street near Hackberry Drive NW. The man was struck by a northbound...
clayconews.com
Georgia Bureau of Investigation Is Investigating Officer Involved Fatal Shooting in Cobb County, Georgia
Marietta, GA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Marietta, Georgia. The Cobb County Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 14, 2022. One man was shot and died from his injuries. No officers were injured in this incident.
weisradio.com
Vehicle Fire Reported on County Road 6 Tuesday Morning
State Troopers and Cherokee County personnel responded to reports of a vehicle fire on County Road 6 during the early morning hours. According to information from the Alabama State Trooper Post at Decatur, the driver of a white Chevy Silverado reported that the vehicle caught fire while traveling down the road shortly after 4:00am. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident.
weisradio.com
Henagar Man Arrested on Multiple Charges
A stretch of Alabama Highway 75 in DeKalb County was re-routed Monday, while law enforcement officials attempted to pull over a driver thought to possibly be suffering from homicidal and/or suicidal tendencies. Deputies received a call regarding the man in the Sylvania area and a heavy presence of law enforcement flooded the area to keep citizens out of harm’s way.
33-year-old man killed in Cleburne County crash
A 33-year-old Georgia man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Cleburne County over the weekend.
WTVC
Wreck in Apison leads to woman's arrest Tuesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An accident in Hamilton County led to the arrest of the driver Tuesday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The accident happened a little after 7:30 a.m. at the 8000 block of Apison Pike. No one was hurt. But police discovered the still-unidentified driver had several active...
wbrc.com
33-year-old man killed in crash on I-20
CLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 33-year-old Georgia man was killed in a single car crash Sunday morning according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Cameron S. Suell of Smyrna Ga. was killed when his Chevy Impala ran off the road and struck a tree on I-20 near mile marker 195 outside of Heflin.
WTVC
GBi investigating inmate death at Whitfield County Jail
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate died at the Whitfield County Jail, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). We confirmed that with the GBI after getting tips from the man's family members on Tuesday. The GBI would only confirm the death and that an investigation is underway....
fox5atlanta.com
Man launches investigation after his entire business is stolen
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga - A Bartow County man's entire business was stolen. Christopher Guice always dreamed of owning his own food truck. Last spring he opened Sweet P'z. "I got the best chicken this side of the Mississippi and the best burgers this side of Texas," said Guice. Guice goes...
Polk Jail report – Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Wednesday, September 21, 2022 report below.
September 20, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
WTVCFOX
Crews work to put out large vehicle fire on I-75 near East Brainerd Road Wednesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Chattanooga Fire Department spokeswoman Lindsey Rogers says no one was hurt. She says it was likely caused by "an electrical fire started by speaker equipment in the back seat." Rogers says when the driver realized what was happening, they pulled over and got out safely.
WDEF
Afternoon bank robbery on Gunbarrel Road
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are looking for a bank robber who struck this afternoon in the Hamilton Place area. Police say a man held a clerk at gunpoint in the 1600 block of Gunbarrel Road before 3:30 PM. The robber got away before police arrived. No one was...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, September 20th
Tyrone Randolph, age 56 of Leesburg – Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (two counts), Obstructing Justice Using False ID, Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance;. Mitchell Battles, age 46 of Centre – Violation of Protection Order;. and Michael...
