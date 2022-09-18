Read full article on original website
wrganews.com
Floyd Commission to meet on Thursday Morning
The Floyd County Board of Commissioners Administrative Services Committee will meet on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Caucus Room, Suite 204 of the Floyd County Administration building located at 12 East 4th Avenue, Rome. The meeting is open to the public. For more information,...
wrganews.com
Halloween Events announced for Rome and Floyd
As October draws closer and with that Halloween events have been announced for Rome and Floyd County:. In Downtown Rome a Halloween Trick-Or-Treat is planned for October 31st from 3 to 5 pm. Children will get the opportunity to get candy from businesses in the downtown area. This family friendly...
Dunwoody City Council imposes moratorium on cannabis retail stores
During one of its briefest sessions on record, the Dunwoody City Council on Sept. 19 voted to put a six-month moratorium on permitting or licensing cannabis retail stores within the city limits. According to Dunwoody Community Development Director Richard McLeod, who presented the resolution, the state of Georgia has created laws that allow for the […] The post Dunwoody City Council imposes moratorium on cannabis retail stores appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Regions Bank in Cedartown using Employee Appreciation celebration to give back to community orgs
wrganews.com
GA Senate Subcommittee on Developmental Disability Services in Rome on Wednesday
The Georgia Senate will be holding a subcommittee on developmental disability services on Wednesday in Rome. Families and advocates of people with developmental disabilities will have an opportunity to give a public comment regarding waiver services, waiting lists, supporting staff rates, or other issues impacting individuals with developmental disabilities. No...
Water bills skyrocket for homeowners in Cobb after a worker never actually checked their meters
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Homeowners in Mableton want to know why they are being charged so much for water. Channel 2′s Cobb County bureau chief Michele Newell was in Mableton on Tuesday, where homeowners say they are looking for answers. Cobb County admitted that a now-fired meter reader...
wrganews.com
“Empty Bowls” Tickets are Now on Sale at Rome Welcome Center
Georgia’s Rome Welcome Center and Gift Shop is now selling tickets for the 19th annual Empty Bowls to be held Monday, November 14 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center. Attendees will receive a meal that includes a choice of soups, salad, bread, and cookies...
wrganews.com
City of Calhoun updates progress of new Police Building
In Gordon County, progress continues on the new Calhoun Police Department building located at McDaniel Station Road. The City of Calhoun gave an update on Monday stating that other than a few supply chain issues, the building is mostly complete and the goal is to open the facility in October.
wrganews.com
Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism and TRED Launch Mobile Outdoor Pass
Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism and TRED (Trails and Recreation for Economic Development) are excited to announce Georgia’s Rome Outdoor Pass, a new program that challenges visitors and locals to adventure outdoors. Launching just in time for beautiful fall weather visits, the mobile passport leads participants to scenic...
thecitymenus.com
Power of the Purse issues $17,000 in grants to nine local nonprofit organizations
The Power of the Purse, a women’s giving circle sponsored by the Community Foundation of West Georgia, has issued grants totaling $17,000 to nine local nonprofit organizations supporting women and children’s initiatives. The grants were issued to the following organizations. – Carroll County CASA, Inc.: to purchase laptops...
wrganews.com
Rome Police to conduct Drill on Thursday
The Rome Police Department and the Floyd County Police Department, along with numerous other public safety agencies, will be conducting a LIVE exercise of the Child Abduction Response Team (C.A.R.T.) on Thursday, September 22 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The local C.A.R.T. was certified in 2011 and was the...
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Affordable housing group receives funding for single family homes
Georgia healthcare provider CareSource announced a $2.5 million investment to support the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership’s (ANDP) acquisition and rehabilitation of 75 single-family homes. ANDP officials said the donation and the home rehabilitation will provide affordable rentals across metro Atlanta. The announcement took place on Sept. 14 at a...
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Georgia nursing homes and senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders; Residents died when they were supposed to be revived, state records say.
fox5atlanta.com
Residents persist in call for Civil War shop shutdown
From the outside of Wildman's Civil War Surplus, to the content found within its store walls, some residents call it blatant racism that must stop. A group of Kennesaw residents spoke out against Wildman's Civil War Surplus at a Monday night city council meeting.
fox5atlanta.com
Stolen food truck found by owner
A Bartow County man's entire business was stolen. He knew he couldn't rest until his life's work was back in his rightful hands.
thecitymenus.com
Ground Moves at 655 Columbia Drive in Carrollton
One business in Carrollton has spent the last years operating in an 1800-square-foot rental space directly off Adamson Square in Carrollton at Rome Street. Earlier this month the owner and operator of Crossfit Carrollton shared news of a future home for the company. The press release states, “The new GYM...
September 20, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, September 20th
Tyrone Randolph, age 56 of Leesburg – Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (two counts), Obstructing Justice Using False ID, Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance;. Mitchell Battles, age 46 of Centre – Violation of Protection Order;. and Michael...
weisradio.com
Northwest Georgia Man Still Missing After More Than a Year
Caleb Wells, known to his friends and family simply as “Corey”, hasn’t been in contact with his family since July of last year. Chattooga County, Georgia Sheriff Mark Schrader told media outlets on Tuesday, that Wells went to California and his family hasn’t heard from him since. Sheriff Schrader said, “I have spoken with someone who saw him in California, but he hasn’t contacted any family since he went out there.”
