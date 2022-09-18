ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

StoryCorps comes to Utah — to help preserve the heartbeat and history of humanity

By Lee Benson
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11uAq6_0i0nwNJG00
Dean and Shannon Hale are pictured next to the StoryCorps recording studio in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. The Hale’s discussed their relationship for the StoryCorps interview. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Late last week, an Airstream trailer pulled into a parking space on West Temple in downtown Salt Lake City and hasn’t moved since.

Normally, the trailer would’ve gotten a hundred parking tickets by now, but that hasn’t happened, all because of the big red letters painted on the side: StoryCorps.

Anyone who knows what StoryCorps stands for knows that you don’t turn away its signature mobile van when it comes to your town, let alone give it a citation or tow it away.

It may not be able to cure inflation or the drought, or bridge the divide in Washington, but it can help restore your faith in mankind.

* * *

The concept behind StoryCorps is so simple, so basic, when you hear it you think, “Nah, that’ll never work”:

Two people who know each other sit down in a recording booth and have a 40-minute conversation about the topic of their choice. When they’re finished, they get a copy of the recording and another copy is sent to the Library of Congress to be preserved in perpetuity.

That’s it. That’s StoryCorps. The object is to get people — anyone and everyone — to share their stories with the world, preserving in the process the heartbeat and history of humanity.

David Isay, the New York-based radio producer who came up with the idea, certainly wasn’t betting his house it would go anywhere when he set up a small recording booth in New York’s Grand Central Station in 2003 and invited passersby to step inside.

It was an experiment to see if anyone might be interested. In New York City no less. Would people even make eye contact, let alone stop for 40 minutes to have a conversation?

In recounting the history of StoryCorps, Isay admits, “I had no idea if it would work.”

But it did work. Four people had their conversations recorded that day in Grand Central Station, and there was a line waiting behind them.

Thus encouraged, Isay poured his heart and soul into expanding StoryCorps. By 2005, two Airstream mobile booths — forerunners to the one parked on West Temple — were launched in Washington, D.C. That same year, StoryCorps stories became a regular part of NPR’s national “Morning Edition” broadcast. The popularity of these segments spawned a StoryCorps podcast , featuring narratives based on StoryCorps conversations. In 2015, a StoryCorps app was created to allow people to record their oral histories in the privacy of their own cellphone.

Related

As a result, in not quite 20 years, StoryCorps has recorded more than 600,000 individuals and filed in excess of 300,000 recordings in the Library of Congress. It is the largest single collection of human voices — and stories — ever gathered.

Hosted by KUER, Utah’s NPR affiliate, the StoryCorps mobile booth will remain in downtown Salt Lake City until Sept. 24 and then move to Ogden for a two-week stay, from Sept. 26 to Oct. 7, before moving on to Las Vegas.

The first on-location Utah StoryCorps recording took place Thursday, Sept. 8, the day the Airstream pulled into town. KUER invited acclaimed local writer Shannon Hale (author of “Princess Academy,” “Austenland” and dozens of other published books) to have the inaugural conversation.

Shannon selected her husband, Dean, to be her interview partner. Not sure going in exactly what they’d talk about, they wound up spending their 40 minutes discussing their relationship and love for each other.

Afterward, they talked about “what a cool experience that was.”

“I didn’t think we were that interesting,” quipped Dean.

Shannon confessed she hadn’t heard of StoryCorps when KUER called.

Thinking it was a media event, the first question she asked was, “What do they want from me?”

Nothing but a conversation, she was told.

“I found out they don’t want something out of you,” she says, “they want you to get something out of the experience.”

Alas, Dean and Shannon didn’t get to record their session inside the Airstream. COVID-19 restrictions have rendered the mobile booth inoperable until mask-wearing goes completely away. Instead, the StoryCorps Salt Lake conversations are being recorded inside the Museum of Contemporary Art on West Temple — as the Airstream sits on the curb out front as a marquee.

In Ogden, the Airstream will be parked outside the Weber County Library at 2464 Jefferson Ave. Recordings will take place inside the building.

Six conversations will be recorded each day StoryCorps is in Utah. To see if a slot might be available, you can go to KUER.org , although be forewarned you’ll likely be put on a waitlist because StoryCorps fans started lining up as soon as the Airstream made its grand entrance onto West Temple. Everyone has a story, and StoryCorps has shown there is no shortage of people who would like to tell us theirs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
Ogden, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
City
Washington, UT
herrimantelegraph.org

The Salt Lake Serial Killer

When most people think of murder or violent crime, their first thought isn’t the “safe” and “friendly” state of Utah. Unfortunately, here in Utah, crime is much more common than we realize. Recently, there has been a series of murders in downtown Salt Lake City. These murders, mainly targetting people known as shadow people, are going unnoticed and ignored by the press and society as a whole.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Countries Utah imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Utah imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Utah. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shannon Hale
Herald-Journal

Jessica Johnson and Merrick Fonnesbeck

Jessica Leigh Johnson and Merrick Bruce Fonnesbeck are pleased to announce their marriage on September 24, 2022 in the Ogden, Utah LDS Temple. Friends and family are invited to attend a reception that evening in their honor from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Brigham Academy Center 58 North Main Street Brigham City, Utah.
OGDEN, UT
Park Record

Amy Roberts: The end is near. Maybe.

We’ve all heard it, if not recited it with some degree of frequency: “I moved here for the winters but stayed for the summers.” Park City should trademark the phrase before Vail tries to. We tend to treasure our summers in part because they’re generally short lived....
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Heber Valley LDS temple site, groundbreaking announced

After nearly a year since the first announcement of a new temple, the Heber Valley temple location is now official. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the three-story Heber Valley temple will break ground October 8. It’ll be built east of downtown Heber City at 1400 East Center Street.
HEBER CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storycorps#Utah House#Contemporary Art#History Of Humanity#Deseret News Late#The Library Of Congress
ABC 4

Looking for 3 new foodie places to try out in Utah

Today on GTU, Courtney Otis brings food from Under Wraps Sushi, Maize tacos, and Ruby Snap Cookies. Under wraps is the first sushi restaurant in Pleasant Grove, Utah. This locally owned red tried to live by Japanese traditional cooking and uses very fresh ingredients. Instagram: @underwrapssushi. Maize Tacos is a...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
ABC4

Are the Salt Lake City Bees leaving Salt Lake City?

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Looking back just under a year-and-a-half ago, both excitement and curiosity soared across one of the nation’s largest master planned communities like a fly ball bound for a home run. Though in this game, that fly ball was the future of 1,300 acres of undeveloped land in South Jordan’s Daybreak […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deseret News

Will Mike Pence run for president in 2024? His answer to a Utah Valley University student

Former Vice President Mike Pence, after a speech at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, answered a slew of student questions, including whether he would run for president in 2024 and his role in Jan. 6. During his speech, Pence applauded policies passed under President Donald Trump, while also seeking to distance himself from Trump’s style, calling for a change in political rhetoric.
OREM, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Deseret News

Why has KSL-TV’s Mike Headrick been off air?

Where is Mike Headrick? The KSL-TV news anchor and investigative reporter has been missing the last four weeks from the Salt Lake City station’s daily broadcast. Headrick went on TV to explain he had shoulder surgery, and a side effect left him with partial tongue paralysis, slurring his speech.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

LDS Church community members praise Heber temple plans

Local churchgoers in the Heber area are celebrating after hearing news of a temple to be built in their valley, and some say they hope those who have concerns will give it a chance. Heber resident Ruth Holmes says Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temples have always inspired...
HEBER CITY, UT
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
37K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy