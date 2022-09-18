ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MAGA/ TRUMP#1
2d ago

well Thank God they hung on to Jimmy G and it really shouldn't hurt them and in reality they probably will be better than with Lance

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News

Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70

A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
Levi
Kyle Shanahan
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Gisele News

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen continue to be under the microscope with their marriage. Last week, reports surfaced, suggesting that Gisele was seen crying on her phone amid the marriage drama with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. "Gisele Bündchen seen crying on her phone in NYC amid Tom Brady marital...
Herm Edwards flying commercial out of Tempe after getting fired on the field is the saddest scene imaginable

How was your weekend? Did your car break down? Did your date cancel? Did you run out of toilet paper or catch COVID? Are you a fan of the Cleveland Browns? All qualifying factors for a “bad weekend,” no doubt. But no matter how bad it got [cough Cardinals under bettors cough], take some solace in the fact that it wasn’t as rough as Herm Edwards’.
Seattle Seahawks
Stephen A. Smith Ripped NFL Quarterback On Monday

It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have been disappointing this season. They've lost their first two games and appear to be not on the same page both offensively and defensively. Quarterback Derek Carr has also not been himself and Stephen A. Smith noticed that, too. Smith absolutely went...
Who Is 49ers QB Trey Lance’s Girlfriend, Brynn Chandler?

San Francisco 49ers fans are concerned about Trey Lance after the quarterback suffered a season-ending injury. At this time, his personal life is also the subject of social media gossip. However, the young NFL pro is lowkey about his relationship. Trey Lance’s girlfriend, Brynn Chandler, has a connection to a 49ers legend and other NFL icons. We reveal more about her background in this Brynn Chandler wiki.
San Francisco 49ers sign veteran quarterback

The San Francisco 49ers have added a quarterback. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday that the 49ers signed veteran quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Benkert is now third in line in the team’s QB rotation. Brock Purdy is the new backup to Jimmy Garoppolo, who assumed the starter’s role after Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury in the 49ers’ victory against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.
