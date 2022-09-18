Read full article on original website
MAGA/ TRUMP#1
2d ago
well Thank God they hung on to Jimmy G and it really shouldn't hurt them and in reality they probably will be better than with Lance
Reply
4
Related
Kyler Murray Hit in the Face By Fan After Win Over Raiders
Kyler Murray was smacked in the face by a fan after Cardinals win over the Raiders.
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News
Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
Anonymous 49ers players reportedly took shots at Trey Lance after gruesome injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is out for the season and will need ankle surgery. With that, Jimmy Garoppolo has been reinserted as the starter. Per a report from the San Francisco Chronicle’s Michael Silver, some 49ers players think that may be a good thing. At least one...
Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70
A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: Video emerges of Raiders fan striking Kyler Murray in the face
Video has emerged of the of the incident that occurred Sunday between Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and a Raiders fan following the Arizona’s 29-23 victory Sunday in Las Vegas. While celebrating the 29-23 overtime win, Murray was high-fiving fans in the front row of Allegiant Stadium — when a...
The 7-figure payday Jimmy Garoppolo could earn as 49ers starter after Trey Lance injury
The San Francisco 49ers were dealt a crushing blow on Sunday as second-year quarterback Trey Lance suffered a season-ending broken ankle. Fortunately, Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in and picked up right where he left off in the 2022 playoffs, leading the Niners to a 27-7 victory. Of course, they restructured his...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Gisele News
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen continue to be under the microscope with their marriage. Last week, reports surfaced, suggesting that Gisele was seen crying on her phone amid the marriage drama with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. "Gisele Bündchen seen crying on her phone in NYC amid Tom Brady marital...
Golf Digest
Herm Edwards flying commercial out of Tempe after getting fired on the field is the saddest scene imaginable
How was your weekend? Did your car break down? Did your date cancel? Did you run out of toilet paper or catch COVID? Are you a fan of the Cleveland Browns? All qualifying factors for a “bad weekend,” no doubt. But no matter how bad it got [cough Cardinals under bettors cough], take some solace in the fact that it wasn’t as rough as Herm Edwards’.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tom Brady Addresses Ryan Fitzpatrick ‘That Motherf-----’ Rumor
The Buccaneers quarterback commented on the popular theory.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Todd Bowles Explains Why Bruce Arians Was on Sideline vs. Saints
He could be seen exchanging words with Marshon Lattimore before the brawl broke out.
Kyle Shanahan's handling of 49ers QB Trey Lance finally blew up in his face
The Niners' usage of Lance was far from normal, even among the NFL's new crop of running quarterbacks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Disguised Eli Manning Tries Out for Penn State Football (Video)
The former Giants quarterback went undercover to a Nittany Lions walk-on clinic, with hilarious results.
Stephen A. Smith Ripped NFL Quarterback On Monday
It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have been disappointing this season. They've lost their first two games and appear to be not on the same page both offensively and defensively. Quarterback Derek Carr has also not been himself and Stephen A. Smith noticed that, too. Smith absolutely went...
Trey Lance’s first message after 49ers season-ending ankle surgery
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance recently underwent ankle surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Lance sent out a hopeful message following the procedure. “Truly appreciate all of the messages and prayers. Surgery was a success and I am ready to attack this rehab process....
Brady not sure why Fitzpatrick ‘has it out’ for him, admits he had tequila before infamous ‘that motherf—er’ remark
Tom Brady discussed recent comments made by Ryan Fitzpatrick, losing his cool against the Saints and his role in teammate Mike Evans’ fight with Marshon Lattimore, among other subjects, on his weekly podcast with Jim Gray.
earnthenecklace.com
Who Is 49ers QB Trey Lance’s Girlfriend, Brynn Chandler?
San Francisco 49ers fans are concerned about Trey Lance after the quarterback suffered a season-ending injury. At this time, his personal life is also the subject of social media gossip. However, the young NFL pro is lowkey about his relationship. Trey Lance’s girlfriend, Brynn Chandler, has a connection to a 49ers legend and other NFL icons. We reveal more about her background in this Brynn Chandler wiki.
Bills CB Dane Jackson reportedly released from hospital after head-to-head collision with teammate on MNF
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson left Monday's game against the Tennessee Titans in an ambulance after a helmet-to-helmet collision with teammate Tremaine Edmunds. The Bills later announced during their 41-7 win that he was transported to a hospital and had movement in his extremities. Jackson was later released from the...
thecomeback.com
San Francisco 49ers sign veteran quarterback
The San Francisco 49ers have added a quarterback. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday that the 49ers signed veteran quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Benkert is now third in line in the team’s QB rotation. Brock Purdy is the new backup to Jimmy Garoppolo, who assumed the starter’s role after Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury in the 49ers’ victory against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.
Comments / 16