Nicole Scherzinger Surprises Her Grandparents with Transformation of Their Hawaii Home
Nicole Scherzinger is sharing her Ohana spirit — and her sledge hammer skills. On the season 2 finale of Secret Celebrity Renovation (airing Friday), the Masked Singer judge, 44, returns to her native Hawaii to surprise her grandparents with a special home transformation. Scherzinger credits her grandparents, whom she...
J Balvin Laughs as He Watches Son Rio, 13 Months, Explore a Rose in Sweet Photos
J Balvin spent quality time with son Rio, 15 months, in adorable photos shared on Instagram J Balvin is having a blast with fatherhood. The Colombian singer, 37, shared a series of photos with son Rio, 15 months, in which the father and son laugh together while at home. "The boys of Medellín," he wrote in Spanish alongside the images on Instagram. In the adorable photos, the singer smiles as his son holds a long-stemmed rose and brings it close to his face to take a closer look. Balvin...
Kim Kardashian Models Rhinestone Two-Piece She Wore to Sister Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding
Kim Kardashian is reliving a major fashion moment!. The Kardashians star, 41, shared a series of photos of herself wearing a two-piece that included a jeweled bustier and matching hot pants. She paired the look, posted to Instagram Tuesday evening, with black heels and an oversized black coat with billowy...
Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'
In this week's issue of PEOPLE, Rosie O'Donnell opens up in an emotional essay about her 9½-year-old daughter Dakota, who was diagnosed with autism in 2016 Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½, who was diagnosed with...
Tristan Thompson Met Son He Shares with Khloé Kardashian in Hospital: 'He Wants to Be Here'
"I've been on the fence about letting Tristan come to the hospital or not, but Tristan wants to be here so I just figured, why not let him come?" Khloé Kardashian said on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson shared a moment with their newborn son after welcoming him via surrogate. On Thursday's season 2 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, fans saw Khloé's experience of becoming a mom again. The newborn arrived months after her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal first surfaced. After seeing her son for the first time, Khloé,...
NBA・
Madonna Locks Lips with Dominican Rapper Tokischa in New Music Video for Remix of 2005's 'Hung Up'
Madonna is putting a modern, raunchy twist on her 2005 classic "Hung Up" — and her fans are eating it up!. On Tuesday, the Queen of Pop released the music video for "Hung Up on Tokischa," a remix of the Confessions on the Dance Floor hit with Dominican rapper Tokischa — who Madonna's seen locking lips with on multiple occasions throughout the video.
Charlize Theron Says She Turned Down a Relationship During Pandemic: 'I Just Feel So Out of Practice'
Charlize Theron isn't ready to jump into a relationship. The actress graces the cover of Harper's Bazaar's Process Issue, in which she reveals "somebody was interested in doing this thing with" her during the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was just a deep dive into a relationship," Theron, 47, told the magazine....
Barbra Streisand Announces New Album 'Live at the Bon Soir' — Which She Recorded in 1962!
Live at the Bon Soir — which was originally planned as her debut album — is set for release on Nov. 4 Barbra Streisand is back — and she's blessing fans with new music this fall. On Friday, the Grammy winner announced she is releasing an album on Nov. 4 titled Live at the Bon Soir. To mark the exciting news, she's also releasing a rendition of "Cry Me a River." On Live at the Bon Soir, fans will travel back to the past with Streisand, 80,...
Tino Franco's Dad Speaks Out After Son Cheated on Bachelorette Rachel Recchia: 'Nobody's Perfect'
Fans saw Tino Franco get engaged to Rachel Recchia during Tuesday's 'Bachelorette' finale — but the moment was short-lived after he confessed to kissing another woman Tino Franco's family is standing with him. His father, Joe Franco, shared a Facebook post about making mistakes after Bachelorette co-lead Rachel Recchia ended her engagement with Tino following his infidelity. "Nobody's perfect," the quote began. "We make mistakes. We say wrong things. We do wrong things. We fall. We get up. We learn. We grow. We move on." Joe didn't add his own...
Exes Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Celebrate Son Patrick's Birthday with Family Dinner
The former couple's son Patrick Schwarzenegger had his 29th birthday Sunday Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver celebrated son Patrick Schwarzenegger as he took another trip around the sun! The former couple — who finalized their divorce last December — posed with Patrick in a photo shared to his Instagram Monday, one day following his 29th birthday. "Thx for the birthday wishes! 29! Crazy! Time flies," the Moxie actor captioned the post, which featured a picture of him and his parents at what appeared to be a restaurant. Patrick held a dessert that...
'RHOC' Alum David Beador Withdrawing Divorce Filing from Wife Lesley Beador, She Says
David Beador appears to be working it out with wife Lesley Beador. Days after filing for divorce from his wife of less than two years, the construction company owner, 57, has reversed course, withdrawing the petition to end his marriage. Lesley posted the news of the development on her private...
Khloé Kardashian Talks Baby Boy's Name: 'That's Really the Only Names I've Been Looking At'
Khloé Kardashian is continuing a trend in her family. On the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, the Good American founder hinted at the names she was looking at for her baby boy. "It's going to start with a T," Khloé says in the episode. "I mean, that's really...
UPtv's 2022 Christmas Lineup Includes 17 New Movies, a Josh Turner Special and Gilmore Girls
PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that UPtv's good tidings add up to more than 600 hours of holiday programming this year! Of course UPtv is going to up the ante for Christmas this year. It's in the name! PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the network will be releasing 17 new original Christmas movies this year, as well as season 2 of the reality series Small Town Christmas, country music star Josh Turner's holiday music special and the return of their annual Gilmore Girls marathon over Thanksgiving weekend. All told, it'll amount to more...
'90 Day Fiancé's' Angela Plans Revenge Outfits Before Seeing Michael After He Disses Her 112-Lb. Weight Loss
Angela Deem is planning a sneaky surprise. The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star is preparing for an impromptu trip to visit her husband Michael Ilesanmi in Nigeria after he spoke against her 112-pound weight loss after surgery. The most important part? Michael has no idea Angela is...
Guy Fieri's Son Ryder, 16, Is All Grown Up in Homecoming Photos
The "Mayor of Flavortown" saw his son and friends off to the high school dance Guy Fieri's son, Ryder, is looking sharp! The 11th grader posted celebratory photos in honor of his fall homecoming dance. Of course, his Instagram pictures included a snapshot with his dad and mom, Lori. "Alexa, play 'Homecoming' by Kanye😴," Ryder, 16, playfully captioned the post. Guy re-shared his son's post on his Instagram Story with an audio of the same song. Ryder and his friends also posed with his dad in front of their sprawling, palm...
Clare Crawley Shares 'Battle Wounds' from Kissing Her Boyfriend After Denying Getting Lip Fillers
Clare Crawley's lips aren't sealed when it comes to her new man. On Tuesday, the former Bachelorette took to her Instagram Stories to film her favorite things to do in cold weather (including cooking up with a bowl of chili). Yet, she captioned the video with a PSA on the...
Greyson Chance Claims Ellen DeGeneres Was 'Insanely Manipulative' and 'Opportunistic' as His Mentor
Chance told Rolling Stone he felt "completely abandoned" by DeGeneres, but a source close to the show says they "went above and beyond to help set him up for success" Greyson Chance, who first appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show before signing to DeGeneres' eleveneleven label in 2010, is alleging that the daytime talk show host "completely abandoned" him after overseeing much of his early career. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the former teen-pop prodigy alleged that DeGeneres was like a "hidden eye" in the early stages of his career...
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin 'Decided to Reverse Course and Try Again' in Marriage: Source
PEOPLE confirmed Friday that Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin called off their divorce, one month after she filed Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have reconciled. On Friday, PEOPLE confirmed that Flavin, 54, and Stallone, 76, reconciled one month after she filed for divorce on Aug. 19 after 25 years of marriage. In her filing at the time, Flavin alleged that the actor "engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate," which he denied. A source tells PEOPLE about their decision, "They've...
'The Targashians' ! Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner Star in 'House of the Dragon' Parody
The Kardashians and Jenners are taking Westeros by storm!. During Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, the host invited Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, to join him in a parody skit of the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon called The Targashians.
Rosie O'Donnell's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Rosie O'Donnell has welcomed five children over the years: sons Parker and Blake, and daughters Chelsea, Vivienne and Dakota Rosie O'Donnell is both a mother and grandmother. The actress and comedian has welcomed five children since 1995: Parker, 27, Chelsea, 25, Blake, 22, Vivienne, 19, and Dakota, 9. But between teenage drama, public spats and custody battles, it hasn't always been an easy ride for the star. "My teenagers are a nightmare, they're horrible," she joked in 2016. "I had four teenagers when I decided to adopt a newborn...
