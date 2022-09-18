ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Smoke-postponed Nevada high school football games rescheduled for Monday

By Jim Krajewski, Reno Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

There will be high school football played on a Monday night in Northern Nevada.

After games were postponed on Friday due to heavy smoke in the area, officials in the North 5A met on Sunday to figure out how to reschedule those games.

So, now that the smoke seems to be cleared out from the area, football games are set for 5 p.m. Monday: Reed at Carson and Galena at Douglas.

Bartt Davis, with the NIAA, told the RGJ that since game officials usually have day jobs, kickoffs could be slightly later than 5 p.m.

The Reno at Bishop Manogue game, also postponed on Friday, after being moved to Douglas, then back to Manogue, will start at 7 p.m. on Monday and be televised (KNSN).

Prep football: Spanish Springs rolls past McQueen; Elko, Lowry and Virginia City all win

One game was played last Friday as the smoke cleared on the north side of Sparks, and Spanish Springs beat McQueen at home, 33-12.

In 2019, the North Regional championship game was played on a Monday night, when Bishop Manogue beat Damonte Ranch, 24-7.

The Mustangs were coming off a Wednesday semifinal game the week prior to that championship game.

Thursday's scores

  • Wooster 17, Fernley 7
  • Pyramid Lake 28, Mineral County 14

Friday's scores

  • Galena at Douglas, postponed
  • Reno vs. Bishop Manogue, postponed
  • Reed at Carson, postponed
  • Spanish Springs 33, McQueen 12
  • Elko 48, Hug 8
  • Lowry 47, Sparks 20
  • Coral Academy at Yerington, canceled
  • Lincoln County 54, White Pine 0
  • Pershing County 42, Silver Stage 0
  • Virginia City 54, Tonopah 0

Related: The names behind Northern Nevada's 5A high school sports facilities

Saturday's games

  • Truckee 41, Spring Creek 24
  • Incline 49, West Wendover 0
  • Owyhee 38, Sierra Lutheran 16

Up next

Monday: 5 p.m., Reed at Carson; Galena at Douglas.

Thursday, Sept 22: 7 p.m., Carlin at Pyramid Lake.

Friday, Sept. 23: 7 p.m., Reno at Damonte Ranch; Carson at McQueen; Douglas at Reed; Spanish Springs at Bishop Manogue; South Tahoe at Hug; Wooster at Sparks; Truckee at North Valleys; Fernley at Spring Creek; Lowry at Elko; Yerington at Pershing County; Incline at Battle Mountain.

Saturday, Sept 24: 1 p.m., Mineral County at Virginia City. 4 p.m. McKay (Oregon) at Galena.

Nevada high school football standings

North 5A (Overall, League)

  • Galena 3-1, 1-0
  • Reno 3-1, 1-0
  • Bishop Manogue 2-2, 1-0
  • Reed 2-2, 1-0
  • Spanish Springs 2-3, 1-0
  • Carson 1-3, 0-1
  • Douglas 1-3, 0-1
  • McQueen 1-4, 0-2
  • Damonte Ranch 0-4, 0-1

North 3A-East

Overall Standings

  • Lowry 4-0
  • Elko 4-1
  • Spring Creek 3-1
  • Fallon 2-1
  • Fernley 2-3
  • Dayton 0-5  (the last two games by forfeit)

3A-West

  • Truckee 3-1
  • Hug 2-2
  • Wooster 2-2
  • Sparks 2-3
  • North Valleys 1-3
  • South Tahoe 0-3

Jim Krajewski covers high school and youth sports for the Reno Gazette Journal. Follow him on Twitter @RGJPreps . Support his work by subscribing to RGJ.com .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Smoke-postponed Nevada high school football games rescheduled for Monday

