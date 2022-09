On this week’s Walkin’ On brought to you by Venezia’s Pizzeria, Jordan Hamm breaks down the mutual split between Arizona State and Herm Edwards. Shaun Aguano is in as the interim head coach and is looking to turn things around ahead of Pac-12 play. Plus, Arizona had a beast of a non-conference schedule in 2022, and they feel primed to enter conference play.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO