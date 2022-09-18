Read full article on original website
935wain.com
Adair County Fiscal Court Awarded Grant Funds To Host E-Scrap Event
The Adair County Fiscal Court is happy to announce that we have been awarded grant funds from the Kentucky Division of Waste Management to host an E-Scrap (Electronic Waste) event the week of October 3rd, 2022-October 7th, 2022. Bins will be set out in front of the Adair County Recycling...
935wain.com
The Chamber of Commerce And Adair Heritage Association Announce The Return Of Squarecrows
“The Chamber of Commerce, Tourism and Adair Heritage Association, are pleased to announce the return of our beloved Squarecrows, October 1 – 31. All Squarecrows must be registered and your Squarespot will be assigned. SquareSpots are available around the square and at the Columbia Baptist Church lot facing Greensburg Street. Just call the Chamber and Tourism office at 270-384-6020. You may need to leave a message including your phone number or email us at coladair@duo-county.com We’ll get back with you to reserve your Squarespace. Can’t wait to see ‘em this year!” Ellen Zornes.
935wain.com
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event Set For Adair County Residents
PROVIDED BY: JUDGE EXECUTIVE GALE COWAN, ADAIR COUNTY FISCAL COURT, AND DIVISION OF WASTE MANAGEMENT. Saturday, November 5th, 2022——8:00 a.m. CST to 12:00 p.m. CST. LOCATION: Adair County Road Department, 62 Service Rd, Columbia KY. Directions: Service Road is across from Harvey Ellis Motors on Hwy 55N. ITEMS...
wcluradio.com
Cave City Chamber announces candidate forum
CAVE CITY — The Cave City Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate forum on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 6 – 8 p.m. The forum will serve as an opportunity for the community to hear from mayoral and council candidates. Questions are being accepted ahead of the event.
WTVQ
Police investigating after thieves strip wood from barn in Warren County
SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police are investigating after thieves stripped wood from a barn in Smiths Grove over the weekend. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the burglary happened at 2133 Hays Lodge Road. The thieves took time to remove wood from the barn and stole several other items including gates that allowed the owners’ horses to get out.
wtloam.com
KARES, an online resource database, now available in Somerset-Pulaski County
SOMERSET, KENTUCKY (September 20, 2022) — A new online resource database connecting people in need to housing, jobs, child care and recovery programs in Somerset-Pulaski County is now available to the community. The Kentucky Area Resources network — or KARES — is an innovative tool for collecting and searching...
lakercountry.com
Couple of Russell County sites part of new statewide archaeological database
A new website showcasing more than 100 prehistoric and historic archaeological sites around the state has been launched by the Kentucky Heritage Council and State Historic Preservation Office in partnership with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Two of the sites are in Russell County:. Lake Cumberland Petrogylph: Russell Co., Late Archaic...
kcountry1057.com
Roughing up leads to emergency room roll-up
The Columbia Police Department responded to TJ Samson ER early Friday morning, September 16. The initial call came after a 17-year-old male juvenile was brought to TJ for possible head injuries sustained in an earlier altercation. Juvenile was later flown to Norton’s in Louisville for further treatment due to the severity of his injuries.
Driver extracted from vehicle in Lincoln County crash
A Somerset man is under medical supervision after being extracted from his vehicle following a crash.
Pulaski County officials warn of fake warrant calls
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of scam warrant calls in the area.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers – Week of Sept. 12, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Sept. 12 – Sept. 16, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Sept....
wcluradio.com
Officials investigating fatal collision near Cave City
CAVE CITY – Officials are on scene of a fatal collision along Highway 90 in northern Barren County. Little details were provided about the crash, which is reported near the 8000 block of Happy Valley Road. That’s just south of Crystal Onyx Cave. The vehicles involved are a commercial semi and passenger vehicle.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warns people about phone scam
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One police organization in our region has a warning for folks who might believe they are getting calls from their office: It’s a scam. In a post on Facebook, officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office say they have received several calls from people saying they had been contacted by someone claiming there was a warrant on them and then told them they could go to a certain location in Pulaski County and transfer money.
WBKO
Three people killed, 2 injured in Barren County wreck
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Three people were killed and two were injured in a wreck in Barren County Tuesday night. David Hayes, 76, of Cave City; Katie Yoder, 54, of Horse Cave and Daniel Yoder, 55, of Horse Cave, were pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck at the 8100 block of Happy Valley Road in Cave City.
Centre College celebrates largest grant in history
A $20 million grant for student scholarships coming from the Schuler Foundation was instantly matched by an anonymous donor.
z93country.com
Structure Fire on Third Street
Saturday afternoon at approximately 12:40 PM Monticello Wayne County 911 dispatched the Fire Department to a structure fire on 3rd Street. When fire units arrived on the scene a single-story duplex was burning with fire showing on all sides and through the roof. Monticello Police Department assisted with scene control. Personnel deployed hand lines for exposure protection and utilized the master stream “deck gun” to control the fire. South Kentucky RECC dispatched units to control the electrical service. 600 feet of 5-inch supply line caused 2nd Street and 3rd Street to be blocked for the 1.5 hours that firefighters were on the scene. Thank you to Wayne County Rescue Squad for assisting with traffic control for the duration of the incident. Monticello Utility Commission responded to assist with shutting down the fire hydrant as it became inoperable after the incident.
Kentucky Hunter Tags Full-Velvet, Non-Typical Monster on Bow Opener
Matt Reed, 45, has been hunting whitetails in Hardin County, Kentucky, his whole life, but he’s never killed a buck anywhere near as big as the giant he tagged on September 3, 2022. At about 6 p.m. on the evening of opening day, Reed put an arrow through a deer he’d been eying since June, and when he finally found it around midnight, it exceeded all of his expectations. With an unofficial Boone and Crockett score that Reed says is 194 1/8″, the early-September trophy sports 18 points with super-wide bases and an 18 1/4-inch inside spread.
wnky.com
Groove & Glow brings Glasgow community together
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow’s Groove and Glow kicked off for a second time to light up the sky!. April Russell of Entertain Glasgow said the event is the biggest the group does for the year to bring the community out where everything is free. “We want to essentially...
z93country.com
Man Arrested for Offense Involving a Minor
Monticello Police Chief, Joey Hoover reports that on Saturday, September 17 (2022) at approximately 7:57 p.m. Shane Crabtree, 43, was arrested at a residence on Dugan Street on a charge of Solicitation to Procure or Promote the Use of a Minor in Sexual Offenses Through the Use of Electronic Communications Systems.
foxlexington.com
2 dead, 1 injured in Madison County collision
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky State police is investigating a fatal collision in Madison County on Wednesday. According to KSP, just before 4 p.m., a collision occurred at the intersection of Lancaster Road and Malachi Drive. Initial investigations suggest that James Jackson, 74, of Berea, crossed the...
