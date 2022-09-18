Saturday afternoon at approximately 12:40 PM Monticello Wayne County 911 dispatched the Fire Department to a structure fire on 3rd Street. When fire units arrived on the scene a single-story duplex was burning with fire showing on all sides and through the roof. Monticello Police Department assisted with scene control. Personnel deployed hand lines for exposure protection and utilized the master stream “deck gun” to control the fire. South Kentucky RECC dispatched units to control the electrical service. 600 feet of 5-inch supply line caused 2nd Street and 3rd Street to be blocked for the 1.5 hours that firefighters were on the scene. Thank you to Wayne County Rescue Squad for assisting with traffic control for the duration of the incident. Monticello Utility Commission responded to assist with shutting down the fire hydrant as it became inoperable after the incident.

WAYNE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO