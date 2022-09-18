ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

12 GOP candidates refuse to say if they'll accept the midterm election results: 'We have become a nation of poor sports and cry babies'

By Isabella Zavarise
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06eIyq_0i0nsMHh00
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 03: Republican candidate for Arizona Governor Kari Lake speaks to supporters that are waiting around as ballots continue to be counted during her primary election night gathering at the Double Tree Hotel on August 03, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Kari Lake is in a tight race with challenger Karrin Taylor Robson to be the Republican nominee for Arizona Governor. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
  • The Washington Post surveyed 19 of the most competitive races across the country.
  • 12 GOP candidates declined to say whether they would accept the results of the midterm elections.
  • 18 out of 19 Democratic candidates said they would accept the outcomes.

Twelve Republican candidates running for November's midterms declined to say whether they would accept their election results, according to a survey from The Washington Post.

The Post surveyed candidates in 19 of the most competitive races across the country, asking: "Will you accept the results of your election?"

Only seven GOP nominees said they would accept the outcomes of their races, while another 12 either refused to commit or didn't respond.

Out of the 19 Democratic candidates asked, eighteen said they would accept the outcome. Kansas incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly, who is in a tight race against Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt, was the only Democrat who did not answer. Schmidt declined as well.

One of the seven Republicans who said they would accept a loss was Joe O'Dea, who is running for a Senate seat in Colorado.

"There's no polite way to put it. We have become a nation of poor sports and cry babies," O'Dea told The Post. "We'll keep a close eye on things, but after the process is done and the votes are counted, I'll absolutely accept the outcome."

O'Dea suggested he and his opponent, Sen. Michael Bennet, could certify the results over beers. "It's time for America's leaders to start acting like adults again," O'Dea added: "Loser buys."

O'Dea is a construction company executive and first-time candidate who won his primary in June. He's running as a center-right candidate and has been endorsed by former Colorado senator Hank Brown. In an interview last month, O'Dea said he hopes Donald Trump will not run for president again. Trump has continued to assert the 2020 election was stolen from him even though there is no evidence to support the claim.

A recent poll found that of the 529 Republican nominees running for office in this year's election, 196 denied the 2020 election results. One of those nominees is Trump-backed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who also did not respond to The Post's survey.

Comments / 318

...
2d ago

Republicans are such cry babies, they’ll only accept the outcome if it’s their favor. Hmmm I wonder where they learned that from? Oh yes, the oh mighty chosen loser!

Reply(28)
47
Bradly Green
2d ago

Complete childishness. Yes, we are full of cry babies, poor sports, and pitchers of temper tantrums. No leadership qualities whatsoever.

Reply(2)
17
Nick Blake
2d ago

trump tried to overturn a free and fair democratic election and because his base was too stupid to know any better, others will now do the same. trunp was a cancer on this country.

Reply(5)
11
Related
MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Business Insider

Trump said he wouldn't pick Pence as his VP again because he 'committed political suicide' by refusing to reject electoral college votes for Biden: book

Donald Trump said he wouldn't pick Mike Pence to be his VP again, according to an upcoming book. Trump said Pence "committed political suicide" when he refused to intervene in the election certification process. Pence has previously stated that the vice president has no authority to overrule the results under...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffPost

Mitch McConnell Seems Afraid To Defend Wife Elaine Chao After Trump Calls Her ‘Crazy’

Mitch McConnell is the latest Republican politician to let Donald Trump get away with insulting a family member. In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, the former president called the Senate minority leader a “broken down hack” for not fighting for Trump’s flailing Senate candidates and also called McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, “crazy.”
POTUS
HuffPost

Dr. Oz Throws Trump Under Bus, Says He Would Have Certified Biden's Election

Donald Trump isn’t going to like this, but Dr. Mehmet Oz admits he would have approved certifying Joe Biden as president had he been in office in 2021. Although the former president pushed Oz towards running for the Pennsylvania Senate seat that previously belonged to outgoing Republican Pat Toomey, Oz apparently doesn’t believe Trump’s “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Brown
Person
Derek Schmidt
Person
Michael Bennet
Person
Laura Kelly
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Joe Biden should stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found. Meanwhile, the majority of Republicans think former president Donald Trump should run again for a second term, and also believe he would win if he did - suggesting he is still seen as the leader of the GOP by the party's supporters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midterm Election#Election State#Election Night#Republicans#Gop#The Washington Post#Democratic#Senate#The Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
SFGate

Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns

PHOENIX (AP) — A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member, Richard Andrade, in the August...
PHOENIX, AZ
Business Insider

Business Insider

621K+
Followers
40K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy