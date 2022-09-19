ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Idaho Wildfire alert: Ross Fork update 2022-09-19

Idaho Incident News
Idaho Incident News
 3 days ago
Engine in front of burned forest, Ross Fork Fire

Last updated: Sun, 18 Sep 2022 18:37:22

Incident is 44% contained.

The Ross Fork Fire started by lightning on August 12, 2022 and first discovered on August 14th. The fire has been burning in remote and rugged areas of the Sawtooth National Forest and National Recreation Area and along the Highway 75 corridor south of Stanley.

A high wind event over Labor Day weekend caused extreme fire behavior and growth. The fire moved west towards the North Fork of Ross Creek, and north towards Jake’s Gulch and Alturas Lake Creek. The southwest winds aligned and established fire well into Beaver Creek and threatened the community of Smiley Creek prompting the evacuations of that area and Alturas Lake. On Tuesday, September 6, the fire crossed to the east side of Highway 75. Firefighters and aircraft were able to limit growth to approximately 800 acres on the east side of Highway 75. Rain has fallen intermittently since the 12th, moderating fire behavior significantly.

Evacuations:Effective September 16, all evacuation areas have been reduced to "READY" status but a forest closure remains in effect around the area, including roads leading into the forest. Firefighters continue to work along many of these roads, falling hazard trees and working along the fire line. For your own safety and for the safety of fire personnel, please do not enter closed roads.

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS: The latest closure order issued on September 13 by the Sawtooth National Forest for the areas surrounding the Ross Fork Fire on the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and Fairfield Ranger District can be read here: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/photos/IDSTF/2022-09-01-2259-Ross-Fork/related_files/pict20220815-132338-0.pdf A map of the closure area can be viewed in the map section of inciweb or by clicking here: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/map/8375/0/137570 The order is in place to protect public safety and natural resources on roads and trails.

Temporary Flight Restriction:  The Federal Aviation Administration has a Temporary Flight Restriction in place for the Ross Fork Fire. Ross Fork Fire Temporary Flight Restriction  There have been two drone incursions on the Ross Fork Fire. Flying a drone near a wildfire results in the incident grounding firefighting aircraft to avoid collisions. If you see a drone flying in the area of the Ross Fork Fire, please report it immediately to the Blaine County Sherriff Department and the FAA District Office in Boise at (208) 387-4000.

Road Closures: Highway 75 remains open. Visit the Idaho Transportation Department website and Blaine County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page for road conditions.

Additional information can be found on the Sawtooth National Forest Facebook page, and numerous links to websites at the bottom of this page. The Ross Fork Fire YouTube page contains daily operational briefing update videos and can be reached by clicking here.

If viewing this site from a phone, the following items can be accessed by clicking on the word.

Announcements         Closures          News          Photographs          Videos         Maps 

View Ross Fork Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Stormy skies over the Ross Fork Fire
Fire Camp and the Sawtooths
Frosty morning at command post, Saturday, 9/17
Chipping trees to improve firebreak, Sat, 9/17
helicopter at sunset
Field briefing in Headwaters of the Salmon River
Pole Creek Canyon, Friday, Sept 16
Pole Creek Canyon, Friday, Sept 16
Pole Creek Canyon, Friday, Sept 16
Chipping on east side of Fire, Friday, Sept 16
Chipping on east side of Fire, Friday, Sept 16

