Idaho Wildfire alert: Moose Fire update 2022-09-19

Idaho Incident News
Idaho Incident News
 3 days ago
Alpine IHC near Stormy Peak on September 17

Last updated: Sun, 18 Sep 2022 18:46:55

Incident is 51% contained.

 Firefighting crews along Stormy Peak Road will be working both direct (right up against the fire line) and indirect (further away from the fire’s edge) on spot fires located by drones. Where the terrain allows, hand crews working along Old Leesburg Road will address areas of heat. Heavy equipment is being used to reduce fuels on the Ridge Line Road (NFSR 020) as a contingency line. Crews are in Turner Gulch to slow or moderate fire progression in the municipal watershed. This operation, along with heavy equipment operators working along the powerline, is intended to halt any potential southward progression of the fire. 

Hand crews and operators completed chipping operations along Williams Creek Road. These crews will begin chipping on Ridge Line Road and begin rehabilitation work. Heavy equipment operators will be utilizing feller bunchers along Ridge Line Road to eliminate hazardous trees and provide safe conditions for hand crews.COMMUNITY MEETING: Join us for an in-person meeting on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 6:00 pm at the Idaho Fish and Game, Salmon Regional Office – 99 Highway 93 North Salmon, ID.     

View Moose Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Alpine IHC near Stormy Peak on September 17
Fire effects around UP Lake from the air on 9/16
Aerial views of Div M on SE side of the fire 9/16
Aerial views of Wallace Lake and Ridge Road 9/16
Aerial views of Wallace Lake and Ridge Road 9/16
Down trees over powerlines. (Michael De Fries)
Down trees over powerlines. (Michael De Fries)
A fox in a recently burned area,D. Corbit Engineer
Superfog Potential.....September 13
September 12 Community Meeting Announcement
Smoke hangs over the Moose Fire, from air attack

