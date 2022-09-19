ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salmon, ID

Idaho Wildfire alert: Owl Fire and Horse Fire update 2022-09-19

Idaho Incident News
Idaho Incident News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21vFEV_0i0nsBZi00
Owl Aerial pictures from Saturday, September 17

Last updated: Sun, 18 Sep 2022 18:52:49

Incident is 53% contained.

 Yesterday crews on the Owl fire identified minimal heat or movement. The increase in containment on the Owl fire is primarily on the west flank. Today they will fly drones on the east flank and send a hotshot crew if needed to take care of any remaining spots of heat.   

COMMUNITY MEETING: Join us for an in-person meeting on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 6:00 pm at the Idaho Fish and Game, Salmon Regional Office – 99 Highway 93 North Salmon, ID.  

View Owl Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bwg5t_0i0nsBZi00
Owl Aerial pictures from Saturday, September 17
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lN1gL_0i0nsBZi00
Pacer the Boat Dog
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oSZNC_0i0nsBZi00
Horse Creek Flight Recon September 14, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MSpeg_0i0nsBZi00
Yonder Lies the Idaho Wilderness
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Z4Ib_0i0nsBZi00
Crews Hiking into Owl Fire to Prep Lines
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tbUJu_0i0nsBZi00
Bighorn Sheep Near the Owl Fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UH3vP_0i0nsBZi00
Horse Fire Aerial Observations on 9/10/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41VckW_0i0nsBZi00
Owl Fire Aerial Observations on September 10, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M7v3t_0i0nsBZi00
Wrapping of the Horse Creek Bridge
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cGIo8_0i0nsBZi00
Horse Fire September 8
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YFJXu_0i0nsBZi00
Horse Fire September 8

Comments / 0

Related
KIVI-TV

Active weather Wednesday brings rain, t-storms to Idaho

Counties of southern Idaho are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 8PM this evening. Expect active weather that includes stronger t-cells with hail and severe gusts up to 50-75 mph. This likelihood is particularly high across southcentral Idaho and includes the western Magic Valley. Overnight and through tomorrow morning this...
IDAHO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado man urges hikers to be prepared after finding body on 14er

A Colorado man who discovered the body of a missing hiker on Longs Peak Saturday says he wants others to know how hard search-and-rescue crews worked to bring the person home and hopes others are reminded that you can never be too prepared when it comes to climbing Colorado's 14ers. "It's just heavy. I feel for the family and friends and the other people in our climbing community that are spooked by this," said Glenn Carlson.Carlson, a Colorado native, had been preparing to climb the Keyhole route on Longs Peak with his friends for more than a month.The Keyhole is...
COLORADO STATE
kmvt

Wildfire season in Idaho isn’t over yet

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fire season in Idaho isn’t over just yet, but according to the Bureau of Land Management, this year’s fire season was an interesting one. “Things got started a little later, and then we had a pretty good rash of starts, and then it kind of died down again, and now we are starting to see it pick back up, over the last few weeks,” said Kelsey Brizendine, with the Bureau of Land Management.
IDAHO STATE
etxview.com

Idaho view: Consumers can show power at the gas pump

Anyone driving along Interstate 15 a few miles south of Idaho Falls who likes to keep a close eye on their pocketbook will notice something interesting around Exit 113. It’s the price of gasoline at the truck stops and convenience stores in that area. That’s where penny-pinching consumers can find some of the cheapest fuel prices in the state of Idaho, according to gasbuddy.com. Just off that exit, the cost of regular unleaded gasoline on Friday was around $3.78 per gallon.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salmon, ID
Government
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
City
Salmon, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man killed when motorcycle, pickup crash in Canyon County

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A man from Nevada died at the scene Monday after his motorcycle and a pickup collided on U.S. Highway 95 in Canyon County just east of Nyssa, Oregon. At about 3:15 p.m. Monday, Idaho State Police said, the driver of a Nissan Titan headed north on Highway 95 turned westbound onto U.S. Highway 20-26 when her pickup and the motorcycle collided.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Weather Alert: Risk of Severe Storms in The Magic Valley Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm watch alert and a Special Weather Statement for Southern Idaho on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022. As a strong storm approaches Southern Idaho, the chance for damage to property and physical injury is increasing. The alert for the Severe Thunderstorm Watch from the National Weather Service is in effect until 8 PM and covers South Central and South West Idaho. The counties included in the alert are Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls, Boise, Camas, and Elmore.
TWIN FALLS, ID
nbc16.com

Oregon to require that no new gas vehicles to be sold come 2035

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon is on track to follow California's emission standards, requiring that new gas vehicles no longer be sold come 2035. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is in the process of reviewing a tentative rule and has about three months to submit it for approval. Under...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Owl Fire#Owl Aerial#Salmon Regional Office
PLANetizen

D.C. Moves Forward With Idaho Stop Plan

The District of Columbia is poised to ban right turns on red lights as part of an effort to improve road safety for cyclists, reports Keely Bastow in the Washingtonian. The Safer Streets Amendment Act of 2022, introduced by District councilmember Mary Cheh, “would restrict right turns on red lights and also implement the Idaho Stop, which allows bikes, e-bikes, and scooters to treat red lights as stop signs and stop signs as yield signs.”
IDAHO STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Elk make their way north, signs of spreading across Pennsylvania

Coudersport, Pa. — People driving in Potter County had some extra scenery to look at this month. It was hard to miss the site of elk walking amongst the streets and sites of Coudersport as the pictures began to go viral across Northern Pennsylvania. Although the elks' visit to Northcentral Pennsylvania feels unique, it was not always that way. Before and during the first-half of the 1800's, elk roamed across...
POTTER COUNTY, PA
kslnewsradio.com

Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna

MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
MAGNA, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KATU.com

Oregon couple identified in plane crash near Idaho/Utah border

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities have identified the pilot and second victim in Thursday’s plane crash in Franklin County, Idaho. PAST COVERAGE | Oregon couple identified as victims in plane crash near Utah-Idaho border. 63-year-old Jerry N. Troland from Vale, Oregon was piloting the plane, and his wife, 68-year-old...
VALE, OR
KGW

Two sunken ships are finally getting removed from the Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two derelict ships that sunk in the Columbia River are finally being removed with the help of the U.S. Coast Guard and other state agencies. The two ships first arrived in Portland in 2006. After sitting off Hayden Island for more than a decade, both ships sunk last year. Now the Coast Guard is carefully removing any leftover oil from the vessels before hauling them off for disposal.
PORTLAND, OR
kjzz.com

Rendering, location released for temples in Idaho, Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering, groundbreaking date and locations for two temples — one in Utah and one in Idaho. A rendering of the exterior of the Heber Valley Utah Temple was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Idaho Incident News

Idaho Incident News

379
Followers
214
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy