Idaho Wildfire alert: Owl Fire and Horse Fire update 2022-09-19

Owl Aerial pictures from Saturday, September 17

Last updated: Sun, 18 Sep 2022 18:52:49

Incident is 53% contained.

Yesterday crews on the Owl fire identified minimal heat or movement. The increase in containment on the Owl fire is primarily on the west flank. Today they will fly drones on the east flank and send a hotshot crew if needed to take care of any remaining spots of heat.

COMMUNITY MEETING: Join us for an in-person meeting on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 6:00 pm at the Idaho Fish and Game, Salmon Regional Office – 99 Highway 93 North Salmon, ID.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

