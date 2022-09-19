ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Montana Wildfire alert: Mill Lake Fire update 2022-09-19

Montana Incident News
Montana Incident News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vD6P4_0i0ns9tV00
Blodgett Lake September 10, 2022

Last updated: Sun, 18 Sep 2022 16:11:30

Incident is 0% contained.

The Mill Lake Fire started by lightning on August 29th, located approx. two miles east of Mill Lake and eight miles west of the Mill Creek Trailhead.

Fire behavior and activity on the Mill Lake up Mill Canyon west of Corvallis increased September 3rd due to hot, dry, and breezy conditions. The fire is burning into a heavy fuel component (timber) on the north side of Mill Canyon. Pushed by strong westerly winds, the fire made a one mile run with spotting occurring up to 3/4 mile ahead of the main fire.

Due to the difficult terrain and no landing locations for a helicopter, the fire is not currently staffed. The steep and rugged terrain combined with the presence of snag trees, limits the ability to safely place firefighters directly on the fire at this time.

There is a road closure and several trail closures for public safety.  On September 14, 2022 Northern Rockies IMT 1 under Incident Commander Doug Turman took command of the Incident  

View Mill Lake Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S9KND_0i0ns9tV00
Aerial View
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3laZh3_0i0ns9tV00
Aerial Photo taken 9/5
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ktHdE_0i0ns9tV00
Aerial Photo taken 9/5
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CgMre_0i0ns9tV00
Aerial Photos from 9/3
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n6u5k_0i0ns9tV00
Aerial Photo from 9/3
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y1uqo_0i0ns9tV00
Aerial Photo from 9/3

Comments / 0

Related
KRCB 104.9

Wildfires capture attention - but smoke remians the inescapable threat

photo credit: Courtesy of Jeff Schmaltz/flickr This is part one in a three part series by KRCB, in collaboration with the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism 2022 California Fellowship on wildfire smoke, its effect on our health, and how workers in the farms and fields of Sonoma County are responding to the threat. Wildfires are changing. With their new intensity and near year-round possibility, fires are remaking landscapes across the globe. From Siberia to Australia to right here in Sonoma County.   While wildfire can in most instances be escaped, its companion - smoke - is the part we can not so easily...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Montana Incident News

Montana Incident News

663
Followers
137
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy