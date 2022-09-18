Montana Wildfire alert: Lemonade Fire update 2022-09-18
Last updated: Sun, 18 Sep 2022 13:13:28
Incident is 90% contained.
On Thursday, September 1, 2022, ground and air resources responded to a lightning caused wildfire 21 miles west of Kalispell, Montana, near the community of Marion burning in heavy timber. The fire is being managed under a full suppression strategy, and fire managers have looked for opportunities to go direct where possible. The Type 2 Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 3 has managed the fire since September 5. On Wednesday, September 14, a Tally Lakes Ranger District Type 4 organization assumed command of the fire at 7:00 am.
View Lemonade Fire Wildfire web site
NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.
