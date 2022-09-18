ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Montana Wildfire alert: Lemonade Fire update 2022-09-18

Montana Incident News
Montana Incident News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fGqy2_0i0ns78300
Example of heavy fuels or debris

Last updated: Sun, 18 Sep 2022 13:13:28

Incident is 90% contained.

On Thursday, September 1, 2022, ground and air resources responded to a lightning caused wildfire 21 miles west of Kalispell, Montana, near the community of Marion burning in heavy timber. The fire is being managed under a full suppression strategy, and fire managers have looked for opportunities to go direct where possible. The Type 2 Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 3 has managed the fire since September 5. On Wednesday, September 14, a Tally Lakes Ranger District Type 4 organization assumed command of the fire at 7:00 am.  

View Lemonade Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tCBAi_0i0ns78300
Crews constructing handline around the fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oEKER_0i0ns78300
Crews working to clear debris
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13UOKR_0i0ns78300
Tree with root system damage from the fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UUldn_0i0ns78300
Firefighter on the line in Div Z on the Lemonade F
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VEpFb_0i0ns78300
Tree Torching on Div Z Lemonade Fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jcZAN_0i0ns78300
Lemonade Fire from aircraft 9/2/22

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Flathead Beacon

Strong Whitetail Deer Numbers Forecast in Northwest Montana this Fall

As archery season continues through October and hunters prepare for rifle season to begin later this fall, healthy whitetail deer, mule deer and elk populations can be expected in northwest Montana following three consecutive mild winters. In Region 1, most areas of northwest Montana saw strong whitetail fawn recruitment with...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kalispell, MT
State
Montana State
City
Marion, MT
Alt 95.7

Which City Now? Montana Scores Yet Another Top 5 Award!

Once again the word got out that Big Sky Country is a great place to live. We KNOW Montana is a great place to live, but I sometimes wish word of mouth didn't let everyone else hear about it! Thanks to the data crunchers at SmartAsset who have ranked the best and worst of the 50 state capitols to live in, more people around the world now salute Helena, Montana, placing The Queen City at number 5 as one of the best state capitols to live in!
HELENA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

A Montana Tradition! Turner Farms Pumpkin Patch Back Oct. 1st

It is surely the turn of the Montana seasons when our thoughts change from cookouts to planning the Halloween party or costume or which route will garner the most candy with the least amount of footwork. You would think I’d have outgrown that last one. The return of the Turner Farms Pumpkin patch is one of Missoula's sure signs that fall has arrived.
MISSOULA, MT
K96 FM

Montanans Are Rising Up

A "Rise Up Against Montana" walk has been set for this Saturday, the 24th, down at Spring Meadow Lake State Park in Helena. Saturday's "walk in the park" will be held & hosted by Shatterproof...they're a national organization dedicated to reversing our addiction CRISIS! Don't worry about a thing, you can register individually or as a team. You'll have the opportunity to walk in your own LOCAL community or even show your support by simply registering if you're unable to take part in person. To register, contact Laurine Wolf at 594 1203.
HELENA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Montana Wildfire#Lemonade Fire
XL Country 100.7

Montana’s Favorite Fall Event Is Happening THIS Weekend!

We all love the charming town of Livingston, and the beautiful drive there from Bozeman doesn't hurt, either. Livingston is not only home to many locally owned businesses and restaurants, but it also hosts the Yellowstone Harvest Festival. This yearly event is family-friendly and one that the locals look forward to every fall.
LIVINGSTON, MT
Flathead Beacon

Waltzing Montana by Mary Clearman Blew

If you’re looking for a romanticized, mythologized version of life on a ranch in rural Montana in the 1920s, Mary Clearman Blew’s latest novel, “Waltzing Montana” likely won’t satisfy. While the novel is steeped with cowboys, horses, and cattle set in the Judith River Basin in the high plains of the state, Blew dumps the sanitized Western for a closer to the bone story, one that unflinchingly grapples with the realities of a people and place defined by uncertainty and determinedly connected by love and heartbreak.
MONTANA STATE
Whitefish Pilot

Hospital begins expansion to add new observation wing

Logan Health — Whitefish recently broke ground on an expansion that will add a new wing specifically for short-term stays. The new Observation Unit Wing will be added to the south end of the building opposite from the Birth Center. The new wing will add 5,750 square feet to the existing hospital with six beds to be used for stays that are typically less than 24 hours and do not exceed 48 hours. Construction began in early September 2022 and is expected to be completed by fall of 2023.
WHITEFISH, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
930 AM KMPT

Where is Montana’s Native American Population Growing?

Montana's Native American population is growing, but in areas where some of you might not expect. The growth in Native American population isn't taking place on the Indian Reservations in Montana, it's taking place in larger population centers like Billings. That's part of what former Montana Media Trackers reporter and...
MONTANA STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man killed when motorcycle, pickup crash in Canyon County

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A man from Nevada died at the scene Monday after his motorcycle and a pickup collided on U.S. Highway 95 in Canyon County just east of Nyssa, Oregon. At about 3:15 p.m. Monday, Idaho State Police said, the driver of a Nissan Titan headed north on Highway 95 turned westbound onto U.S. Highway 20-26 when her pickup and the motorcycle collided.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Montana Incident News

Montana Incident News

663
Followers
137
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy