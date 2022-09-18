'Every day we find new cases of war crimes committed by Russian aggressors': Ukrainian prosecutor general

The bodies discovered at a mass grave in the eastern Ukrainian city of Izyum are mostly civilians, with some showing signs of torture, Ukrainian authorities have said.On Thursday, Ukrainian officials said they had found a mass grave containing 440 bodies in Izyum and said this was proof of war crimes carried out by Russian forces. Russia has not publicly commented on the matter.The regional governor, Oleg Synegubov, said the people had met a “violent death” and there were bodies with hands tied behind their backs.Earlier on Friday police chief Ihor Klymenko said that a preliminary estimate of the bodies...

MILITARY ・ 5 DAYS AGO