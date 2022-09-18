'Every day we find new cases of war crimes committed by Russian aggressors': Ukrainian prosecutor general

Read full article on original website
Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine
Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
Ukraine war - latest: Bodies ‘bearing signs of torture’ found at Izyum mass grave
The bodies discovered at a mass grave in the eastern Ukrainian city of Izyum are mostly civilians, with some showing signs of torture, Ukrainian authorities have said.On Thursday, Ukrainian officials said they had found a mass grave containing 440 bodies in Izyum and said this was proof of war crimes carried out by Russian forces. Russia has not publicly commented on the matter.The regional governor, Oleg Synegubov, said the people had met a “violent death” and there were bodies with hands tied behind their backs.Earlier on Friday police chief Ihor Klymenko said that a preliminary estimate of the bodies...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy lays out 'peace formula' to end war in country, but says 'Russia wants war'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented a "peace formula" on Wednesday that contains "just punishment" to Russian President Vladimir Putin and those responsible for crimes against Ukraine. Zelenskyy made the speech on Wednesday during the U.N. General Assembly, which comes after Putin said that the Russian military will be conscripting reservist...
Putin's Man Says War Crime Allegations By Ukraine Are A Lie: 'We Will Defend The Truth In This Story'
The Kremlin spokesperson on Monday contested Ukraine’s allegations that Russian forces committed war crimes in the Kharkiv region, dubbing them a "lie." What Happened: Last week, Ukraine said it discovered a mass grave containing 440 bodies in the northeastern town of Izium, days after recapturing it from Vladimir Putin’s forces.
Ukrainians accuse Russia of new war crimes
Debora Patta visited a police station in Ukraine allegedly used as a torture chamber by Russian forces. Here's what she saw.
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Daily Beast
Russia Accused of Abandoning Injured Troops as Putin Heads Toward Total ‘Failure’
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been a mammoth failure that has only bolstered the country’s adversaries, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, professional head of the British armed forces, said in an interview with the BBC on Sunday. “Putin is failing on all of his military strategic objectives. He wanted...
Russian troops forced to retreat in Ukraine were meant to be elite forces tough enough to fight NATO, UK intel says
The Russian troops forced to retreat in Ukraine had a big reputation, UK intel said. The UK named the 1st Guards Tank Army army among those who ceded vast parts of the Kharkiv region. That army, official said, was a prestigious unit meant to take on NATO in a hypothetical...
Local Russian lawmakers called for Putin's removal from power over the war in Ukraine, and then the police went after them
Local Russian lawmakers in both St. Petersburg and Moscow issued calls this week for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be removed from power over the war in Ukraine — a potentially risky move in a country where dissent can lead to imprisonment or worse. Municipal deputies from the Smolninsky...
Russians ‘scared Ukraine will invade’ as war goes majorly wrong for Putin with troops & refugees fleeing recaptured land
RUSSIANS living just miles from the Ukraine border fear Zelensky's forces will invade as Putin's war faces repeated setbacks. The tyrant's troops have lost more territory in a matter of days than they gained in more than six months of the war as Russian soldiers stage a hasty retreat amid a stunning Ukrainian blitz.
Saved from a Russian death sentence: British POW Aiden Aslin who was facing firing squad after being captured in Ukraine is FREED with four other captives 'following mediation by Saudi Crown Prince MBS' - on day Putin mobilised nation and threatened nukes
British prisoners of war have been spared a death sentence in eastern Ukraine after Saudi Arabia intervened to negotiate the release of 10 captured prisoners at the behest of the Crown Prince. Aiden Aslin was captured alongside another Briton, Shaun Pinner, 48, in June, and kept in detention by pro-Moscow...
ohmymag.co.uk
Torture chambers allegedly discovered in Ukraine border town, Russia accused of war crimes
Associated Press broke the news yesterday by citing Ukrainian authorities who have found alleged torture chambers in recently liberated territories in the north-east of the country. Alongside the Russia-Ukraine border and specifically in the Kharkiv region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that his side has found more than 10 of...
Rep. Waltz urges Biden to be tough on 'war criminal' Putin as Ukraine war rages on: 'Rhetoric matters a lot'
Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., warned "rhetoric matters a lot," urging President Biden to be tough on Putin after he suggested during a recent "60 Minutes" interview that Ukraine would not win the war until Russian troops exit the country. Waltz joined FOX Business' "Varney & Co." on Monday to discuss the "issues" surrounding the offensive and what Ukrainian President Zelenskyy needs to prevail.
