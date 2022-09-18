ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Every day we find new cases of war crimes committed by Russian aggressors': Ukrainian prosecutor general

Fox News
CBS News

Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine

Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine war - latest: Bodies ‘bearing signs of torture’ found at Izyum mass grave

The bodies discovered at a mass grave in the eastern Ukrainian city of Izyum are mostly civilians, with some showing signs of torture, Ukrainian authorities have said.On Thursday, Ukrainian officials said they had found a mass grave containing 440 bodies in Izyum and said this was proof of war crimes carried out by Russian forces. Russia has not publicly commented on the matter.The regional governor, Oleg Synegubov, said the people had met a “violent death” and there were bodies with hands tied behind their backs.Earlier on Friday police chief Ihor Klymenko said that a preliminary estimate of the bodies...
MILITARY
Fox News

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy lays out 'peace formula' to end war in country, but says 'Russia wants war'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented a "peace formula" on Wednesday that contains "just punishment" to Russian President Vladimir Putin and those responsible for crimes against Ukraine. Zelenskyy made the speech on Wednesday during the U.N. General Assembly, which comes after Putin said that the Russian military will be conscripting reservist...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Saved from a Russian death sentence: British POW Aiden Aslin who was facing firing squad after being captured in Ukraine is FREED with four other captives 'following mediation by Saudi Crown Prince MBS' - on day Putin mobilised nation and threatened nukes

British prisoners of war have been spared a death sentence in eastern Ukraine after Saudi Arabia intervened to negotiate the release of 10 captured prisoners at the behest of the Crown Prince. Aiden Aslin was captured alongside another Briton, Shaun Pinner, 48, in June, and kept in detention by pro-Moscow...
MILITARY
Fox News

Miranda Devine lambasts Biden for denying ties to Hunter's shady business dealings: 'He's a practiced liar'

"The Laptop from Hell" author Miranda Devine slammed President Biden as a "practiced liar" after he claimed his innocence from son Hunter's shady business dealings declared during a Sunday interview on CBS' "60 Minutes." During a Monday appearance on FOX Business' "Varney & Co.," Devine also argued that Biden cannot be trusted, saying she is "not sure we should take his word for it" concerning his ties to the scandal.
POTUS
Fox News

Rep. Waltz urges Biden to be tough on 'war criminal' Putin as Ukraine war rages on: 'Rhetoric matters a lot'

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., warned "rhetoric matters a lot," urging President Biden to be tough on Putin after he suggested during a recent "60 Minutes" interview that Ukraine would not win the war until Russian troops exit the country. Waltz joined FOX Business' "Varney & Co." on Monday to discuss the "issues" surrounding the offensive and what Ukrainian President Zelenskyy needs to prevail.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

