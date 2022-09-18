ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Andrea Lee prevails in Portland for first LPGA win

 3 days ago

Andrea Lee made five birdies on the back nine Sunday to shoot a 6-under 66 and win the AmazingCre Portland Classic by one shot in Oregon.

Lee had eight birdies overall while notching her first career LPGA victory. The 24-year-old finished at 19-under 269, one shot better than Ecuador’s Daniela Darquea.

Lee, a former decorated college star at Stanford, was one of three golfers tied for the lead entering the final round. She became a winner when she tapped in a short par putt on 18.

“Feels amazing. Better than I had imagined,” Lee said. “All the hard work has paid off. It’s been my dream to win on the LPGA Tour, and the fact that I accomplished that today is just pretty surreal.”

Lee overcame bogeys on Nos. 2 and 3 before settling down. She had birdies on three straight holes — Nos. 5-7 — before taking control on the back nine.

“I was 2-over after four holes and I just told myself to stay really patient because I still had a lot of golf left,” Lee said. “You know, managed to get three coming in on the front nine and just, yeah, kept going on the back and I think I made like five birdies. It was nice to finish that way, and, yeah, still can’t believe it.”

Darquea shot a 66 in the final round to finish at 18-under 270.

There was a five-way tie for third at 17-under between Lilia Vu (68), South Korea’s Narin An (64), Germany’s Esther Henseleit (66) Australia’s Hannah Green (67) and Japan’s Ayaka Furue (68).

Vu and Furue were tied with Lee for the lead after three rounds.

Vu had five birdies and one bogey in the final round, while Furue eagled the par-5, No. 10 and had four birdies and two bogeys.

“I don’t think I came to this tournament feeling my best with my game, but I made it work,” Vu said. “Andrea played amazing. She literally hits every single shot like a foot (away).”

Darquea carded seven birdies, including three straight to end the round to put some heat on Lee. She had one bogey.

An eagled the par-5, No. 7 and had six birdies during a bogey-free round.

Henseleit had seven birdies and one bogey, while Green had six birdies and one bogey. Green had four of her birdies on the back nine.

“I’m proud of myself to shoot a low one on the back nine,” Green said. “I guess even the par on the last to keep myself in it. Not going to lie, I saw the leaderboard and I really didn’t want to finish tied seventh, so I guess that gave me some extra motivation.”

Sweden’s Maja Sark (66) finished eighth at 16 under and Ryann O’Toole (68) was ninth at 15 under.

–Field Level Media

