Middle school football season begins, other sports continue in Week 2

Deon Cranford.

With several Richmond County middle school sports programs having byes this week, the overall schedule for week two is a little light. However, there is plenty of middle school action this week for area fans to enjoy.

Volleyball

On Tuesday, an already exciting volleyball season continues. Rockingham Middle (0-1) is in unfamiliar territory as the county’s only winless team. The Lady Rockets will have a chance to remedy that on Monday when they host West Hoke Middle in their home opener. On Thursday, Rockingham will welcome East Hoke Middle.

After a pair of exciting five-match victories at home, Ellerbe Middle (2-0) will go on the road to play Hamlet Middle (2-0) on Tuesday. The winner will be the county’s only undefeated team, at least for the moment. Hamlet will take Thursday off, but Ellerbe will be on the road once again, this time to face Anson Orange in Wadesboro.

Cordova Middle (1-1) will take Monday off but will travel to West Hoke Middle on Thursday.

All county volleyball teams will be recognized at Richmond Senior’s volleyball match against Scotland on Tuesday.

Football

Rockingham Middle will be the only county football team in action this week. After an impressive performance at last week’s jamboree in Wagram, the Rockets will travel to Marlboro County High School to take on the Eagles of Blenheim Middle School of Discovery.

Golf

Twenty Richmond County middle school golfers hit the links for the first time this season last Tuesday at Twin Valley Golf Club in Wadesboro. Host Anson Middle won the day with Rockingham Middle, Ellerbe Middle and Hamlet Middle finishing second, third, and sixth respectively. The seven participating schools will meet at Deercroft Golf Club on Tuesday.

Monday, Sept. 19

Volleyball

West Hoke Middle at Rockingham Middle 4 p.m.

Ellerbe Middle at Hamlet Middle 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Golf

SEMSAC match at Deercroft Golf Club in Wagram. Tee off time set for 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Middle School night at the Richmond vs. Scotland game. Raider gym at 6 p.m, JV at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Football

Rockingham Middle vs. Blenheim at Marlboro County High School 5:30pm

Thursday, Sept. 22

Volleyball

East Hoke Middle at Rockingham Middle 4 p.m.

Ellerbe Middle at Anson Orange 4 p.m.

Cordova Middle at West Hoke Middle 4 p.m.