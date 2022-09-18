Read full article on original website
outbreaknewstoday.com
Mongolia: Human plague case reported in Khovd province
The Mongolia Ministry of Health in Ulaanbaatar posted on their Facebook page Monday (computer translated):. On September 12, 2022, a citizen from Khovd Province, developed symptoms of fever and diarrhea after hunting and cooking marmot with a trap, and went to the provincial health center. The emergency call team of...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Laos dengue outbreak tops 25,000 cases
In a follow-up on the dengue fever outbreak in Laos in 2022, the Centre of Information and Education for Health with the Ministry of Health reports through September 20, 25,181 total dengue cases have been reported. The capital city of Vientiane reports the most cases with 12,739 cases. The country...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Philippines reports 271% increase in cholera in first 8 months of 2022
The Philippines Department of Health has reported a large increase in cholera cases through August this year. Based on the latest data, from January 1 to August 27, 3,318 cholera cases have been reported. This is a 271 percent increase compared to the same period in 2011 (894). The Eastern...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Chikungunya cases up 573% in the Philippines in 2022
The Epidemiology Division of the Philippines Department of Health recorded 77 additional chikungunya cases, bringing the country total to 478 through September 3. This is an increase of 573 percent compared to the same period in 2021 when 71 cases were reported. Calabarzon is the region reporting the most cases...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Ebola outbreak declared in Uganda
The Uganda Ministry of Health declared an Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak today after a case of the Sudan ebolavirus was confirmed in Mubende district in the central part of the country. The Uganda Virus Research Institute provides more details on the case and the situation in a statement below:
outbreaknewstoday.com
Adenovirus update at Vietnam’s National Children’s Hospital
In a follow-up on the adenovirus situation at the National Children’s Hospital in Hanoi, hospital officials said from August 2022 to now, the number of positive adenovirus cases detected here has increased. The total number of Adenovirus infections recorded in the whole hospital since the beginning of 2022 is 1,406 cases, the number of inpatient cases is 811 (accounting for nearly 58%) with 7 deaths.
