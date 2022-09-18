In a follow-up on the adenovirus situation at the National Children’s Hospital in Hanoi, hospital officials said from August 2022 to now, the number of positive adenovirus cases detected here has increased. The total number of Adenovirus infections recorded in the whole hospital since the beginning of 2022 is 1,406 cases, the number of inpatient cases is 811 (accounting for nearly 58%) with 7 deaths.

