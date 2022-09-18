Read full article on original website
Related
outbreaknewstoday.com
Chikungunya cases up 573% in the Philippines in 2022
The Epidemiology Division of the Philippines Department of Health recorded 77 additional chikungunya cases, bringing the country total to 478 through September 3. This is an increase of 573 percent compared to the same period in 2021 when 71 cases were reported. Calabarzon is the region reporting the most cases...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Ebola outbreak declared in Uganda
The Uganda Ministry of Health declared an Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak today after a case of the Sudan ebolavirus was confirmed in Mubende district in the central part of the country. The Uganda Virus Research Institute provides more details on the case and the situation in a statement below:
Comments / 0