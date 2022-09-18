49ers QB Trey Lance breaks right ankle, will undergo season-ending surgery Monday

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) is carted off the field after an injury against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The injury isn't unexpected, as Lance is well known for using his legs, which comes with certain risks.

Earlier this week, Hall of Famer and former Niners' great Steve Young voiced concerns about Lance possibly injuring himself while on the run. Young cautioned Lance, saying he was no longer bigger than everyone else like he was during his college days at North Dakota State.

"What I don't want to have him do is get stood up and get hurt because he's trying to be Superman," Young said. "I know this feeling."

Lance went 2-of-3 for 30 yards before exiting Sunday's game. In last week's 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears, Lance finished the day 13-for-28 for 164 yards and an interception.