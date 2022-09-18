Read full article on original website
Chris Pratt Teases Big News for Terminal List Season 2
Fans of Prime Video's The Terminal List have been eager for an update on a potential second season of the thriller series starring Chris Pratt and now, the star has some promising news. In Wednesday's episode of Danger Close, the podcast hosted by Jack Carr, author of The Terminal List novel, Pratt said that fans have "nothing to worry about" when it comes to more episodes of the series.
Adult Swim Classics Will be Removed From HBO Max Soon
HBO Max has been breaking many hearts this year following the Warner Bros merger with Discovery, as many animated series have been stricken from the streaming service, as well as from Cartoon Network in their entirety. While Adult Swim was considered safe thanks to its success, it seems that not every series from the popular programming block will remain on the streaming service. With creators behind the pulled series recently sharing their thoughts, it has yet to be seen how many other shows might be pulled from HBO and Adult Swim moving forward.
House of the Dragon Star Addresses Major Changes Ahead for Criston Cole
Through the first four and a half episodes of House of the Dragon, the noble knight known as Ser Criston Cole became a major favorite amongst the show's fans. The loyal member of the Kingsguard and sworn protector of Rhaenyra won over the hearts of viewers with his big heart and admirable behavior. Criston's story took a massive turn in the fifth episode, however, and fans are already feeling very differently about him. According to star Fabien Frankel, the journey for Cole is just getting started.
House of the Dragon: How Much of the Game of Thrones Timeline Will Season 1 Cover?
House of the Dragon Season 1 has reached the pivotal point of a major time jump that occurs in Episode 6. After all the crazy manuevers for power within the Targaryen family, House of the Dragon will move forward in time to see how new family ties are created in the next generation of Targaryens – and all the conflict of fire and blood they will bring with them. We already know that Episode 6 is not the first major movement through time the show has delivered – the question is, how much time will be covered before Season 1 ends?
Your Honor's Second and Final Season to Air on Showtime in December
Showtime’s legal drama Your Honor will be back for its second — and, according to star Bryan Cranston, final — season before the year is through. Season 2 will make its linear debut on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 9/8c, TVLine has learned. The premiere episode, however, will be available two days earlier (on Friday, Dec. 9) on streaming and on demand for all Showtime subscribers. Originally conceived as a limited series, Your Honor stars Cranston as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son, Adam (Truth Be Told‘s Hunter Doohan), is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of...
Criminal Minds Revival's New Title Revealed — Plus, FNL Vet Joins Cast as Death-Obsessed Big Bad
Criminal Minds is getting a titular makeover — and a new villain — ahead of its return this fall. Paramount+ on Friday announced that the official title of the 10-episode quasi-16th season will be Criminal Minds: Evolution. Additionally, Friday Night Lights vet Zach Gilford is joining the cast as the recurring, season-long baddie Elias Voit, an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has a dark side and obsession with death. The character was previously billed as the BAU’s “greatest threat yet — an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers.” As the world opens up post-COVID,...
The Goldbergs Killing Off Jeff Garlin Ahead of Season 10's 'Huge Reboot'
The Goldbergs has found a solution for its Jeff Garlin problem, and it’s a pretty permanent one. When the ABC comedy returns for Season 10 on Sept. 21 (8:30/7:30c), viewers will learn that Garlin’s character, family patriarch Murray Goldberg, has been dead for several months. Garlin exited the show last season following an investigation over multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. “This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” showrunner Alex Barnow tells EW. “We’re starting with optimism...
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Premiere Introduces Nick’s New Wife
Fans got to meet Nick Blaine's new wife Rose in 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 premiere.
Stargirl star teases Titans crossover episode
Stargirl and Titans could be about to cross over for the very first time. Just yesterday (September 20) on Instagram, Brec Bassinger, who plays Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl, uploaded a shot of herself behind-the-scenes next to Titans' Ryan Potter (that's Gar Logan/Beast Boy) in full crime-fighting gear. Bassinger wrote: "Omg, so crazy...
House of the Dragon: Brutal Episode 5 Death Changes Series Trajectory for Another Important Character
The fifth episode of House of the Dragon took the show's death toll up a couple of notches. It opened with a surprising murder and closed with a cliffhanger that teases a major death in the future. There was one other death in the episode and, on the surface, it feels like it may not be that big of a deal in the long run. That couldn't be further from the truth.
One Piece Teases the World Government's Next Cover Up
One Piece has been gearing up for the first major arc of the final saga, and the newest chapter of the series has taken things to a whole new level as the World Government has started their next major cover up heading into the grand finale! The Wano Country arc might have had some of the biggest moments in the series thus far, but the recent slate of chapters after the arc have already begun to set up for some even bigger things heading into the grand finale of the series overall. Now it seems like the World Government is making their move in full too to top it all off.
Netflix: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in October 2022
October is just around the corner, and that means more than just the impending arrival of the heart of spooky season. A new month means new movies and TV shows are preparing to make their way to Netflix, and the streaming service has quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to throughout October. On Wednesday, the streamer released the full list of titles scheduled to arrive on the service over the next few weeks.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Spotlights Froppy Ahead of Season 6
My Hero Academia is on the horizon with its new season, and that has put everyone's focus back on Class 1-A. Izuku Midoriya is leading the group as always, and the rest of his class is about to head to the battlefield. After all, a raid is about to go down on the League with its expanded forces. And ahead of its debut, Froppy is moving into the spotlight thanks to an impressive cosplay.
Naruto Cosplay Taps Into Jiraiya's Sage Mode
Naruto has introduced fans to many cool characters, transformations, and fights over the course of its long run, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans just how cool Jiraiya was by tapping into his Sage Mode! Masashi Kishimoto's original franchise is now celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the anime adaptation, and looking back on the anime's biggest moments makes it hard to deny why the franchise continues to have a large impact on fans all over the world. This is especially true because of all of the standout fights over the course of the series like Jiraiya's memorable bout with Pain.
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic father of Kevin Zegers’ Brendon, who shares a “complicated” dynamic with his dad. Plus, Eric Roberts (Suits) will play a father with a dark secret, while Deniz Akdeniz (The Flight Attendent) will portray Laura’s (Britt Robertson) former Behavioral Science Unit colleague, who “brings a little friendly competition to the unit and opens...
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Drops Major Update About Upcoming Film
Work on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is about to start in earnest, with Jeff Loveness set to start writing the script to the next Avengers team-up sooner than expected. The Rick & Morty alumnus was tapped to pen the script earlier this month and now, a new report suggests he'll start scripting the blockbuster in two weeks.
James Bond Producers Looking for Star Who Will Commit to Role for a Decade or More
James Bond's producers are searching for a new 007, and it's probably not going to be Idris Elba. In a new interview with Variety, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson laid out the process for what's next with the franchise. Both said that being Bond is a 10-12-year commitment. So, the actor would have to be younger this time around. Elba has been a popular fan cast for the role, but he's probably a little too old for such a long commitment. Check out what they said down below.
Primal Creator Explains Season 2 Finale's Emotional Cameo
Primal recently ended the game changing second season of the series earlier this year, and the creator behind the series explained the surprisingly emotional connection to the cameo in the final moments of the Season 2 finale! The brutal Adult Swim original animated series broke onto the scenes with an incredible first season that fans fell in love with immediately. It had raised all sorts of questions about what fans could expect to see with the second, and the second season blew all of those questions out of the water by taking things in a pretty unexpected direction heading into the finale.
Walker Independence: Premiere Date And Other Quick Things We Know About The CW Series
A guide to the CW's Walker prequel, Walker Independence.
House of the Dragon Is About to Introduce a Whole New Set of Pivotal Characters in Game of Thrones History
House of the Dragon Episode 6 will mark a milestone moment in the series, as we will see a significant time jump occur in the story, complete with some major characters in the series being recast with new (older) actors. However, as House of the Dragon takes a leap forward in time there will also be a whole new set of characters that the series introduces.
