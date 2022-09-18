ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, WA

Ridgefield teachers, district reach tentative deal

By Tim Steele
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A tentative deal between teachers and the school district means Ridgefield students will be back in the classroom on Monday.

A Sunday bargaining session reached the tentative agreement, and as part of the deal, an updated academic calendar will be finalized and sent to parents as soon as possible, plus posted on the school and district websites.

Students will receive 180 days of school instruction this school year in the revamped calendar.

The deal won’t be complete until the Ridgefield Education Association meets and votes on the contract.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.

The teachers went on strike September 2. So far, more than 1000 students have missed 6 days of school.

Educators said a key issue in discussion is having enough extra staff to help special education teachers with growing class sizes.

On Thursday, hundreds of Ridgefield teachers marched along the main street into town near the school district office. Teachers said the issue of more money got resolved, and the district says the latest pay offer included a 6.5% increase for this year and 4.5% for the next year.

