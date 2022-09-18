Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Breaks Extended Pause in South Carolina Swarm
Central South Carolina experienced a weak earthquake Tuesday, ending a 3-week pause in earthquake activity that has rocked the area around Elgin, South Carolina. At 11:01 am Tuesday, a weak 1.9 earthquake hit just east of Elgin, South Carolina at a depth of 3.1 km. The last time an earthquake struck here was on September 1, when a weak 1.5 earthquake struck near Centerville; before that, a 1.6 magnitude event hit near Lugoff on August 27. For much of the summer, the area was experiencing nearly daily earthquakes, with thousands of reports of shaking coming in from concerned residents throughout the area.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT - Record heat for Thursday; Tropics are active
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got a very summer-like day for the first day of fall with highs in the upper 90s, which could break a record. 97 for Thursday which would break the record of 96 (2010) with sunny skies. It’s the first day of fall, just won’t feel like it.
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake hits South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Midlands were hit by another earthquake on Tuesday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 1.9-magnitude quake struck four miles southeast of Elgin around 11 a.m. Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: The beautiful Butterfly Release has a serious purpose
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, you’re invited to take part in the annual Butterfly Release on the front lawn of the South Carolina State House. The event is put on by the Ovarian Cancer Coalition of Central South Carolina. I’m honored to be the emcee every year. And thrilled...
WIS-TV
Midlands woman competing on LEGO Masters Season 3
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - 12 teams, 13 episodes and an unlimited amount of LEGO bricks. Season 3 of LEGO Masters kicks off Wednesday night at 9 on Fox Carolina. You can catch the Midlands’ own Michelle Contreras competing for the $100,000 prize. Contreras moved to Lexington, South Carolina...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Taking proactive steps to keep from falling
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Your home is to be your safe haven. But, sometimes you can take some pretty hard falls in your safe place. This is Fall Prevention Awareness Week, an opportunity to assess your risk of falling and to take proactive steps to keep yourself safe. Erin Jeffords...
thenewirmonews.com
Chapin angler wins 2022 Strike King Bassmaster
Connor Cartmell of Chapin and Andrew Vereen of Murrells Inlet brought home the grand prize of $5,000 at the 2022 Strike King Bassmaster College Series National Championship on Sunday, September 4th held in Winyah Bay in Georgetown, SC. With a three-day total of 40 pounds, 2 ounces, and home waters for Vereen, he and Cartmell earned the National Championship victory.
WIS-TV
Earthquake rumbles in Elgin Tuesday
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - An earthquake was felt in Elgin Tuesday morning. The USGS reported a magnitude 1.9 earthquake shook the area at around 11:01 a.m. It had an epicenter around 4.1 miles east of the city. It was located around 1.86 miles below the surface. Notice a spelling or...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Koger Center for the Arts to host three free performances on new outdoor stage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- The Koger Center for the Arts will be hosting free performances on its brand-new outdoor plaza stage. The performances are a part of Squonk’s 30th-anniversary tour across the United States, bringing free entertainment to arts enthusiasts everywhere. Notice a spelling or grammar...
Beloved West Columbia "WeCo" sign is getting an upgrade
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you drive down Meeting Street in West Columbia, you'll notice the skyline looks a little different now. That's because some refurbishing is in the works. West Columbia's quintessential "WeCo" sign is getting a 'glow up.'. There's a lot of history attached to this landmark,...
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13th
Columbia, South Carolina - The lights and sounds of the South Carolina State Fair will be a little lower from 10 a.m.-noon on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, when the S.C. State Fair hosts it’s first-ever Sensory-Friendly Morning. During Sensory-Friendly Morning, the S.C. State Fair will create an environment designed with children and adults with autism or sensory processing disorders in mind. The goal for the morning is to enable families who have a member, whether child or adult, with special needs to visit, explore and enjoy the fair.
Which are the best days to go to the State Fair? This schedule will help you plan your visit
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair opens on October 12 and runs for 12 days, through October 23. That's 12 days to eat, ride, visit farm animals, take in some fine art and beautiful baked goods ... but which day is the best to go?. Here's a...
abccolumbia.com
Gas prices in South Carolina and the nation continue to decline
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In Columbia, prices have fallen 6.1 cents per gallon in the last week coming in at an average of $3.13 a gallon. Gasbuddy also reported that the average gas prices in South Carolina are down over the past week averaging $3.20 a gallon which is 6.2 cents cheaper than a week ago.
WIS-TV
Gov. McMaster discusses progress of I-26 widening project
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The I-26 widening project is underway in the Midlands. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke Wednesday morning about the progress of the estimated $512 million construction. The project will widen 16 miles of the highway between Newberry, Lexington, and Richland Counties. It is expected to be...
wach.com
'It's not worth it:' Deadly train collisions double in multiple counties in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — So far this year, two dozen people have lost their lives in deadly collisions with trains across South Carolina. It’s a harrowing statistic railroad safety advocates are working with highway patrol and the state department of transportation to put a stop to. Representatives with...
coladaily.com
Boil water advisory for parts of Lexington County, service may be interrupted
Customers with Blue Granite Water Company are under a boil water advisory directly related to repairs made to the water distribution center. Water services may be interrupted due to an emergency water repair being conducted Wednesday. The necessary repairs are currently underway and usually take one to two days to complete. Normal water quality and pressure will be restored once the repairs have been completed.
Woman found dead inside department store after four days
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An employee at a South Carolina department store died inside of a bathroom at the store, but was not found for several days. Investigators said that Bessie Durham, 63, was a janitor at the Belk department store at Columbiana Centre, The Associated Press reported. Durham was found Monday inside a bathroom stall. Her cleaning cart was outside the restroom, the AP reported.
WIS-TV
Woman found dead in Belk department store Monday evening, last seen on Thursday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday the Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said 63-year-old Bessie Durham was found dead shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19. Durham’s body was located inside a public restroom at the Belk department store. Surveillance footage showed her entering the bathroom on Sept. 15, at around 7 a.m., and was not seen exiting.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Nonprofit hosts Family and Field Day for the community
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A nonprofit led by a local gym owner will be hosting a family field day for the community with tons of activities, food games, and more- and there will also be an opportunity for families to grab a few supplies for school. Fall School Bash by...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT: Vehicle fire on I-77 near Bluff Rd closes left lane
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic is stalled on I-77 northbound near exit two due to a vehicle on fire. The left-bound lane is closed at the moment. We will keep you updated. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
