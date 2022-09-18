Read full article on original website
President Biden slams Russia, Vladimir Putin in U.N. speech
President Biden used his speech at the United Nations General Assembly Wednesday to criticize Russia and Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine. It comes hours after Putin announced a partial mobilization of troops, and a potential nuclear response to the West. Margaret Brennan, CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent and "Face the Nation" moderator, joined Scott MacFarlane to discuss the speech.
"Russia wants war": Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for peace and war crimes tribunal in speech to United Nations
United Nations — Speaking in English to the 193-nation United Nations General Assembly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a pre-recorded message to a standing ovation, with the exception of the Russian delegation and a handful of other countries, in the Hall filled with world leaders and his own wife, first lady Olena Zelenska.
Russian President Vladimir Putin escalates invasion of Ukraine
In a rare, televised speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is partially drafting army reserve troops and warned Western countries to stay out of their business. Paul McLeary, a defense reporter at Politico, joined "CBS News Mornings" with more.
Biden denounces Russia at U.N., says Putin "shamelessly violated" charter
President Biden denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, telling world leaders that the very basis of the organization's charter is under assault. "As we meet today, the U.N. charter's very basis of a stable and...
Watergate figure John Dean warns Trump may pull a "dictators' ploy": "There will be violence"
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the Faith & Freedom Coalition June 17, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Seth Herald/Getty Images) Former Watergate figure John Dean warned there will be violence as Donald Trump finds himself in increasing legal peril. Richard Nixon's former White House counsel, who was disbarred after...
Trump's Request for Special Master 'Already Backfired'—Former Prosecutor
Donald Trump made a mistake with his preferred choice of special master as Judge Raymond Dearie is now demanding he provide proof he declassified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago resort, according to a legal expert. On Tuesday, the Department of Justice responded to the former president's legal team's request that...
Russian 'Incompetence' Surpassed Expectations in Ukraine: Ex-NATO Commander
Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander James Stavridis said on Sunday that Russian troops' "incompetence" have exceeded expectations in Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. "The incompetence of the Russians, which has surpassed what I would have expected. They have simply failed to deliver logistics, a decent battle plan, [and]...
Slate
If Russia Loses the War
A Ukrainian counteroffensive has pushed Russian forces back to the east surprisingly quickly and effectively. Military experts are now wondering if Ukraine will win the war outright and avoid the stalemate that seemed likely only a few weeks ago. But if Vladamir Putin starts to feel the heat both in the field and from citizens at home, what is he capable of? And lacking a mechanism to remove their leader from office, what can Russians do?
Ukraine makes massive gains as tanks seize key river from retreating Russian troops in latest humiliation for Putin
UKRAINIAN troops have continued consolidating their positions across the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region in the latest humiliating blow to Vladimir Putin. Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai confirmed Ukraine was now in control of the east bank of the River Oskil, key position on the frontline, adding that the army's next target would be neighbouring Luhansk.
International Business Times
Russia Willing To End Conflict In Ukraine As Soon As Possible: Erdogan
At a time when the Russian invasion of Ukraine is expected to be at the top of the agenda as world leaders gather in New York for the U.N. General Assembly without much to end the war, the Turkish President has said that Moscow is willing to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.
Ukraine Artillery Attacks 5 Russian Strongholds, Damaging Ammo Warehouses
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted a celebratory message on its Facebook page on Monday, telling citizens that Ukrainian forces damaged Russian strongholds and other key resources during attacks earlier in the day. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his "special military operation" on Ukraine on February...
The Kremlin Must Be in Crisis
If an American president announced a major speech, booked the networks for 8 p.m., and then disappeared until the following morning, the analysis would be immediate and damning: chaos, disarray, indecision. The White House must be in crisis. In the past 24 hours, this is exactly what happened in Moscow....
Trump Body-Shames Chris Christie After The Former Governor Justifies Mar-a-Lago Raid
Former President Donald Trump targeted his friend Chris Christie on social media after the former New Jersey governor was critical of him in an interview with ABC News’ “This Week,” which aired last Sunday. Christie Says DOJ Left With No Option: Referring to the Department of Justice’s...
Washington Examiner
Trump anxiety swells among rank-and-file Republican lawmakers and aides
There's a sense of anxiety quietly growing among many rank-and-file Republican lawmakers and top Capitol Hill aides about how former President Donald Trump's legal troubles could sour GOP prospects in the midterm and 2024 general elections. The sentiment notably does not mesh with the public face put on by top...
The Super-Rich Are Already Plotting Their Escape From Trumpism
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. This is not a time of optimism in America. People are reeling from inflation, gun violence, partisan rancor, race-baiting, a ruthlessly divisive Supreme Court decision, the long tail of a pandemic, and the very real prospect of political violence. A significant majority of the public, polls suggest, thinks the nation is headed in a bad direction. Nearly three-quarters of the people NBC News polled in August said as much, and more than a third predicted that things would get worse over the next five years.
Slate
Trump’s Pick for the Mar-a-Lago Special Master Was a Spectacular Own Goal
As a former federal prosecutor and white-collar criminal defense attorney in New York for more than four decades, I have been continually amazed by the inexplicable choices made by so many of the lawyers representing Donald Trump. Tuesday’s hearing before Eastern District of New York Senior Judge Raymond Dearie—who was appointed by Southern District of Florida Judge Aileen Cannon as special master to determine the validity of Trump’s claims of executive and related privileges covering the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago—only reinforces the belief that Trump’s lawyers’ penchant for undermining their client’s position continues unabated.
nationalinterest.org
The Israeli Spike Missile Turns Tanks Into Coffins
Although the Spike ATGM costs about $30,000 more than the Javelin, it has been acquiring customers left and right. In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there is renewed interest in anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM). Ukrainian forces have been enthusiastic about using ATGMs from the get-go. From the Next-Generation Light Anti-armor Weapon (NLAW) to the FGM-148 Javelin, Ukrainian forces have decimated Russian tank power by successfully deploying an asymmetric engagement tactic. Ukrainian troops often take cover under dense canopies and use drones to survey the streets. When a Russian tank approaches, they use ATGM systems to disable or destroy it. As dismounted infantry, they can quickly immobilize multiple Russian tanks before being forced to change positions.
Biden denounces Russia in speech to U.N. General Assembly
President Biden rebuked Russia's war on Ukraine and announced new U.S. aid to address global food insecurity during his second address as president to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday. Watch his remarks.
QAnon Thinks Something Big Is Coming... Because of a ‘Simpsons’ Episode
A conspiracy that “something big” is about to happen on Saturday, Sept. 24, has taken hold among QAnon supporters around the world, in part thanks to an episode of The Simpsons. The conspiracy first emerged in German QAnon channels on Telegram earlier this month, when followers began spreading...
President Biden addresses migrant influx at U.S.-Mexico border
A Texas sheriff has launched a criminal investigation into how migrants were flown to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts last week. President Biden Tuesday briefly discussed the high number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez, and CBS News Senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, joined CBS News to discuss the latest on the situation.
CBS News
