Prince George, Princess Charlotte Solemnly Walk Behind Queen Elizabeth's Coffin

By Carly Ledbetter
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fl5u6_0i0nlcSo00
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, the Princess of Wales and Camilla, Queen consort, are seen on The Mall ahead of the state funeral.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte played a poignant role in their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral on Monday.

The 9-year-old prince and his 7-year-old sister took part in the procession as the monarch’s coffin was moved into Westminster Abbey, according to the order of service released by Buckingham Palace on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qYg4x_0i0nlcSo00
Princess Charlotte of Wales arrives for the funeral of her great-grandmother.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tNzuT_0i0nlcSo00
Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CLxJZ_0i0nlcSo00
The Princess of Wales, Charlotte, George and the Duchess of Sussex arrive at Westminster Abbey for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FvbwD_0i0nlcSo00
Kate, Charlotte and George arrive at Westminster Abbey.

The two young royals walked alongside behind their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are now known as the Prince and Princess of Wales following the sovereign’s death.

William and Kate’s elder children are listed as Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales in the program.

Their youngest child, 4-year-old Prince Louis, did not participate.

Though the young royals did not attend their great-grandfather Prince Philip’s pared-down funeral last year, both George and Charlotte later accompanied their parents to a memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh in March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ArXxT_0i0nlcSo00
Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton attended a memorial service for the Duke Of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in March.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla led the British royal family in the procession into Westminster Abbey at the queen’s funeral, followed by Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence; Prince Andrew; and Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Forfar.

Following the queen’s four children and their spouses are William, Kate, George and Charlotte, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, among others.

The queen died on Sept. 8 at Balmoral in Scotland. She was 96.

Prior to her funeral on Monday, the royal family’s social media accounts shared a previously unseen photo of the queen on Sunday.

“The photo was taken to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee - the first British Monarch to reach this milestone,” read the text accompanying the photo of the queen, who was smiling broadly. “Tomorrow, millions will come together to commemorate her remarkable life.”

After the queen’s funeral on Monday, her coffin will travel to its final resting place at Windsor Castle, where she will be buried alongside her husband, Philip.

