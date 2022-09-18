Read full article on original website
Slipped Disc
Sad death of London’s foremost chorus master
The death has been announced of Terry Edwards, founder of London Voices and one of the leading figures in choral music. He was 83. Among other attrtibutes, being 6’9″ tall he played basketball for Great Britain in the 1964 Olympic Games. Terry Edwards started out his chorus career...
Top 8 Merle Haggard Songs From the ’80s
Merle Haggard had a rough start in this world. First of all, he was born during the final years of the Great Depression, and soon after, his father died when Haggard was around nine years old. As a teenager, Haggard had a tendency to commit petty crimes and land himself in juvenile detention. By most standards, he could have been considered a “troubled kid” or a “wayward youth,” if you will.
Jimi Hendrix Shocked The Monkees’ Songwriter While Performing ‘Foxy Lady’ and ‘Purple Haze’
The Monkees' songwriter said Jimi Hendrix performed "Foxy Lady" and "Purple Haze" while dressed in a "subversive" manner. Both songs became hits.
AOL Corp
Ramsey Lewis, legendary pianist and composer, dead at 87
Lewis, a three-time Grammy Award-winning pianist and composer who led the crossover of jazz in the 1960s, died at his Chicago home. Ramsey Lewis, the accomplished pianist and composer, has died at age 87. The three-time Grammy Award-winner helped usher instrumental jazz into the mainstream in the 1960s, thanks to songs like “The ‘In’ Crowd” cracking the Billboard pop charts.
classicfm.com
The Very Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra: With 10 Musical Sounds!
Buy your copy of Classic FM’s ‘The Very Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra’ on Amazon and Waterstones today. As part of Classic FM’s 30th birthday celebrations, we have published a new interactive book, The Very Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra – the perfect introduction to orchestral music for the maestro-in-making in your life.
Willie Nelson To Release Live Album, ‘Willie Nelson Live At Budokan,’ In November
That Willie Nelson just does not slow down. He released his 96th studio album A Beautiful Time on his 89th birthday back in April, and now, we have a new live album on the way from the Red Headed Stranger. Produced by Willie’s longtime harmonica player and friend Mickey Raphael,...
Stereogum
A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul”
Beyoncé’s hypnotic new single, “Break My Soul,” has topped the Billboard Hot 100, and if pandemic restrictions continue relaxing, you’ll soon experience this ebullient ’90s-inspired house jam on a dance floor near you. It’s is a four-on-the-floor, fastball-down-the-middle club track, threaded with raucous New Orleans bounce chants (courtesy of a Big Freedia sample), and replete with archetypical house production characteristics. Because expertly crafted public relations accompanies everything Beyoncé does, it can be tempting to reflexively dismiss her music as mere ear candy—i.e., alluring sonic confections that lack nutritional value but attain cultural buoyancy due to strategic marketing. However, if you scratch the surface of a song like “Break My Soul,” you may notice some deceptively sophisticated composition techniques. Indeed, this new Beyoncé single might initially sound like it uses only standard house music tropes, but there’s actually some skillful innovation going on. So let’s check it out.
Top 66 Hard Rock + Metal Bassists of All Time
When it comes to hard rock and heavy metal, bass players are, almost by definition, typically the most unselfish components of any band. They may not experience the godlike rush enjoyed by singers as the focal point of most concert performances; nor the wild response elicited by guitar heroes with every blazing display of fretboard proficiency; nor even the adulation eaten up by drummers. Instead, a bassist's reward -- if you can call it that -- generally involves the thankless responsibility of holding all the music together while keeping his bandmates' egos in check by way of his own, less selfish example.
Rick Wakeman to perform his classic solo albums at two London shows in 2023
Rick Wakeman & The English Rock Ensemble's The Return Of The Caped Crusader concerts at the prestigious London Palladium in February 2023 will focus on some of his best-known material
Fret Zealot is the Ultimate Hack for Learning to Play Guitar
Learning how to play guitar can be daunting. But with Fret Zealot, it doesn't have to be. Fret Zealot is the guitar instruction tool that blows traditional guitar lessons out of the water. And it'll have you shredding guitar in no time. Based on a state-of-the-art LED addition for your...
Fierce and artful to the end, Joe Strummer's music resonates more than ever
Back in the 90s, Johnny Cash took his music into the last stages of old age. The lesson was that you might keep your ferocity, grace and art until the very end. Joe Strummer was paying attention. He had also decided to be a man in black, a folk archetype. And so he wrote Johnny a wonderful song called The Road To Rock ’N’ Roll. Cash was confused by the proposal, but the Strummer version is excellent.
Dermot Kennedy on His Busking Roots and Plans for 2023 U.S. Tour (EXCLUSIVE)
Singer Dermot Kennedy got his start busking as a teen in Dublin. Busking, or playing music in public for donations, helped the singer-songwriter hone his craft and build a very loyal audience (he currently has more than 12 million monthly listeners on Spotify). Article continues below advertisement. However, while Dermot...
Slipped Disc
Master of the King’s Musick is managing a transition
When Judith Weir received the Royal Command in 2014, she was the first woman ever to serve as Master of the Queen’s Musick, a title that dates back to 1626. No-one proposed, then or now, to modify the term Master in a manner that made it more gender inclusive.
Guitar World Magazine
How to play blues like the early electric guitar masters
When the guitar ‘went electric’, its potential as a solo or featured instrument – especially in a band context – blew wide open. A new breed of players, including John Lee Hooker, Hubert Sumlin and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, began to exploit these different possibilities and sounds, which were later built upon further by Chuck Berry, Buddy Guy and Jimi Hendrix.
guitar.com
A guitarist’s guide to MIDI
MIDI – the very name often strikes fear into the hearts of guitarists, who view the whole concept as some strange arcane magic best left to synth players and Allan Holdsworth. And for many years – when analogue was a byword for ‘good’ – the notion of our guitar sounds being digitised in any way was absolutely unthinkable for those who prized that ethereal concept of ‘tone’.
Guitar World Magazine
60 years of Ernie Ball: the history of a family business that changed the world of guitar and bass as we know it
With the help of Sterling Ball, we unpack the history behind a great American success story. What product is heard on more recordings than anything else over the last 60 years? Many guitarists, musicians or even casual music fans would probably answer something like the Fender Stratocaster, Gibson Les Paul, Martin dreadnought or even the Fender Precision Bass.
The Yardbirds: Roger The Engineer - Album Of The Week Club review
With one foot in their blues past and the other in the psychedelic present, The Yardbirds' Roger The Engineer was the band's only UK album
Guitar World Magazine
Captain Beefheart guitarist Jeff Cotton talks jamming with Frank Zappa and "the eight months of emotional trauma" that went into making Trout Mask Replica
The former Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band guitarist looks back at recording one of the greatest experimental rock records of all time – and reveals what prompted him to return with his first new album in over 50 years. The third studio offering from Captain Beefheart and His...
Malina Moye Launches New Guitar Collection
Singer-songwriter-guitarist Malina Moye has released a limited-edition guitar collection featuring a hand-drawn image of her created by world-renowned artist Philippe Druillet. Moye’s last album, 2018’s Bad As I Wanna Be, spent two weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Blues chart. It featured the inspirational single “Enough,” which sparked the 2019 social media campaign #IAmEnough. The empowerment campaign was supported by celebrities such as gospel singer Yolanda Adams and Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockton. With a resumé that includes projects for George Lucas and Jimi Hendrix, Druillet is best known for his prize-winning comic book series Salammbô. He is also the creator of the...
