Twitter reacts to utter collapse of Joe Woods' defense

After a game that seemed to be well in hand turned pear-shaped on the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, fans took to Twitter to take out their frustrations on the team’s fourth-quarter collapse. It took a herculean effort for the Browns to lose to the New York Jets in this matchup, and though the defense wasn’t the only factor in the loss, it was certainly the most obvious.

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco led the Jets downfield for a touchdown on New York’s final drive, initially tying the game at 30 before kicker Greg Zuerlein nailed the extra point to go up by one with just 25 seconds remaining. The Browns looked like they might make a comeback on the strength of a long Jacoby Brissett run on the ensuing drive that had them within striking distance of field goal range, but a late interception doomed their chances at the win.

Here were the best reactions from Browns’ Twitter following the last-minute drama against the Jets:

Clearly, the Browns’ defensive coordinator is in for a tough week of press conferences in the wake of this monumental defeat. The team might not be as quick to part ways with Woods as some fans seem to hope, but after losing so spectacularly to a husk of a football team like the Jets, one certainly can’t blame the Cleveland faithful for their frustration.

The schedule doesn’t let up for the Browns at all, either. Their next game is just four days away on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which will be an interesting matchup after Cleveland’s Jekkel and Hyde start to the season.

Woods could do a lot for his long-term job security by putting together a cohesive gameplan for Pittsburgh that doesn’t involve leaving top receiving targets open on nearly every play. If he manages to do that, Cleveland might have a shot at getting back above .500 heading into the meat of their schedule.