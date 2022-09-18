Read full article on original website
theregistrysocal.com
46,236 SQFT Office Building in Carlsbad Listed for $12.25MM
A 46,236 square foot office building in Carlsbad is adding to a number of office buildings in the larger San Diego metro that have been placed up for sale. According to a listing by Cushman & Wakefield, the property, which is located at 1917 Palomar Oaks Way, is part of the larger four-building Wright Campus.
theregistrysocal.com
Nordstrom Rack Opens Three New Stores in Southern California
SEATTLE — Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has announced plans to open three new Nordstrom Rack stores in 2023. The new stores will be located in Anaheim Hills, Clovis and San Clemente, California. “We look forward to opening these new Nordstrom Rack locations in the Anaheim Hills,...
San Diego residents receiving up to $1,050 in new stimulus payment
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you live in San Diego, here is great news: an inflation relief package from the state of California is coming your way soon. Qualifying individuals will receive money to help with bills and rising costs where you live. The cost of living in San Diego is over one and a half times more than anywhere else in the country, so this payment will likely help you out with your expenses.
San Diego weekly Reader
Oceanside's Victor Roy stories go on
Victor Roy, whose signature is used to certify the validity of checks issued by the City of Oceanside, says the reason he was viewing “inappropriate material” at a city library was because he was on a fact-finding mission to see if one could access naughty material at an Oceanside library.
Crews break ground on Riverwalk San Diego
Crews are beginning to transform a Mission Valley golf course into a brand new Live Work and Play neighborhood. City leaders broke ground on Riverwalk San Diego this morning.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Providence announces $712 million expansion in southern California
Providence is investing $712 million in southern Orange County in California to build two new multispecialty medical centers and a new patient-care tower at Providence Mission Hospital. The new patient-care tower will provide operating suites, cardiac catheterization labs and nearly 100 new private patient rooms. It will allow Providence Mission...
KPBS
For the third straight month, home prices in San Diego have fallen
San Diego, along with the rest of the nation, continues to show signs of a slowing housing market. Then, the city of El Cajon says it’s standing behind its threats to fine local motels for accepting too many homeless residents. Plus, a San Diego climate scientist says airlines need to confront their significant impact on carbon emissions by embracing solutions that may upend the industry. And, the U.S. government has renamed hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical sites on federal lands to remove a racist slur for Native American women. Later, we hear from two Ensenada surfers trying to preserve and spread the city’s surfing history. Finally, from early pandemic mask-making to a Pulitzer finalist: A new play, "Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord, opens at La Jolla Playhouse this week, exploring lockdowns, Asian American racism, Facebook groups, invisible labor and generosity.
athomeincarlsbad.com
San Diego Restaurant Week Starts 9/25
There’s great news for food lovers! San Diego Restaurant Week, the 2nd for 2022, is September 25th through October 2nd. San Diegans can dine on food offerings at terrific prices at dozens of restaurants all over San Diego! You can’t go wrong as a dedicated foodie with so many options! So how will YOU decide?
Vista, Oceanside, San Diego awarded $4.3M for homelessness
Vista, Oceanside, and San Diego are the first three recipients of grants from a $10 million county fund to address the homelessness crisis in the region, it was announced Tuesday.
Hawthorne Country Store to Host Fallbrook Grand Opening
Hawthorne Country Store will host a grand opening Saturday at its new location in Fallbrook. After nearly 12 years in Fallbrook, Hawthorne moved to the Fallbrook Fertilizer Feed and Farm Supply space. Past owner of Fallbrook Fertilizer Feed and Farm Supply Brad Urquhart, who has operated in the region since 1976, will pass on the store’s legacy, collaborating with the Hawthorne and Thelen families, who own Hawthorne Country Store.
New study: Americans voted San Diego 3rd most desirable, 10th most overrated
SAN DIEGO — What's not to love about San Diego?. A new survey reveals Americans voted this city as one of the most desirable, yet also one of the top overrated cities. People either love or hate California. Despite ranking as the second best state to live in, California is also considered the least desirable state with every 1 in 4 Californians saying it's one of the five worst in the U.S.
chulavistatoday.com
Events happening in Chula Vista this week! (September 20-25)
SWC - Main Campus. Join your local community college next Tuesday, September 20, as they open the school's newest building, the Institutional Technology Building. The introduction of the building will take place at 4:30 when they will cut the ribbon on the campus' newest building yet. "The Southwestern Community College...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns for Retirement in California
California has gone through its fair share of ups and downs, but it still remains very appealing to retirees because of the great weather and attractions. Below, we take a look at the best small towns in California to retire in. Most have 55-plus communities nearby!. Carlsbad, CA. Carlsbad is...
pacificsandiego.com
Trying to sell your couch? A business came to San Diego to do just that
Kaiyo, a second-hand furniture marketplace is expanding its services to San Diego County. The New York City-based startup offers a full-service platform and white-glove delivery that doesn’t require lugging your furniture to a parking lot to sell it to a stranger. Convenience is a key element of the company’s...
holtvilletribune.com
Participants Sought for Dental Health Study
EL CENTRO — Local stakeholders are seeking individuals of Mexican origin ages 21-40 to participate in a confidential dental health study. In particular, the study seeks the enrollment of men who self-identify as Mexican/Mexican-American/Chicano/a. Participants who complete a one-time, one-hour dental health survey in either English or Spanish will...
Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Expanding Further South
Taquito Chain Lists Temecula on Their Growing List of Stores
News 8 KFMB
2022 Best of Escondido Eats Awards
The 2022 "Best of Escondido Eats Awards" on Thurs., Sept. 22 from 5-7p Jacked Up Brewery! Visit: greaterescondido.org.
Police nab two catalytic converter thieves in Normal Heights
It started just before 1 a.m. when police say they found the men in the act of sawing off a catalytic converter near Monroe Ave. in Normal Heights.
NBC San Diego
Get Ready For Early Sunsets, San Diego. Here Are the Sunset Times For Fall
After a sweltering end to the summer, San Diego weather may start feeling cool enough to switch your iced pumpkin spice latte to hot as autumn falls upon the Northern Hemisphere. The start of fall also signals earlier sunsets and dwindling hours of sunlight. Here are some key fall and...
TripAdvisor Blog
5 must-visit cities near the California coast
Don’t miss these stops as you work your way up the shore. With its world-class vineyards, artsy enclaves, and bustling urban centers, there are countless reasons to visit the Golden State. But we’re partial to California’s coastline for its breathtaking nature, picturesque beaches, and some of the most scenic byways and parks in the country. Ahead, some of the best sights, activities, and accommodations to add to your SoCal-to-NorCal itinerary.
