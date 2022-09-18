ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh provides update on RB J.K. Dobbins

The Baltimore Ravens suffered one of the most brutal losses in team history on Sunday after allowing four touchdowns in the fourth quarter to lose to the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. Despite the loss, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had an excellent game while the team’s receivers made their presence felt throughout the game. However aside from Jackson, the Ravens’ rushing attack didn’t have a good performance. Injuries to running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards that date back to last year’s preseason have been felt.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Ravens-Patriots

Two Super Bowl-winning coaches square off when their teams meet in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. The Baltimore Ravens head north to face the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Gillette Stadium. After facing the Jets in Week 1 and the Dolphins in Week 2,...
