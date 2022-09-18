ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno Air Race Crash: Pilot dead after jet burst into flames during championship round

By Breaking News Team, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
STEAD, Nev. — One person is dead after a single jet racing during the National Championship Air Races crashed Sunday afternoon near Reno, Nevada.

WARNING: Videos and photos in this story might be graphic and disturbing to readers.

The plane crashed at a high speed on lap 3 of 6 at outer pylon 5 during the Jet Gold Race, igniting a brush fire, according to KRNV.

According to the Reno Gazette Journal, the CEO and chairman of the Reno Air Racing Association, Fred Telling, confirmed the death of the pilot in a briefing Sunday evening.

“(We) express our deepest sympathies to the pilot’s family and friends,” he said.

Telling did not release the pilot’s name.

The aircraft involved was an Aero L-29 Delfin manufactured by the Czech aircraft company Aero Vodochody according to the NTSB. The military jet trainer was primarily used by the Soviet Air Force during the Cold War.

Spectators near the Reno-Stead Airport captured video of the accident.

The Reno Air Racing association promptly suspended the 2022 event following the incident.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have taken over the crash investigation.

