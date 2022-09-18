ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

5 takeaways from Commanders' 36-27 loss to the Lions

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Washington Commanders fell behind 22-0 to the Detroit Lions Sunday before scoring four second-half touchdowns to make it a game. Unfortunately for the Commanders, the terrible start, along with some coaching decisions and a porous defense, ended any chances at a comeback win, falling 36-27 to the Lions.

Carson Wentz passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns in the loss, despite being under pressure all day. Washington’s defense allowed 425 total yards, including 191 rushing yards, to the Lions.

Washington falls to 1-1 on the season and faces the Eagles next week.

Here are five quick takeaways from Washington’s loss to Detroit.

Bad start too much for Commanders

Detroit Lions’ Kalif Raymond (11). (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Commanders fell behind 22-0 and didn’t get their first first down until there was 5:45 remaining in the first half. From there, Washington tried a trick play that looked horrible and ended up punting. What would’ve happened if the Commanders had scored on one of their final two drives before halftime? Considering how good the offense was in the second half, you’d have felt much better about Washington’s chances.

In the NFL, once you get down by three touchdowns, it’s often too much to overcome. Washington had chances, but its defense couldn’t make a play when the Commanders needed it the most. This defensive lapse sums up the day for Washington.

Offensive line had its worst game in a while

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) fumbles as he is sacked by Detroit Lions linebacker Charles Harris. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Carson Wentz was sacked five times Sunday. He was under constant duress throughout the game. Rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson got to Wentz three times, completely dominating offensive tackle Sam Cosmi. The steady Charles Leno didn’t have the best day either, as he was beaten for a sack by Detroit edge rusher Charles Harris for a safety.

And the Commanders could not run the football. Starting running back Antonio Gibson managed just 28 yards on 14 rushing attempts. Tough day for Washington’s offensive line was made much worse when center Chase Roullier was carted off the field in the fourth quarter.

Linebackers remain an issue

Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) celebrates after sacking Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16). (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

How often in the offseason did you hear that Washington needed to upgrade at the linebacker position? Yet, the Commanders stood pat, saying Cole Holcomb moving to Mike linebacker was going to be the solution.

No matter how you slice it, Holcomb and Jamin Davis haven’t been great for the Commanders. Davis had a sack on the opening possession, which was an encouraging moment for the 2021 first-round pick. However, his inconsistencies remained. There are no solutions on the roster, and it’s amazing that a head coach and defensive coordinator who both played linebacker in the NFL can’t get more from this group.

Washington’s linebackers are dreadful in coverage, despite being outstanding athletes.

Cornerback play is not good

Detroit Lions wide receivers DJ Chark (4) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates his touchdown catch against Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III (3). Mandatory Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier-USA TODAY Sports

Washington’s starting cornerbacks, Kendall Fuller and William Jackson III have been a liability through two weeks. Don’t let someone on the TV broadcast fool you by saying Fuller with another good play on a breakup. How many times were Fuller and Jackson trailing in coverage against the Lions? On the above touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jackson had decent coverage and somehow couldn’t even knock the ball loose in the end zone and fell.

This was a repeat performance from Week 1. Fuller was better than Jackson in Week 2. Benjamin St-Juste has been Washington’s most impressive corner on the young season.

Fuller and Jackson are veterans and need to be better. There are no real excuses for either player.

Wentz and the skill players are a bright spot

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1). (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Is Wentz perfect? No. Is he bad? Absolutely not. Wentz is the least of Washington’s problems right now. In fact, Wentz and wide receivers Jahan Dotson, Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel, along with running back J.D. McKissic and tight end Logan Thomas are all bright spots for the Commanders. Despite a bad day from the offensive line, Wentz almost brought Washington all the way back. It didn’t happen, but don’t blame Wentz.

Wentz had one interception, which was his fault. He threw too high for the 6-foot-6 Thomas.

We aren’t sure what happens with Washington’s defense, but the offense should be fun to watch in 2022.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

